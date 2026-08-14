Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Stellantis ‘seriously considering’ closing Ontario assembly plant: Unifor

By Ariel Rabinovitch Global News
Posted August 14, 2026 3:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Stellantis considers selling Brampton assembly plant, moving operations to U.S.'
Stellantis considers selling Brampton assembly plant, moving operations to U.S.
Unifor National President Lana Payne was in Toronto Friday, sharing that Stellantis has notified the union of considerations to close and sell the Brampton assembly plant. The plant has been closed since 2023, when the company shifted production of the Jeep Compass to the U.S.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Stellantis is strongly considering closing an assembly plant in Brampton, Ont., according to a statement from Unifor president Lana Payne on Friday.

This comes after Stellantis, in October 2025, stressed that it was still committed to Canadian production and supporting local workers after it announced it would be moving production of the Jeep Compass from the Brampton Assembly Plant to another facility in Illinois.

“Stellantis notified us that it would move the future Jeep Compass production slated for Brampton to the United States, idling the plant indefinitely. Throughout this entire time, though, it’s important to note, Stellantis has reiterated to us its commitment to Brampton and our members,” Payne said, speaking in Toronto.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“But on Wednesday of this week, I have received information from Stellantis that it is now seriously considering the closure and sale of the Brampton Assembly Plant.”

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement comes on the heels of critical trade negotiations this week between Canada and the U.S. in Washington, and ahead of new 50 per cent tariffs set to be enacted on Aug. 19.

Those new tariffs include new measures aimed at the Canadian auto sector. 

“This is not an industry that should be subjected to tariffs from the United States. Our trade in auto is completely balanced with the U.S.,” Payne said. “Canada is not the problem”

“If we’re in a bilateral discussion now with the U.S., then the solution should be: no tariffs on the auto industry.”

– more to come

 

 

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices