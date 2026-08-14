Stellantis ‘seriously considering’ closing Ontario assembly plant: Unifor

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Stellantis is strongly considering closing an assembly plant in Brampton, Ont., according to a statement from Unifor president Lana Payne on Friday.

This comes after Stellantis, in October 2025, stressed that it was still committed to Canadian production and supporting local workers after it announced it would be moving production of the Jeep Compass from the Brampton Assembly Plant to another facility in Illinois.

“Stellantis notified us that it would move the future Jeep Compass production slated for Brampton to the United States, idling the plant indefinitely. Throughout this entire time, though, it’s important to note, Stellantis has reiterated to us its commitment to Brampton and our members,” Payne said, speaking in Toronto.

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“But on Wednesday of this week, I have received information from Stellantis that it is now seriously considering the closure and sale of the Brampton Assembly Plant.”

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The announcement comes on the heels of critical trade negotiations this week between Canada and the U.S. in Washington, and ahead of new 50 per cent tariffs set to be enacted on Aug. 19.

Those new tariffs include new measures aimed at the Canadian auto sector.

“This is not an industry that should be subjected to tariffs from the United States. Our trade in auto is completely balanced with the U.S.,” Payne said. “Canada is not the problem”

“If we’re in a bilateral discussion now with the U.S., then the solution should be: no tariffs on the auto industry.”

– more to come