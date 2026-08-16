Canada, U.S. officials to meet again as 50% tariffs to take effect in 3 days

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


6 comments

  1. nacho business
    August 16, 2026 at 3:38 pm

    Liberals aka elbozos = goliath. .USA = MAGA = David. Fight, fight fight! LOL

  2. Full MAGA Supporter
    August 16, 2026 at 3:36 pm

    Trump is an amazing American President. I love the MAGA Movement. Trump has an American First policy and looks after the interests of the USA.

  3. Joe in Nebraska
    August 16, 2026 at 3:34 pm

    I hope the new Trump tariffs go on in Canada w want to negotiate in good faith. Tired of Canadians taking advantage and freeloading on many issues. Most 911 bombers came in thru Canada to start.

  4. Johan van Stelten
    August 16, 2026 at 3:21 pm

    The Americans are out to destroy our economy and plunder our resources. There won’t be any deals unless it benefits them and them only. The best hope we still have is our current government even though that seems quite futile as well.

  5. For Sure
    August 16, 2026 at 3:21 pm

    Dave – you can’t negotiate with someone who believes that negotiation means “I get all your stuff and you get nothing”.
    You also can’t negotiate with someone who will renege on any deal before the ink has dried. That’s Trump’s strategy – he’s the one playing childish games.

  6. Dave
    August 16, 2026 at 3:11 pm

    Carney and his supporters would rather play childish games than negotiate a deal
    It allows them to keep blaming Trump for their own incompetence

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada, U.S. officials to meet again as 50% tariffs to take effect in 3 days

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted August 16, 2026 2:57 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada, U.S. trade negotiators race to reach deal before August 19 tariff deadline'
Canada, U.S. trade negotiators race to reach deal before August 19 tariff deadline
WATCH: Canada, U.S. trade negotiators race to reach deal before August 19 tariff deadline
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canadian and U.S. officials are set to meet again Sunday with the new tariffs proposed by President Donald Trump set to take effect in just three days.

A spokesperson for the minister responsible for Canada-U.S. trade, said Dominic LeBlanc is set to speak with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at 4:30 p.m. Eastern.

“Their meeting will be an opportunity to take stock of the work that has been accomplished by their respective negotiating teams, and the work that still lies ahead, as we seek to reach a comprehensive deal that delivers for businesses, workers, farmers and families on both sides of the border,” said Gabriel Brunet, LeBlanc’s spokesperson, in a statement.

The meeting comes as the U.S. is set to impose a 50 per cent tariff on some Canadian goods on Wednesday, raising concerns among politicians, industries and the public.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier on Sunday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre argued tariffs must be removed on Canadian softwood lumber in any trade deal made.

“It is unacceptable for there to be U.S. tariffs on Canadian lumber,” he said during a news conference Sunday. “It’s time for Mark Carney to keep his promise that he would negotiate a win and get the tariffs off Canadian softwood lumber. No more concessions while getting nothing in return.”

Click to play video: 'Pierre Poilievre says Carney’s approach to U.S. trade negotiations has ‘failed demonstrably’'
Pierre Poilievre says Carney’s approach to U.S. trade negotiations has ‘failed demonstrably’

Such relief may not come to fruition in the latest negotiations, based on information from sources Global News has agreed not to identify because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the trade talks.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The gap on potential relief for the softwood lumber industry for now seems unlikely, with two sources with knowledge of the talks saying the Americans are not interested in reducing softwood tariffs and duties, which currently sit at 45 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, B.C. Premier David Eby criticized the high tariff rates.

“We face higher tariffs than Russia,” B.C. Premier David Eby, whose province has a large lumber industry, said on Friday. “The U.S., for some inexplicable reason, is putting forest families out of work here in order to prioritize lumber imports from Europe and Russia.”

Click to play video: 'Hodgson says money earmarked for forest products will help industry pivot from reliance on U.S.'
Hodgson says money earmarked for forest products will help industry pivot from reliance on U.S.

While Eby, Poilievre and others are urging a fight on softwood lumber, other factors are being considered in the talks.

But as of Friday, a big gap remained between the two sides, according to sources with direct knowledge of the trade negotiations.

One source told Global News that Canada has had to fight to even negotiate on softwood lumber.

Any deal the Trump administration is willing to sign will have some form of tariffs on steel, aluminum, autos and lumber, according to sources, with the U.S. also insisting American alcohol be put back onto all provincial liquor store shelves, which multiple premiers have expressed a willingness to do if enough U.S. concessions are made.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s goal remains reaching a deal before Wednesday to avoid new 50 per cent tariffs on roughly $28 billion worth of Canadian goods from taking effect.

If a deal is reached, tariffs on Canadian autos and parts compliant under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) would remain in place, but it is expected that they would be reduced from the current 25 per cent level, according to a source familiar with the talks. One proposal that has been discussed is a tariff rate of between 10-15 per cent on CUSMA compliant autos and parts, according to one source.

Auto industry leaders have criticized the move, while Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said Saturday that “no deal is better than a bad deal” if the auto sector is not included in talks.

with files from Global News’ Reggie Cecchini, Mackenzie Gray and Sergio Vargas

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices