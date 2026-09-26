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Sports

Doerkson, Clark attend B.C. Lions game

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2026 9:01 am
1 min read
B.C. Conservative interim Leader Lorne Doerkson, back right, and former B.C. premier Christy Clark talk while attending the B.C. Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders CFL football game, in Vancouver, on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
B.C. Conservative interim Leader Lorne Doerkson, back right, and former B.C. premier Christy Clark talk while attending the B.C. Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders CFL football game, in Vancouver, on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
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VANCOUVER – Interim B.C. Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson was spotted alongside former Liberal premier Christy Clark at a B.C. Lions football game on Friday night.

Doerkson has had no public events or news conferences since a provincial election was called on Tuesday.

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He has been interim Conservative leader since Sunday, after the resignation of Kerry-Lynne Findlay.

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Doerkson and Clark, who served as premier from 2011 to 2017, wore Lions gear as the team took on the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

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Clark said prior to the election call that the prospect of one coming less than two years into Premier David Eby’s mandate was “absolutely unheard of” and “a disgrace.”

She also said she wasn’t playing matchmaker between opposition factions and was not deeply involved in negotiations or “anything of that nature.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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