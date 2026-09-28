Flu and COVID-19 vaccinations are underway. Here’s each province’s approach

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Canada’s provinces and territories have started to roll out flu and COVID-19 vaccination programs, with several jurisdictions prioritizing people at higher risk.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization’s (NACI) guidance on COVID-19 vaccines for fall 2026 was released earlier this year.

NACI continues to “strongly recommend” COVID-19 immunization programs for people at increased risk of the virus or severe COVID-19 disease, such as adults 65 and older, health-care workers, and people in long-term care homes.

The committee also recommends that programs are also offered to anyone six months and older, though adds people may choose to receive the vaccine based on their own COVID-19 risk assessment or preference.

NACI reminds people to wait about six months after getting a COVID-19 vaccine before getting a new dose.

The committee also released guidance on influenza, saying the flu vaccine should be prioritized for groups at high risk of influenza-related complications or hospitalization.

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This includes children six months to five years, adults 65 and older, health-care and other care providers in facilities and the household contacts of anyone at high risk.

Here’s how provinces and territories are rolling out the vaccine:

Ontario

Ontario announced its rollout plan for flu and COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, with high-risk groups able to get vaccinated starting Sept. 28.

Hospitalized patients, hospital staff, residents and staff of long-term care and retirement homes, along with adults 65 and older will be able to get COVID-19 and influenza shots first.

Then on Oct. 26, free flu and COVID-19 shots will be available to the general public at participating pharmacies, public health units and participating doctor and nurse practitioner offices.

COVID-19 vaccines remain free of charge in Ontario.

Quebec

Quebec has not given specific dates when the flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be available, but released its eligibility criteria for who can get a dose free of charge when it is made available in the early fall.

Free vaccines will be available for people living in long-term and residential care centres, intermediate resources in support of seniors’ autonomy, and anyone living in private seniors’ residences. People 65 years of age or older, people who are pregnant, adults living in remote and isolated areas, health-care staff and people six months or older who are immunocompromised, on dialysis or living with certain chronic diseases are also eligible.

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People 12 years and older who don’t fall under the eligibility criteria will need to pay for a flu and COVID-19 vaccine. They can contact a pharmacy or medical clinic for the cost.

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British Columbia

Like Quebec, B.C. has not provided dates when the flu or COVID-19 vaccine will be available other than saying it will happen in fall 2026.

People have been encouraged to register with the province’s Get Vaccinated system to receive a notification to book their appointment if a vaccine is recommended for them.

Further information including eligibility and immunization locations is expected to be made available later this fall, the province said.

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Alberta

Alberta provides COVID-19 vaccines free of charge only to specific groups and will do so as of Oct. 19.

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Most of the groups eligible in Ontario and Quebec like people 65 and older are also eligible in Alberta, as well as people experiencing homelessness and teachers eligible under the Back to School Act.

The province says children six months up to 11 years who are eligible can receive a provincially-funded vaccine, but anyone who doesn’t meet the criteria can get a dose at Primary Care Alberta for an administrative fee of $100 per dose or series.

People 12 and older who don’t fall under the eligibility criteria can purchase the vaccine at participating community pharmacies.

Unlike the COVID-19 vaccine, Alberta provides influenza vaccines free of charge to all Albertans.

Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan says appointments to get flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be available starting in October, with immunization clinics set to start in the middle of the month.

The province added that the vaccines will be available at no cost for residents six months and older. Children six months to five years can get their vaccine through a Saskatchewan Health Authority public immunization clinic, public health office, or from a physician or nurse practitioner.

Manitoba

Manitoba is keeping its criteria the same as last year for both vaccines.

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People eligible first for COVID-19 and flu vaccines include adults 65 years or older and Manitobans six months and older who are Indigenous, people with underlying medical conditions, pregnant Manitobans, people who provide essential community services, and long-term care home resident.

All other Manitobans previously vaccinated and unvaccinated who are six months or older without an increased risk of COVID-19 infection or disease can also get a dose.

A non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is also being made available this year through public health locations for people 12 and older who are unable or unwilling to receive an mRNA vaccine. Manitobans interested in this vaccine should contact a public health office or the provincial call centre to find a location offering the non-mRNA dose.

The province said its rollout for both vaccines will begin in early to mid-October.

Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia says it will provide COVID-19 and flu vaccines for people six months and older this fall, with more information about timing and availability to be shared when the program begins.

New Brunswick

New Brunswick has not given specific vaccine rollout dates, but said it will begin vaccinations starting in mid-October.

Anyone six months or older can receive the latest COVID-19 and flu vaccine in New Brunswick, but it is strongly recommended for higher-risk groups such as adults 65 and older, health-care workers and people with medical conditions that could increase their risk.

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Prince Edward Island

Prince Edward Island says Health PEI nurses will be offer flu and COVID-19 shots at community vaccination clinics starting in October.

The province says the vaccines may also be available through community pharmacies, family physicians or nurse practitioners. Vaccination is free to anyone living in the province.

Newfoundland and Labrador

Newfoundland and Labrador plans to release details of its fall rollout next month. Though specific dates are not known, the province says on its vaccination booking website that anyone six months and older will be eligible for COVID-19 and flu vaccination.

Yukon

Yukon recently advised residents can now book appointments for a flu and COVID-19 vaccine at their local clinic, participating community pharmacy or local health centre.

All Yukoners aged six months and older are eligible to receive a vaccine, with high-risk recipients, health-care workers and caregivers encouraged to get one.

Not all provinces and territories have provided information on their vaccine schedules, with Northwest Territories and Nunavut yet to provide details as of Sept. 28.