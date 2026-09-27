Pope Leo says medically-assisted dying is ‘false compassion’

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


55 comments

  1. Anonymous
    September 28, 2026 at 1:45 pm

    Canada has so much MAID because our healthcare system is complete sh * t now. That’s right, just off yourselves. What a sick joke

  2. f­i­l­l­b­o­a­r­d­s­.­c­o­m/girls33
    September 28, 2026 at 12:14 pm

    💋 “Your next exciting conversation could be just one click away.”………….click profile

  3. steve b
    September 28, 2026 at 11:30 am

    Well,, he’s just wrong.

  4. Incontinentia Buckets
    September 28, 2026 at 10:35 am

    Canada kills more of its citizens through MAID than Americans die from gun violence. Let that sink in.

    Why? Are we immoral? Are we that unhappy? Is our healthcare that bad?

    No matter the answer, Canada is sick, and should MAID itself.

  5. Karen B.
    September 28, 2026 at 10:16 am

    The title of this article names Pope Francis, not Pope Leo.

  6. lol
    September 28, 2026 at 9:50 am

    Christians prefer the compassion of diddling little kids

  7. Charlie Hasting
    September 28, 2026 at 9:26 am

    The pope gets too much air time I hope he faces the diseases that maid gives peace to. Letting someone who is suffering make the choice to end it while the person still has their dignity is the greatest act of caring humanity can offer. The pope is a worm who cares not for peoples souls but of gold and lavish life may he rot.

  8. F*CK CATHOLICS!
    September 28, 2026 at 8:22 am

    False compassion is what the psycho Catholic church is all about! False Compassion and Hypocrisy! Just another terrorist organization that kills in its own way.

  9. Smith
    September 28, 2026 at 7:52 am

    People who choose MAID are usually in so much pain and suffering they’d rather depart this earth on their own terms than die in slow agony.
    I’m Catholic and hope it doesn’t come to that but, if it does, I’d go with dignity, sin or not.
    The Pope should speak up for the babies aborted right up to birth rather than chastising people who make a choice to die with dignity.

  10. james robert bremner
    September 28, 2026 at 6:13 am

    The catholics tortured and murdered over 250 million innocents so far in their history. They also have the longest running paedophile protection program in history that is ongoing. These delusional unproven belief systems should be taxed or abolished. They are mental illness and have zero credibility

  11. Educate Yourselves
    September 28, 2026 at 2:10 am

    Ban these ridiculous religions for once and all. Put science back on the front page where it belongs. It’s insulting to see these sky god worshippers all having the podium when we have graduated from STEM courses and use technology everyday, designed and built by mankind. No one is coming from the stars to save you. We have to save ourselves, and that takes education, not wishing.

  12. Glen
    September 28, 2026 at 1:22 am

    I agree with the Pope!! Maid is a sin.

  13. Adrienne Vair
    September 27, 2026 at 11:28 pm

    I wonder what it would look like to provide people with care and compassion without a dollar sign attached?

  14. Adrienne Vair
    September 27, 2026 at 11:26 pm

    I wonder what it would look like to treat people with respect, compassion and provide to them with medical and compassionate care regardless of their medical, psychological and/or physical needs if a dollar sign wasn’t attached and people listened rather than judged.

  15. Anonymous
    September 27, 2026 at 9:26 pm

    Please correct the title

  16. Daniel Warren
    September 27, 2026 at 8:14 pm

    Pope Leo I think you meant. Check the headline. Thanks.

  17. Anonymous
    September 27, 2026 at 7:37 pm

    Quebecors think going to government and begging them to euthanize them is not the same as suicide, because, like liberals, they are retards.

    You can delete this as many times as you like and it won’t change the shock on their faces when I send them straight to hell where they belong.

  18. Anonymous
    September 27, 2026 at 7:23 pm

    Pope Francis????

  19. Chiara
    September 27, 2026 at 7:10 pm

    Impossible that Pope Francis said this since he passed away last year The present Pope Leo XIV made these remarks

  20. Debbie
    September 27, 2026 at 6:48 pm

    What’s a “Pope” ?

  21. Gord
    September 27, 2026 at 6:30 pm

    Pope Francis is dead. Get your facts straight and hire proper editors.

  22. Anonymous
    September 27, 2026 at 6:08 pm

    @Ben. Communists like MAID. They have no compassion just like you commie.

  23. Anonymous
    September 27, 2026 at 5:57 pm

    Hey stupid brainwashed people, if “love is love” then “suicide is suicide”, “murder is murder” and decades of indoctrination from the the evil ruling class to make you think its ok to kill yourselves and your children is, well…ill let you try and figure that one out…

  24. Ben
    September 27, 2026 at 5:49 pm

    MAID provides relief from suffering at end of life. Any “religion” that opposes empathy and compassion is not a religion that deserves followers.

  25. Annoying PP
    September 27, 2026 at 5:12 pm

    But preying on children is ok.

    I see a flaws in the Pope’s logic

  26. Bob's your uncle
    September 27, 2026 at 4:16 pm

    ..as with all dogma and beliefs, it is your choice. Just as it is to choose to end your life when presented with a terminal disease. In short, the zealots should mind their own business and do it quietly. Perhaps your time AND RESOURCES would be better spent actually helping others like the victims of abuse mentioned in the article.

  27. Incontinentia Buckets
    September 27, 2026 at 3:36 pm

    @Sick…
    Nihilism and narcissism

  28. Charles Martin
    September 27, 2026 at 3:32 pm

    Too bad the RCs don’t have the same vigilance against pedophilia…

  29. Sick of Religious overreach!
    September 27, 2026 at 3:19 pm

    Religious types simply won’t stay out of peoples’ personal decisions. They’re simply incapable of accepting that a great many people do not believe as they do. Who the hell are they to tell everyone what is right based on they’re personal beliefs? THIS is precisely why religion should never, EVER be involved in public policy. Your religion is yours and yours alone. Keep it to yourselves and mind your own damn business! Everyone should have the absolute freedom to choose dying painlessly and with dignity. Anything else is pure sadism and evil.

  30. Anonymous
    September 27, 2026 at 3:18 pm

    Euthanasia or “assisted suicide” is government funded Catholic idiocy that tries to pull a quick one on God.

  31. Anonymous
    September 27, 2026 at 2:45 pm

    And that’s why lefties need to hurry up and use it because it will go with the Liberals Party of Loserdom.

  32. Try This
    September 27, 2026 at 2:45 pm

    There are several passages in the bible referring to compassion and easing of suffering. I cannot find 1 about preserving life, no matter the cost and pain. I have witnessed miracles, and hope is a grand thing. But to call pain and suffering, with no hope, crying and begging for release is dignified is a problem.
    The debate is over. Time to admit reality. Choice and acceptance of choice is the better option for all.

  33. Incontinentia Buckets
    September 27, 2026 at 2:05 pm

    @John
    It didn’t take long for the real reason of MAID to cone out now did it?

    $$$$

  34. Incontinentia Buckets
    September 27, 2026 at 2:01 pm

    @FreedomToChoose
    You can end yourself whenever you want. Always could. But you will leave a trail of pain and sorrow behind you. You don’t need a law or my tax dollars to do it. All you need is a bucket of nihilism and another one of narcissism. Mix them together and light them on fire.

  35. Anonymous
    September 27, 2026 at 1:59 pm

    One in 3 are araibs in France. The church is in deap trouble.

  36. Anonymous
    September 27, 2026 at 1:59 pm

    Of course Global got the pope’s name wrong. It isPope Leo not Francis. Such sloppy reporting has become the norm for Global.

  37. Incontinentia Buckets
    September 27, 2026 at 1:55 pm

    Finally, a Catholic message coming from the Vatican again! It is so sad to see so many people value life so little. Every breath no matter how painful is a gift and should be treated as such.

  38. Anonymous
    September 27, 2026 at 1:55 pm

    @Billy MAiD is free in Canada unfortunately it isn’t used for those who are filled with such hate as you.

  39. Robert Smol
    September 27, 2026 at 1:32 pm

    Hey! Whoever wrote the title, Pope Francis died in April 2025! Today is September 27 2026….

  40. Sean Webb
    September 27, 2026 at 1:31 pm

    Make Self Flagellation Great Again!

  41. B
    September 27, 2026 at 12:59 pm

    Obviously he has never experienced longterm pain before

  42. Knotrofous
    September 27, 2026 at 12:52 pm

    The pope…..i didn’t think he had any relevance . Taking advise from someone that lives in an ivory tower and believes in an imaginary friend is not something I would do!

  43. Pat A
    September 27, 2026 at 12:43 pm

    Humans should be allowed MAID if they choose that option rather than suffering severe pain every day. Doctors are involved in order to help with this decision and this is not a step that Doctors take lightly.
    Catholicism has no part in interfering in a personal decision. Pope Leo should be criticized for promoting pain and suffering because of an ideology.

  44. Freedom To Choose
    September 27, 2026 at 12:39 pm

    MAiD should be available to anyone that needs it, or wants to end their life. There shouldn’t be any requirements or red tape.

    Human society is so corrupt that it forces suffering people to remain alive just to use them as a continuing tax source, or to run money-laundering care homes.

  45. Joe
    September 27, 2026 at 12:31 pm

    People of sound mine can and should make their choices. Tweakers made their choices as well. That’s why I wish we could uninvent naloxone

  46. John
    September 27, 2026 at 12:30 pm

    Perhaps the church should pay to keep the terminally ill, who want to die, alive so they can suffer for as long as possible.

  47. Good Citizen
    September 27, 2026 at 12:17 pm

    The idiot comparing Jesus being put down by a Roman soldier as assisted suicide is a real stretch.

  48. Good Citizen
    September 27, 2026 at 12:15 pm

    Doctors take an oath to save and protect lives….they should not be involved in putting a human being down, regardless of the health issues etc…

  49. Anonymous
    September 27, 2026 at 11:54 am

    @gord, hahaha hahaha hahaha hahaha hahaha hahaha hahaha hahaha

  50. Gord Hasay
    September 27, 2026 at 11:45 am

    What a hypocrite, he would actually endorse people suffering pain. Even Jesus was given Assisted Death while He was in pain. A Roman soldier pierced the side of Jesus as he hung on the cross during his crucifixion.

  51. St
    September 27, 2026 at 11:44 am

    Encouraging people to kill themselves because of the poor economy they have created over the past 11 years of their destructive governance, and then calling that “compassion” is peak liberal.

    Liberals are an infestation

  52. F*ck Religion
    September 27, 2026 at 11:36 am

    Spoken like a true Catholic. Let the people suffer is their moto. F*ck the Catholics.

  53. Anonymous
    September 27, 2026 at 11:21 am

    It is about time someone with some credibility stood up and said it. MAiD in its original form was to help those suffering incurable pain and illness but, as usual, the politicians have taken it to such levels of unethical and immoral practice that it has become nothing more than a tool to cleanse society of those who it sees as weak and not deserving of life. It has also enabled those who have been weakened by prolonged illness and who may not be in a good state of mind to commit medically assisted suicide. While it is callously offered to people before treatment is considered. MAiD is a disaster and should never have been expanded beyond its original intent, to relieve the pain and suffering of those dying with devastating diseases.

  54. Billy
    September 27, 2026 at 11:16 am

    Free MAID for anyone over 65!

  55. Ruth Andries
    September 27, 2026 at 11:07 am

    Agree. The Liberals expanded MAID to unimaginable and unethical levels. There is no glory in taking your own life.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Pope Leo says medically-assisted dying is ‘false compassion’

By Nicole Winfield The Associated Press
Posted September 27, 2026 10:54 am
5 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada’s MAID and mental health debate: a bioethicist weighs in'
Canada’s MAID and mental health debate: a bioethicist weighs in
RELATED: Canada's MAID and mental health debate: a bioethicist weighs in – Jun 21, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday blasted the legalization of medically assisted death as immoral “false compassion,” as he doubled down on Catholic teaching about life during a visit Sunday to Lourdes, the French Catholic shrine associated with miraculous cures of the sick.

On his third day in France, Leo again waded into the end-of-life debate that has erupted in countries around the world. It roiled French politics for years before resulting recently in legislation allowing adults with incurable illnesses to receive lethal medication.

Leo’s visit to the once staunchly Catholic and officially secular France has been marked by huge crowds — 800,000 at Leo’s Mass on Paris’ iconic Place de la Concorde — and his messaging against abortion and assisted dying.

On Sunday, the American pope celebrated Mass before some 150,000 people — many in wheelchairs — on the prairie next to Lourdes’ main basilica. He then visited a care center for sick people on the sanctuary’s grounds. He sought to encourage especially those who live in “terrible pain” that they have inherent dignity that no law or algorithm can “eliminate.”

Story continues below advertisement

“On the contrary, it is precisely in the name of this inalienable dignity of the human person that we must reject the temptation to cause death under the guise of false compassion,” he said. “What is legal is not necessarily moral,” Leo said to applause from the crowd.

Lourdes became a major pilgrimage destination after the Catholic Church officially recognized visions of the Virgin Mary reported here by a young girl in 1858. The site near the Spanish border draws millions of pilgrims each year, especially sick and disabled believers hoping for a cure from the famed spring water in the Lourdes grotto where the visions purportedly occurred.

Leo arrived in Lourdes from Paris on Saturday night and immediately prayed inside the Grotto of Apparitions and drank from the spring.

“He has given a message of hope for France, a message of hope and greatness for France, and renewal for France,” said Paris pilgrim Pierre Caziljc.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Support for MAID law remains high in Canada, Angus Reid survey says'
Health Matters: Support for MAID law remains high in Canada, Angus Reid survey says

Pope delivers a message about life while in France

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In France, Leo has repeatedly called for a renewed respect for life in keeping with Catholic teaching that all human life must be protected and defended from conception until natural death. The teaching translates into firm opposition to abortion, euthanasia and medically assisted dying.

Story continues below advertisement

In Lourdes, where the church has recognized 72 “miraculous” cures as authentic, the question of respecting even the most frail, sick and vulnerable is particularly acute.

“Your crutches, your wheelchairs and your hidden tears are not obstacles; instead, they are the very place where you are fully respected and welcomed,” Leo said in his homily. “Lourdes is blessed as a place for professing the beauty and sanctity of life, for life is welcomed here as a precious gift from God.”

Survivors visit Lourdes as part of their healing process

More recently, Lourdes has also become a place of healing for survivors of clergy sexual abuse. Leo was to meet with seven survivors later Sunday, including one who was abused as an adult, in recognition of the new frontier of the abuse crisis facing the church.

The French church has endured a brutal reckoning with its legacy of abuse. An independent report in 2021 estimated 330,000 children had been abused over 70 years by some 3,000 priests and church workers.

Despite criticism of the report’s methodology and conclusions, French bishops put in place an independent system of compensation for victims that to date has recommended the church pay out more than 20 million euros ($22.7 million).

During a meeting with French bishops on Sunday morning, Leo praised their response to victims and urged them to continue. But he also acknowledged that the cratering in priestly vocations in the French church is related to the scandal, given the priesthood is now sometimes viewed with suspicion.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Alberta takes new steps to restrict MAID access'
Health Matters: Alberta takes new steps to restrict MAID access

“For priestly vocations to flourish, the priest must be welcomed, accepted, and loved,” Leo said.

On the day Leo arrived in Paris, a group of victims wrote an open letter asking him to acknowledge the church’s responsibility in the scandal, highlighting what critics see as the conflict of interest of bishops being asked to be both spiritual fathers to their priests and judges when they abuse.

“The Church must relinquish its position as both judge and party to the proceedings,” the victims wrote in the letter published by French newspaper Liberation. The victims also complained that only seven of them would meet with Leo, chosen by the church.

Monsignor Pierre-Antoine Bozo, spokesperson for the bishops’ conference, said Leo intentionally wanted to keep the group small to facilitate an intimate encounter.

Story continues below advertisement

“When it comes to listening to them, you can’t have 50 people in front of you,” he said. “So I think that’s really what the pope chose: to listen so that we can act and respond more effectively.”

Mosaics are a painful reminder of alleged abuse

In Lourdes, Leo was also reminded of a prickly abuse case inherited from Pope Francis.

The façade of one of the Lourdes basilicas was designed by the Rev. Marko Rupnik, one of the Catholic Church’s most famous mosaic artists.

Rupnik is currently on trial in a Vatican court, accused by more than two dozen women of having psychologically, spiritually and sexually abused them starting in the 1990s, including during the creation of his artworks.

His case was covered up for three decades by his Jesuit superiors, and even Francis was suspected of having protected his fellow Jesuit. In response to a media outcry, Francis ordered a canonical trial in 2024, which is ongoing.

The Rupnik case posed the question of what to do with his mosaics, which adorn basilicas around the world.

Lourdes Bishop Jean-Marc Micas in 2025 decided cover the façade of the Notre Dame du Rosaire Basilica, reasoning that abuse victims who come to Lourdes for healing shouldn’t be forced to see them.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday, Leo looped in front of the basilica in his popemobile, passing by the mosaic panels now covered by mustard-colored curtains affixed with plastic ties.

In a letter to Leo ahead of his trip, five women who say they were abused by Rupnik praised Micas’ decision to cover the mosaics but criticized the Vatican’s treatment of their case and the three decades it has taken for them to be heard.

“This prolonged and loud silence has been experienced by us, the victims, as a further, continuous violence,” they wrote.

Associated Press writer Samuel Petrequin in Paris contributed to this report.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices