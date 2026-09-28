Benjamin Satterley, pro wrestler known as Pac, dead at 40

Send this page to someone via email

Benjamin Satterley, the pro wrestler known to AEW and WWE fans as Pac and Adrian Neville, has died at the age of 40.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) shared a statement on X, confirming Satterley’s death on Sunday, writing, “All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac.”

“A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability,” the statement continued.

“Pac signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history.”

6:19 WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus reflects on 25 years in the ring

“Our condolences go out to Satterley’s family, friends and fans,” AEW added.

Story continues below advertisement

All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac. A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative… pic.twitter.com/uqzO371t2V — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2026

A cause of death was not disclosed.

Satterley was in the ring one day prior to his death as he wrestled against Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship at All Out on Saturday at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

A MASSIVE hurricanrana from @BastardPAC, who escapes after @AndradeElIdolo counters! Watch #AEWAllOut LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/8H3TSpCEa1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 27, 2026

Story continues below advertisement

Satterley joined the WWE in 2012 and won the NXT Tag Team Championship twice. After he became the NXT Champion in 2014, it marked the first time a man held both the NXT Championship and the NXT Tag Team Championship.

The pro wrestler also became a two-time Cruiserweight Champion before he left the WWE in late 2017.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In January 2019, Satterley became one of the first wrestlers to sign with AEW and went on to become the All-Atlantic Champion in June 2022. He was also a two-time Trios Champion after winning in August 2024 following his first championship in September 2022.

“Benjamin Satterley defined excellence, as a beloved husband & friend to his many loved ones, + in his wrestling knowledge, skill, unprecedented athleticism, professionalism, consistency + dedication to the sport that he loved & traveled the world to pursue. May Ben rest in peace,” AEW founder and CEO Tony Khan said in a post on social media.

Many other wrestlers and fans shared their condolences on social media after Satterley’s passing.

WWE star Rhea Ripley said she was “speechless” following the news of Satterley’s death.

What a tragic day.

What an extremely talented person. Speechless…

RIP PAC. — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) September 28, 2026

Story continues below advertisement

WWE talent scout Paul Heyman said, “What a tremendous talent and even finer human being. My most profound condolences to all who knew him. A truly terrible loss.”

Oh no. No no no no no no no. What a tremendous talent and even finer human being. My most profound condolences to all who knew him. A truly terrible loss! pic.twitter.com/IOhCPepdRk — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) September 28, 2026

“The greatest export from our country. Also the greatest human being. Honoured to have shared the ring with you so many times. You truly are such a hero to myself and many others,” AEW wrestler Will Ospreay wrote in a post on X.

WWE wrestler Alexa Bliss wrote, “I cannot believe this. RIP PAC.”

I cannot believe this. RIP PAC 💔 — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 28, 2026

Story continues below advertisement

“I am so sad to hear this news. Pac was always so respectful and kind to me, especially during his time at NXT when he and TJ were working a lot together. I’ll always remember how passionate Pac was about wrestling, but equally, how much respect he showed everyone around him,” Canadian wrestler Natalya Neidhart wrote.

I am so sad to hear this news. Pac was always so respectful and kind to me, especially during his time at NXT when he and TJ were working a lot together. I’ll always remember how passionate Pac was about wrestling, but equally, how much respect he showed everyone around him.… https://t.co/5oojjqiVoc pic.twitter.com/ZyEQKAitsm — Nattie (@NatbyNature) September 28, 2026

AEW wrestler Dustin Rhodes called Satterley “an incredible man and talent loved by us all.”

Omg!! So sorry to here the news about Pac. He was an incredible man and talent loved by us all. I am praying for his family and loved ones. RIP Pac🙏🏼 — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) September 28, 2026

Story continues below advertisement

Five-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion Adam Pearce said he truly “enjoyed every interaction” he had with Satterley.

I’m speechless. My heart goes out to the family, friends, and everyone affected by the passing of Pac. Ben, you were an incredible performer. I truly enjoyed every interaction we had…even the ones that sucked. It was a pleasure to be around your passion, to watch you work, and… pic.twitter.com/kPY7qvcZvX — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) September 28, 2026

Triple H, the chief content officer of the WWE, said he had “the pleasure of working with Ben in the early days of @WWENXT.”

“This moment, from NXT Arrival, marked the beginning of a new era for that brand and the men and women on it … and Ben was a major force behind that. He was an extraordinary talent and even kinder human being. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans across the world,” Triple H added.

Saddened to hear about the death of Ben Satterley known in @WWE as Neville. I had the pleasure of working with Ben in the early days of @WWENXT. This moment, from NXT Arrival, marked the beginning of a new era for that brand and the men and women on it … and Ben was a major… pic.twitter.com/IphHpIB92c — Triple H (@TripleH) September 28, 2026

Story continues below advertisement

WWE wrestler The Miz said his “thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of PAC.”