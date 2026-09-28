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Last night’s star-studded MTV VMAs ceremony delivered no shortage of memorable moments–from Taylor Swift’s surprise Patient Zero music video premiere to Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter and Charli xcx’s epic performance. But the real show-stopper, in our eyes? The fashion, of course. From glamorous gowns to standout style moments, read on for our favourite looks of the night.

Taylor Swift in Tamara Ralph

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Aveline Two Piece Taylor Swift’s sleek, sculptural VMAs look gets a more wearable spin with this two-piece set from Reformation. The asymmetrical top and fitted maxi skirt create a streamlined silhouette, while the mermaid-style skirt adds a little drama. It’s an easy way to channel the red-carpet look without going full gown. $538 at Reformation

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Tyla in Mowalola

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Mongolian Cashmere Midi Skirt Tyla’s grey two-piece gets a cozy fall makeover with this cashmere skirt from Quince. Made from 100 per cent Grade A Mongolian cashmere, the ribbed midi has a soft, lightweight feel and calf-length silhouette that makes it easy to dress up or down. Pair it with the matching crewneck for the full monochromatic effect. $125 at Quince

Complete the look with the Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater.

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Charli xcx in Saint Laurent

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PRETTYGARDEN Skirt Set For a Charli xcx-inspired look, this matching skirt set brings the same sleek, body-skimming feel with a little extra texture. The cropped cap-sleeve top pairs with a ruched maxi skirt for a fitted silhouette that’s made for nights out. Wear the pieces together or mix them into the rest of your wardrobe. $49.55 on Amazon (was $66.08)

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Chloe Bailey in Idan Cohen

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Helsi x Anthropologie Weddings Karina Stretch Sequin Gown If Chloe Bailey’s glittering gown caught your eye, this sequin-covered style is a glamorous way to get the look. The fitted silhouette is covered in shimmering sequins that catch the light with every step, making it the kind of dress that doesn’t need much else. Just add your favourite heels and let the gown do the work. $853 at Anthropologie

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Lisa in The Attico

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Alannah Dress Lisa’s sleek black VMAs look gets a sultry spin with this Reformation dress. The fitted bodice and deep V-neck create a streamlined silhouette, while the open back adds a little drama from every angle. It’s the kind of understated statement dress that works just as well for a night out as it does for a special occasion. $428 at Reformation

Sombr in custom ERL

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Fluffy Faux Fur Coat Sombr’s plush custom ERL look proves that outerwear can be the main event. This fluffy faux-fur coat brings a similar dose of texture and drama to a more wearable everyday layer. The soft, smooth fabric has a luxe look and feel, making it an easy way to make even a simple jeans-and-boots outfit feel more statement-making–especially moving into the colder months. $105.99 on Amazon

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