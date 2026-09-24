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From robot vacuums that tackle everyday dust to compact scrubbers and clever dusting tools, these Amazon cleaning finds can help make those less-than-glamorous chores a little easier. With fall in Canada bringing wetter weather, muddy shoes and more dirt being tracked indoors, we found picks from Roborock, Shark and BISSELL, plus a few handy cleaning tools for everything from kitchen grime to hard-to-reach dust. Read on for clever cleaning solutions to help keep your home looking fresh as the seasons change.
The roborock Q10 S5 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner combines 10,000 Pa HyperForce suction, dual anti-tangle brushes, auto-lifting mop, and ReactiveTech LiDAR navigation for effortless cleaning of pet hair, carpets, and hard floors.
The HOTO Grip is a compact spin scrubber made for tackling kitchen messes, especially in those smaller, harder-to-reach spots. Weighing less than a can of pop, it reaches speeds of up to 400 RPM and comes with six magnetic brush heads designed for different surfaces. Use it on stovetops, range hoods, sinks, cookware and grout without worrying about it slowing down when you apply pressure. The waterproof design makes it easy to use around water, while a three-hour USB-C charge provides up to 110 minutes of runtime.
Need a quick clean-up without hauling out the full-size vacuum? The Shark WANDVAC is a lightweight option that stays on its charging dock, so it’s always ready to go. Weighing just 1.4 pounds, it uses a powerful brushless motor to pick up crumbs, dust, and pet hair in a matter of seconds. Its cordless design makes it easy to grab and use, while the one-touch dust cup keeps emptying mess-free. It also comes with a crevice tool and a pet/upholstery attachment for tackling different surfaces.
The Leebein Electric Spin Scrubber comes with eight interchangeable brush heads and two speeds to tackle everything from bathroom tiles and grout to sinks, windows and hard-to-reach spots. Its adjustable handle extends up to 54 inches, helping you scrub with less bending and kneeling while making those deep-cleaning jobs a little easier.
For the bathroom grime that somehow survives every regular scrub, the Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber puts some extra muscle behind the job. Use it on tubs, showers, tile, grout, sinks, faucets and hard-to-reach corners, with an oscillating head that works through built-up dirt and soap scum.
For the messes that call for more than a quick vacuum, the Bissell Little Green Mini is a compact spot cleaner for carpets, upholstery, stairs, pet beds, area rugs and car seats. It sprays, scrubs and suctions away embedded dirt, spills and pet stains, while the included HydroRinse tool flushes out the hose after cleaning.
For all the dust hiding where your vacuum can’t reach, this ultra-slim Bafezoze duster slides under fridges, stoves, beds and sofas to pick up dust, pet hair and fine debris. Its flexible microfiber head can be used dry for everyday dusting or slightly damp for deeper cleaning, while the telescopic handle extends up to 61 inches for extra reach.
Reach high ceilings, ceiling fans and tricky corners without a ladder using this microfiber duster, which extends from 30 to 100 inches and features a flexible, bendable head. The washable duster can also tackle dust and cobwebs on furniture, blinds, shelves, appliances and even inside your car.
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