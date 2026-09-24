The HOTO Grip is a compact spin scrubber made for tackling kitchen messes, especially in those smaller, harder-to-reach spots. Weighing less than a can of pop, it reaches speeds of up to 400 RPM and comes with six magnetic brush heads designed for different surfaces. Use it on stovetops, range hoods, sinks, cookware and grout without worrying about it slowing down when you apply pressure. The waterproof design makes it easy to use around water, while a three-hour USB-C charge provides up to 110 minutes of runtime.