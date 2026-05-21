The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Heading off-grid for a camping trip? Road-tripping in an RV? Hosting a backyard movie night? Heck, even if you just want to be prepared for the occasional thunderstorm blackout, a portable power station can make life a whole lot easier. These oversized rechargeable batteries keep everything from mobile devices to home appliances running for hours–or even days–without the noise, fumes, or gas-can drama of a traditional generator. Most can recharge from a standard wall outlet, your car, or portable solar panels, making them versatile enough for both emergencies and outdoor adventures. We’ve collected some of our favourite picks below, categorized based on how they’re best used.

Quick Pick Summary

Best for camping and casual outdoor use: Jackery Explorer 300

Best all-around portable power stations: Anker SOLIX C1000

Best for longer trips and bigger energy needs: Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 with 200W Bifacial Solar Panel

Best for home backup emergencies: Jackery HomePower 3600 Plus

Story continues below advertisement

Best for camping and casual outdoor use

Jackery Explorer 300 If your needs are limited to charging drones, laptops, cameras, and portable speakers, the Explorer 300 is your budget-friendly winner. Tipping the scales at just over seven pounds, this compact battery is made for portability. Think: tent camping, beach days, and road trips. It can recharge from a wall outlet, your vehicle, or compatible solar panels. $239.00 on Amazon

BLUETTI Elite 30 V2 with 60W Solar Panel This lightweight BLUETTI bundle is a good entry point for campers who want to dip a toe into solar charging without cratering their bank account. The included 60W solar panel makes it easy to top up the battery at campsites and parks, and a whopping nine output ports provide flexibility for phones, lights, portable fans, and smaller kitchen gear. It won’t run power-hungry appliances for long, but it hits a sweet spot for eco-minded outdoor enthusiasts. $399.00 on Amazon

EcoFlow River 2 Pro EcoFlow’s RIVER 2 Pro is light enough to carry, can recharge from a wall outlet in just 70 minutes, and supports solar charging for off-grid adventures. Its 1600W peak output is satisfyingly robust for the price, meaning it can handle coolers, kettles, and even cooking gear in a pinch. Runtime drops quickly once you start plugging in bigger gear, but you’ll be hard pressed to find more portable power at a leaner size or price. $429.00 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Best all-around portable power stations

Anker SOLIX C1000 This is the portable power station equivalent of a crossover SUV: compact enough for camping trips, but versatile enough for home backup duty during a (short) blackout. Anker’s SOLIX C1000 supports wall, car, and solar charging, hits 80% battery in under an hour, and can power nearly every common appliance short of an air conditioner. RV owners and cottage-goers should definitely put this one on their radar. $649.00 on Amazon

BLUETTI AC180 With 1800W of output, BLUETTI’s AC180 can handle everything from mini fridges to electric grills. Fast AC plus solar charging make it practical for both camping and emergency preparedness. The app controls are handy, too. It’s not exactly featherweight, but it’ll keep the lights on long after other campers go dark. $599.00 on Amazon

You may also like:

Flat Plug Extension Cord – $25.49

Story continues below advertisement

EXW Foldable 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station – $39.99

35-in-1 Electric Screwdriver Set – $50.99

Best for longer trips and bigger energy needs

Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 with 200W Bifacial Solar Panel This package is tailor-made for people who want to spend time off-grid. Eco campers will appreciate that the bifacial solar panel captures rays from both sides for improved efficiency. And the expandable battery capacity provides flexibility for multi-day camping trips, van life, and cottage use. It’s powerful enough to run fridges and cooking gear, but still compact enough to toss in the back of an SUV without asking John Cena for help. $1,399.00 on Amazon

BLUETTI Elite 300 RV owners, this is the one you’ve been scrolling for. The Elite 300 includes a dedicated TT-30 RV outlet and enough capacity to keep essentials like portable fridges, water pumps, routers, and TVs humming along comfortably during road trips or outages. Its 3kWh battery supports wall, car, and solar charging. The only downside? At over 23kg, your lower back will definitely know you lifted it. $1,699.00 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 The Explorer 2000 v2 is a near-perfect mix of energy and portability. It stores enough juice to handle camping appliances, power tools, and emergency home backup duties, yet at under 18kg remains relatively easy to lug short distances. Fast wall charging tops it up from zero to 80% in just over an hour, and solar compatibility makes it a strong choice for extended off-grid trips. It’s pricey, but it’ll earn its keep if you use it regularly. $1,179 on Amazon

Best for home backup emergencies

Jackery HomePower 3600 Plus Once you cross into this tier, portable power stations feel less like camping accessories and more akin to home infrastructure. The HomePower 3600 Plus can run heaters, pumps, and large appliances during extended outages, with expandable capacity that pushes into whole-home backup territory. It supports wall, solar, and generator charging, rolls around on wheels like luggage, and delivers the kind of peace of mind that becomes very attractive come thunderstorm season. $2,359.00 on Amazon $3,999 at Walmart

EcoFlow Delta Pro 3 If you’ve got a money tree growing in your backyard and preparedness is the priority, EcoFlow’s DELTA Pro 3 delivers. This thing can power central air conditioning systems, sump pumps, servers, and major appliances while remaining whisper quiet indoors. It supports a broad array of charging methods—including wall outlets, solar panels, EV chargers, and gas generators—and scales up to a frankly ridiculous 48kWh of storage. When you absolutely need to keep the whole house powered, this is the beast you call in. $2,999 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Duracell Coppertop AAA Alkaline Batteries – $36.21

Solar String Lights – $49.99

Amazon Echo Dot – $69.99