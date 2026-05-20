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The ultimate summer essential for your beauty kit? Bronzer, of course! Whether you’re after a subtle sun-kissed glow, softly sculpted cheekbones or that just-back-from-vacation look, these formulas do far more than add colour–think creamy balms infused with skincare ingredients, silky powders that blur texture and long-wearing bronzers that stand up to heat and humidity. From a buttery drugstore favourite by NYX to a glow-giving pick from Charlotte Tilbury and a seamless cream formula by Saie, read on for the best bronzers for summer 2026.

Quick Pick Summary

Best overall: Merit Bronze Balm

Best drugstore: NYX Buttermelt Bronzer

Best shade range: Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Soufflé Pressed Mousse Cream Bronzer

Best for mature skin: e.l.f. Camo Liquid Bronzer & Contour

Best for oily skin: Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer

Best for dry skin: Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer

Best powder: Nars Bronzing Powder

Best cream: Saie Sun Melt Natural Cream Bronzer

Best matte: Bobbi Brown Bronzing Powder

Best buildable: L’Oréal Paris Lumi Bronze Le Stick Soleil

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What to look for in a bronzer

For mature skin: Lightweight, blendable textures with a natural or satin finish work best to avoid emphasizing fine lines or texture. Liquid and cream bronzers are especially flattering for creating soft definition without looking heavy.

For oily skin: Opt for long-wearing powder bronzers with a matte or soft-focus finish to help minimize shine throughout the day. Non-comedogenic and lightweight formulas are key for keeping skin balanced.

For dry skin: Cream and balm formulas infused with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalane and nourishing oils help prevent bronzer from clinging to dry patches while delivering a radiant, skin-like finish.

For powder bronzer: Finely milled powders with soft-focus pigments blend more seamlessly into skin and are less likely to look patchy or chalky. Matte finishes are ideal for sculpting, while luminous powders help create a healthy, sunlit glow.

For cream bronzer: Look for lightweight, blendable formulas that melt into skin without feeling greasy. Cream bronzers are great for achieving a natural, dewy finish and tend to layer beautifully over lightweight summer makeup.

For buildable bronzer: Opt for formulas with sheer-to-medium pigmentation that can be layered gradually. This allows you to customize your glow–from a subtle hint of warmth to a more defined bronze–without the risk of overapplying.

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Best overall

Merit Bronze Balm If summer makeup had a mascot, this would be it. Merit’s creamy bronze stick delivers believable warmth and subtle definition in seconds, with a sheer, buildable formula that melts seamlessly into skin. The finish is natural and never streaky, while moisturizing fatty acids keep skin looking fresh and dewy throughout the day. Bonus: the slim stick makes application practically foolproof, whether you’re bronzing up your cheeks, forehead, jawline or all of the above. $44 on Meritbeauty.com $44 at Sephora

Best drugstore

NYX Buttermelt Bronzer This viral bronzer has earned its cult status–and it deserves a spot in your makeup bag, stat. Infused with mango, shea and almond butters, the silky powder melts into skin for a soft-focus bronze that looks oh-so-smooth. The formula wears beautifully for hours and comes in eight flattering shades designed to complement a wide range of skin tones–all at a seriously palatable price. $14.96 on Amazon $14.96 at Walmart

Best shade range

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Soufflé Pressed Mousse Cream Bronzer Trust Fenty Beauty to deliver one of the most inclusive bronzer ranges on the market. This innovative pressed mousse texture feels airy and velvety on the skin, blending out in a pinch for a softly blurred, sunlit finish. Waterproof and humidity-resistant, it’s an especially great pick for hot summer days when you need your glow to stay put. $51 on fentybeauty.com $52.50 at Sephora

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Best for mature skin

e.l.f. Camo Liquid Bronzer & Contour This lightweight liquid bronzer delivers sculpted warmth without settling into fine lines or feeling heavy on the skin. The silky formula blends with minimal effort, while the doe-foot applicator makes precise placement easy–even for bronzer beginners. Highly pigmented yet easy to sheer out, it creates soft definition that still looks natural. $9.96 on Amazon $9.96 at Walmart

Best for oily skin

Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer A longtime beauty-editor favourite, this bronzer delivers a serious glow and oil control in one. The finely milled powder blends seamlessly into skin while soft-focus pigments help blur the look of texture and excess shine. Infused with murumuru, cupuaçu and tucuma butters, it still feels creamy and comfortable despite its powder finish. $21.96 on Amazon

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Best for dry skin

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer Glowy skin lovers, rejoice. This creamy bronzer is enriched with hyaluronic acid and provitamin D3 to hydrate while adding warmth and dimension. The buttery texture glides onto both face and body with ease, leaving behind a luminous, beachy-bronze–don’t mind if we do! $64 on charlottetilbury.com

Best matte

Bobbi Brown Bronzing Powder For those who prefer a shine-free bronze, this classic matte powder delivers natural-looking warmth without veering orange or muddy. The velvety formula blends beautifully and layers seamlessly, making it ideal for contouring, sculpting or adding subtle definition to the face. $66 on Amazon $66 at Sephora

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Best powder

Nars Bronzing Powder Few bronzers have reached icon status quite like this one. Beloved for its silky texture and believable glow, Nars’ talc-free formula delivers warmth that looks radiant rather than glittery. The finely milled pigments blend seamlessly into skin while translucent microspheres help smooth the appearance of texture for a perfected finish. $57 on Nars.ca $57 at Sephora

Best cream

Saie Sun Melt Natural Cream Bronzer If you love a dewy, skin-first makeup look, this cream bronzer belongs in your summer rotation. The balmy texture blends like a dream, delivering warmth and soft sculpting without looking overly done. Packed with nourishing ingredients like colloidal oatmeal, grapeseed oil and elderberry extract, it leaves skin looking healthy and hydrated. $49 at Sephora

Best buildable

L'Oréal Paris Lumi Bronze Le Stick Soleil This cream-to-powder bronzer stick is ideal for anyone who likes customizable colour. The lightweight formula glides onto skin smoothly, then sets to a soft, diffused finish that can be layered sans the cakey-ness. Swipe it on for a hint of warmth or build it up for a more sculpted bronze moment–either way, the glow will be mesmerizing. $17.96 on Amazon $17.96 at Walmart

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