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Searching for an A+ gift for the special scholar in your life? We’ve got a few picks beyond the standard diploma frame that are sure to pass the test.We’ve rounded up thoughtful picks that go far beyond the standard diploma frame. Whether they’re graduating from university, college, high school or even earning their PhD, there’s something for every kind of grad on your list. From beauty lovers and tech enthusiasts to homebodies, these gifts from brands like Mejuri, Quince, Beats feel personal and practical—what’s not to love? After all, a new chapter calls for a fresh start.

Best beauty grad gifts

Dior Sauvage Elixir Got a valedictorian on your list? For the mister who enjoys a crowd, this charismatic scent is an irresistible medley of citrus, spices and lavender. $234 at Sephora

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Shark CryoGlow Graduation is the perfect excuse to splurge on a hot-ticket gift–and this one seriously delivers. Bring the med-spa experience home with this high-tech LED face mask, designed with advanced iQLED technology and a cooling InstaChill feature for an ultra-luxe skincare session. $499.99 on Amazon $499.99 at Shark Ninja

Merit Five Minute Morning For the beauty-loving grad who craves a flawless face in a pinch, this iconic set delivers a five-minute glow-up courtesy of a radiant complexion stick, creamy blush, mascara and more. $242 on Meritbeauty.com (was $283)

Best jewellery grad gifts

Mejuri Black Onyx Square Signet Ring What’s not to love about this signet ring? For graduates with discerning taste, this bold yet refined design adds just the right amount of edge to any jewellery wardrobe. $198 at Mejuri

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Lab Grown Sapphire Tennis Bracelet For the graduate who appreciates the finer things, this sapphire-adorned tennis bracelet handcrafted in sterling silver makes for a timeless gift with everyday wearability. $398 at Mejuri

Pandora Moments 18 mm Silver Hoop Earrings Sometimes, it’s the simplest pieces that make a lasting impression. These polished silver hoops are the perfect everyday accessory. Bonus: they can be customized with cute charms for a more personal feel. $52.50 at Pandora (was $75)

Best fashion grad gifts

Monos Slim Wallet Pro This slim and sleek wallet keeps essentials organized without the bulk. Crafted from water-resistant vegan leather, it’s a polished piece grads will–literally–reach for every day. $106 on ca.monos.com (was $125)

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Men's Otzo Clog After countless late-night study sessions and exam cramming, comfort is probably at the top of every grad’s wishlist. These easy-on clogs deliver exactly that, pairing laid-back style with a contoured footbed and breathable knit lining for all-day comfort they’ll happily slip into again and again. $185 at UGG

Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater A timeless wardrobe staple, this luxe cashmere crewneck is the kind of elevated essential grads will wear for years to come. It’s perfect for layering through every season–from chilly lecture halls to cool summer nights. Even better: it’s crafted from pill-resistant cashmere for a polished look that lasts. $70 at Quince

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Bodycology Bath Fizzies – $9.99

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Heart-Shaped Double Walled Mug – $12.99

Retrospect Solana Yoga Mat – $35.58

Best tech grad gifts

Apple 2026 MacBook Neo 13-inch Laptop with Apple A18 Pro chip The laptop everyone’s eyeing right now, this sleek new Apple MacBook comes in four chic colourways–Indigo, blush pink, silver and vibrant citrus. With up to 16 hours of battery life and a stunning Liquid Retina display, it’s the ultimate on-the-go gift for grads constantly typing, studying and creating. $790.59 on Amazon

Beats Studio Buds + Whether they’re commuting to their first job or studying for post-grad exams, these bestselling earbuds make the perfect graduation gift. With immersive sound, noise cancelling and a comfortable fit, they’re a practical luxury grads will use every single day. $169.98 on Amazon

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Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 3 Smartphone Printer in Clay White Help them hold onto the memories with this adorable smartphone printer that instantly transforms camera roll favourites into mini photo prints. From dorm snapshots to graduation day pics, it’s a thoughtful gift that lets grads capture this exciting new chapter in a more tangible way. $159.99 on Amazon

Best home grad gifts

Diptyque Baies (Berries) Scented Candle This iconic candle blends notes of blackcurrant berries and rose for an ambient, Parisian-inspired home fragrance–perfect for at-home study sessions. $122 at Holt Renfrew

Marshall Acton III Bluetooth Home Speaker Elevate their listening experience with the bluetooth speaker of her dreams. We love the PVC-free design that comprises of 70 per cent recycled plastic and only vegan materials. $329.98 on Amazon

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Terry Bathrobe A plush terry bathrobe is one of those everyday luxuries most grads won’t splurge on for themselves, but will use constantly once they have it. Crafted from cozy Egyptian cotton, this ultra-soft robe is basically a wearable reminder to slow down and relax. $85 at Silk & Snow (was $100)

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3-in-1 Charging Station for iPhone – $31.99

100% Egyptian Cotton Queen Sheets – $93.74

Theragun Mini Massage Gun – $249.97