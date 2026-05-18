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Searching for an A+ gift for the special scholar in your life? We’ve got a few picks beyond the standard diploma frame that are sure to pass the test.We’ve rounded up thoughtful picks that go far beyond the standard diploma frame. Whether they’re graduating from university, college, high school or even earning their PhD, there’s something for every kind of grad on your list. From beauty lovers and tech enthusiasts to homebodies, these gifts from brands like Mejuri, Quince, Beats feel personal and practical—what’s not to love? After all, a new chapter calls for a fresh start.
Graduation is the perfect excuse to splurge on a hot-ticket gift–and this one seriously delivers. Bring the med-spa experience home with this high-tech LED face mask, designed with advanced iQLED technology and a cooling InstaChill feature for an ultra-luxe skincare session.
Sometimes, it’s the simplest pieces that make a lasting impression. These polished silver hoops are the perfect everyday accessory. Bonus: they can be customized with cute charms for a more personal feel.
After countless late-night study sessions and exam cramming, comfort is probably at the top of every grad’s wishlist. These easy-on clogs deliver exactly that, pairing laid-back style with a contoured footbed and breathable knit lining for all-day comfort they’ll happily slip into again and again.
A timeless wardrobe staple, this luxe cashmere crewneck is the kind of elevated essential grads will wear for years to come. It’s perfect for layering through every season–from chilly lecture halls to cool summer nights. Even better: it’s crafted from pill-resistant cashmere for a polished look that lasts.
The laptop everyone’s eyeing right now, this sleek new Apple MacBook comes in four chic colourways–Indigo, blush pink, silver and vibrant citrus. With up to 16 hours of battery life and a stunning Liquid Retina display, it’s the ultimate on-the-go gift for grads constantly typing, studying and creating.
Whether they’re commuting to their first job or studying for post-grad exams, these bestselling earbuds make the perfect graduation gift. With immersive sound, noise cancelling and a comfortable fit, they’re a practical luxury grads will use every single day.
Help them hold onto the memories with this adorable smartphone printer that instantly transforms camera roll favourites into mini photo prints. From dorm snapshots to graduation day pics, it’s a thoughtful gift that lets grads capture this exciting new chapter in a more tangible way.
A plush terry bathrobe is one of those everyday luxuries most grads won’t splurge on for themselves, but will use constantly once they have it. Crafted from cozy Egyptian cotton, this ultra-soft robe is basically a wearable reminder to slow down and relax.
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