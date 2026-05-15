Small space gardening: Make the most of every corner

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Whether you live in a tiny apartment, a condo with a small balcony, or a home with limited outdoor space, small space gardening makes it possible to enjoy fresh greenery almost anywhere. With the right plants, creative containers, and smart layout ideas, you can turn unused corners, windowsills, balconies, and indoor areas into thriving mini gardens. Shop these finds from Simons, Veradek and more to get growing.

Go vertical

With a small space, going vertical just makes sense. Utilize walls, railings, and shelves so plants grow upward instead of taking up valuable floor space, making even small balconies or patios feel lush and functional. This approach lets you layer greenery at different heights with hanging pots, wall systems, and railing planters, improving sunlight exposure and creating a more efficient, visually full garden.

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Cubiko Wall Planter The Cubiko wall planter is a modern, space-saving system that turns any wall into a customizable vertical garden. With a sturdy metal frame and lightweight recycled planters featuring drainage and adjustable layouts, it’s designed for flexible indoor or outdoor styling. $120.00 at Simons

2 Pack Hanging Planters Hanging plants add life and floral decor to any porch or backyard. This two-pack of planters features a self-watering system with a removable tray helps keep plants healthy longer with less maintenance. $36.99 on Amazon

2PCS Tomatoes Planter Boxes It’s a no-brainer to use height instead of floor space for plants like tomatoes, cucumbers, and beans. Using trellises, hanging pots, or planter boxes can help keep plants organized, improve airflow, and increase your overall harvest in a tight area. $47.99 on Amazon

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Adorn your windows

Adorn your windows with greenery by placing compact planters or vertical garden setups along the sill, turning unused light-filled space into a productive growing area. This might be the best way to pretty up your balcony while giving your plants maximum sunshine.

Veradek Demi Series Railing Planter Made to withstand harsh Canadian weather, these planters are crafted from durable plastic-stone composite construction that resists cracks, fading, and UV exposure. Plus, its adjustable galvanized steel railing brackets and pre-drilled drainage holes make it a practical home for your plant babies. $170.99 on Amazon (was $189.99) $170.99 at Veradek (was $189.99)

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Grow in containers

Growing in containers gives your plants flexibility, better root health, and the ability to thrive in almost any small space. They also make it easy to rearrange your garden as the seasons change.

VIVOSUN 5-Pack 20 Gallons Grow Bags Heavy Duty Thickened Nonwoven Fabric Pots These grow bags make it easier to grow plants with better drainage and healthier roots. They’re light, easy to move with the built-in handles, and work well if you want a simple, reusable option for gardening on a balcony or in a backyard. Since they’re flexible and easy to move around, you can fit them wherever there’s sunlight without needing bulky traditional pots. $32.99 on Amazon

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Bring it indoors

If you have limited outdoor space, extend your garden by growing indoors – no yard or garden bed required. Compact systems like planters or hydroponic setups help maximize every inch, turning small living spaces into continuous, usable green space year-round.

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden Hydroponic System This indoor gardening system grows up to 6 herbs vertically on a countertop using hydroponics instead of soil. Its compact design and built-in LED grow lights let you produce fresh plants year-round without needing a garden bed or outdoor space. $149.95 on Amazon

Herb Garden Planter Set Start your tiny herb garden with this set that lets you grow in three small metal pots that fit neatly on a windowsill or countertop. Its compact tray design keeps everything organized in one place so you can add greenery to tight indoor spaces without taking up much room. $23.95 on Amazon (was $35.95)

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Tiny but thriving

Starting small allows you to have all the fun of traditional gardening without overwhelming your space. Try smaller pots or mixing pot sizes to get the garden to patio ratio right.

Fragrant shoots to grow 3 eco-friendly mini pots set These three mini pots of edible nasturtium, viola and lavender seeds allow you to easily grow in eco-friendly mini pots. Any beginner gardener is bound to enjoy these interesting blooms – easy on space and the eyes. $55.00 at Simons

Self Watering Pots Self-watering pots allow you to conveniently grow plants of different sizes indoors or outdoors, from small herbs to statement greenery. Grab a few sizes to keep all your plants housed within a unified set. With built-in water reservoirs and level indicators, they reduce daily maintenance while keeping plants hydrated and thriving. $44.99 on Amazon

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