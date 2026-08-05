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The Curator

15 genius space-saving products for your home that *actually* work

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted August 5, 2026 10:00 pm
1 min read
Clutter? Never heard of it. View image in full screen
Clutter? Never heard of it.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether it’s overflowing closets, crowded kitchen cupboards or an entryway that’s become a catch-all for shoes and bags, clutter has a way of taking over every corner of the home. Thankfully, a few smart storage upgrades can make a surprisingly big difference—without requiring a full renovation. Think slim velvet hangers that instantly create more closet room, wall-mounted organizers that reclaim unused space and furniture that pulls double duty. Ahead, 15 clever space-saving finds from Utopia, Pottery Barn and Canadian-made brand Veradek that help maximize every square foot and make your home feel instantly more organized.

 

The closet game-changer

Utopia Home Velvet Hangers 50 Pack
Bulky plastic hangers take up more room than you think. These slim velvet hangers instantly create extra hanging space while helping keep clothes from slipping onto the floor. Shoulder notches keep camisoles and dresses securely in place, while the swivel hook makes grabbing outfits a breeze.
$30.99 on Amazon
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The pantry organizer

ComSaf Glass Storage Jars
A tidy pantry starts with matching containers. These square glass jars fit neatly side by side, making better use of shelves than traditional round canisters. Airtight bamboo lids help keep pasta, rice, cereal and other pantry staples fresh while the clear glass lets you see exactly when it’s time to restock.
$59.99 on Amazon

 

The bathroom organizer

Bathroom Over The Toilet Storage Shelf
One of the most underused spots in the bathroom sits right above the toilet. This shelving unit instantly adds vertical storage for towels, toiletries, baskets and decorative accents without taking up additional floor space–perfect for bathrooms where every inch counts.
$24.49 at Walmart

 

The entryway upgrade

HOMCOM Narrow Shoe Cabinet
Short on hallway space? This slim shoe cabinet stores up to 12 pairs without taking over your entryway. Hidden flip drawers keep shoes out of sight, while the tabletop offers a handy landing spot for keys, mail and everyday essentials.
$134.99 on Amazon
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The wall-space maximizer

upsimples 15.7-inch L Black Floating Shelves
When floor space is limited, look up. These floating shelves transform empty walls into practical storage for everything from books and plants to bathroom essentials and decorative pieces. Use the six shelves together or spread them throughout your home wherever you need a little extra storage.
$32.99 on Amazon (was $34.99)

 

The hidden storage bed

Allewie King Size Lift Up Storage Bed
Your bed takes up the biggest footprint in the bedroom–so why not have it work a little harder? This upholstered bed frame lifts to reveal a roomy hidden storage compartment that’s perfect for spare bedding, out-of-season clothing, shoes or luggage. The gas-lift mechanism makes accessing everything inside surprisingly effortless, while the wingback headboard gives it a polished, designer-inspired look.
$479.99 on Amazon

 

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The multitasking patio table

Veradek Cooler Side Table
Outdoor furniture should work harder, too. Designed and made in Canada, this sleek side table doubles as a hidden cooler that holds up to 48 cans with ice. It keeps drinks close at hand while eliminating the need for a bulky standalone cooler on smaller patios or balconies.
$134.99 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Over the Door Shoe Organizer – $15.47

Utility Rolling Cart – $49.97

Large Stackable Drawer Organizer – $79.99

 

The hidden storage hero

Quinn Lidded Underbed Storage
Don’t let valuable under-bed space go to waste. This woven rattan storage bin is perfect for storing off-season clothing, spare bedding or anything you don’t need every day. A fitted lid helps keep dust out, while cutout handles make it easy to slide in and out.
$194 at Pottery Barn Kids
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The entertaining essential

Extendable Round Dining Table
Ideal for smaller dining rooms, this clever table expands from a compact round shape into a spacious oval that comfortably seats up to eight guests. Better yet, the pedestal base hides two generous storage compartments for table linens, serving dishes, board games or everyday essentials, helping keep clutter out of sight.
$414.99 on Wayfair.ca (was $519.99)

 

The stylish storage seat

Bouclair Beige Ottoman with Storage
Extra seating, a footrest and hidden storage all in one? That’s a win in any room. Lift the cushioned top to stash throw blankets, books, toys or remotes, keeping everyday clutter tucked neatly out of sight while adding a cozy finishing touch to your space.
$149.99 at Walmart

 

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The fold-flat storage bag

AMJ Household Essentials 100% Cotton Canvas Collapsible Storage Bag
Bulky comforters, spare pillows and seasonal bedding don’t need to take over your closet. This oversized cotton canvas storage bag neatly corrals larger items, while sturdy carrying handles make it easy to move from the closet to under the bed or into the attic. When it’s not in use, it folds flat for compact storage.
$24.99 on Amazon

 

The laundry room helper

Large-capacity Dirty Clothes Basket
A good laundry basket does more than hold dirty clothes. This spacious hamper keeps laundry contained without taking up unnecessary floor space, and its lightweight design makes carrying full loads to the washing machine much easier. It’s a simple upgrade that helps bedrooms, bathrooms and laundry rooms stay looking tidier.
$70.66 at Walmart (was $80.66)

 

The seasonal storage solution

Vacuum Storage Bags
Bulky comforters, winter jackets and extra pillows can quickly overwhelm closets. These vacuum storage bags compress soft items into a fraction of their original size, freeing up shelves and under-bed storage. The included electric pump makes the process quick and effortless.
$18.99 on amazon (was $34.18)
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The fold-away laundry helper

Wall Mounted Clothes Drying Rack
Traditional drying racks can monopolize valuable floor space. This wall-mounted version folds flat against the wall when not in use, then easily expands to dry clothing whenever needed. It’s an ideal solution for condos, apartments and compact laundry rooms.
$65.99 on Amazon

 

The cabinet space saver

Under Cabinet Kitchen Utensil Hooks
Put the underside of your cabinets to work. This rotating hook rack hangs mugs, utensils, towels or measuring cups without drilling into your cabinetry, helping free up crowded drawers and countertops.
$13.99 on Amazon
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You may also like:

Pants Hangers – $21.99

StorageWorks Closet Storage Bins – $33.99

Simple Houseware Pantry Bins – $42.87

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