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Start with a luxe bed frame
Meet the Kayra King Upholstered Storage Bed — a dreamy bedroom centerpiece that looks like it was made for lazy Sunday lounging. Wrapped in irresistibly soft ivory bouclé with a pillowy sculpted headboard, curvy silhouette and hidden four-drawer storage, it keeps your bedroom feeling cozy and beautifully organized.
Snag the perfect mattress
If you’re after a reliable, Canadian-made mattress-in-a-box, the Endy Mattress delivers a comfortable balance of pressure relief, strong edge support, low motion transfer and customizable firmness—all at a great value.
Add a cushiony mattress topper
Add a layer of cozy comfort to your bed with the Canadian Down & Feather Co. Down Perfect Feather Bed, featuring a plush down pillow top and supportive white goose feather base for a luxurious sleep. The breathable 100% cotton shell and 255 thread count fabric make it a great option for adding an extra layer of comfort and support.
Add soft bed sheets
If you’re looking for the ultimate bedding upgrade, these silky sheets are woven in a blend of Egyptian cotton and bamboo rayon. They’re made in Canada with a 330 thread count. Can you say luxurious?
Add plush pillows
With soft and firm options available, this pillow is made to fit a variety of sleep preferences. The soft version offers a plush, cushioned feel, while the firm option provides more support and stability. Its memory foam core helps with alignment, and the Tencel™ Lyocell cover adds a smooth, breathable layer of comfort.
Top with a Canadian-made knitted blanket
For stress-free, deeper sleep, this hand-knit weighted blanket delivers calming comfort without traditional glass beads. Woven from 100% natural cotton, it offers breathable, evenly distributed weight in a chunky knit design that looks as good as it feels.
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