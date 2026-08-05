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The Curator

Everything you need for your best night’s sleep from Canada’s top sleep brands

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted August 5, 2026 8:00 pm
1 min read
We’ve rounded up the best sleep products from Canada’s top brands like Silk & Snow, Article and Endy to help you create a seriously comfortable sleep sanctuary — sweet dreams guaranteed. View image in full screen
We’ve rounded up the best sleep products from Canada’s top brands like Silk & Snow, Article and Endy to help you create a seriously comfortable sleep sanctuary — sweet dreams guaranteed.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Your bed does a lot of heavy lifting — from powering you through busy days to being your favourite spot for a lazy Sunday reset. From a dreamy upholstered bed frame to a Canadian-made mattress, silky sheets and plush pillows, we’ve rounded up the best sleep products from Canada’s top brands like Silk & Snow, Article and Endy to help you create a seriously comfortable sleep sanctuary — sweet dreams guaranteed.

Start with a luxe bed frame

Kayra King Upholstered Storage Bed - Ivory Bouclé
Meet the Kayra King Upholstered Storage Bed — a dreamy bedroom centerpiece that looks like it was made for lazy Sunday lounging. Wrapped in irresistibly soft ivory bouclé with a pillowy sculpted headboard, curvy silhouette and hidden four-drawer storage, it keeps your bedroom feeling cozy and beautifully organized.
$3199 at Article
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Snag the perfect mattress

The Endy Mattress
If you’re after a reliable, Canadian-made mattress-in-a-box, the Endy Mattress delivers a comfortable balance of pressure relief, strong edge support, low motion transfer and customizable firmness—all at a great value.
$895 at Endy

Add a cushiony mattress topper

Canadian Down & Feather Co. Cotton Mattress Topper
Add a layer of cozy comfort to your bed with the Canadian Down & Feather Co. Down Perfect Feather Bed, featuring a plush down pillow top and supportive white goose feather base for a luxurious sleep. The breathable 100% cotton shell and 255 thread count fabric make it a great option for adding an extra layer of comfort and support.
$325 on Amazon

 

Add soft bed sheets

Egyptian cotton and bamboo rayon sheet set 330-thread-count
If you’re looking for the ultimate bedding upgrade, these silky sheets are woven in a blend of Egyptian cotton and bamboo rayon. They’re made in Canada with a 330 thread count. Can you say luxurious?
$259.00 at Simons
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Add plush pillows

best pillows
Eco Soy Pillow
With soft and firm options available, this pillow is made to fit a variety of sleep preferences. The soft version offers a plush, cushioned feel, while the firm option provides more support and stability. Its memory foam core helps with alignment, and the Tencel™ Lyocell cover adds a smooth, breathable layer of comfort.
$199 at Silk & Snow

 

Top with a Canadian-made knitted blanket

bedding deals Canada
Hand Knitted Weighted Blanket
For stress-free, deeper sleep, this hand-knit weighted blanket delivers calming comfort without traditional glass beads. Woven from 100% natural cotton, it offers breathable, evenly distributed weight in a chunky knit design that looks as good as it feels.
$261 at Silk&Snow (was $290)

 

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You may also like:

Amazon Echo Spot Smart Alarm Clock – $99.99

Cooling Pillows – $59.99

soundcore Sleep A20 Earbuds – $199.99

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