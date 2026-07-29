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The Curator

Best patio sale deals and outdoor furniture discounts

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted July 29, 2026 10:00 pm
1 min read
Shop the best outdoor furniture deals from Article, Wayfair, Walmart, and more. View image in full screen
Shop the best outdoor furniture deals from Article, Wayfair, Walmart, and more.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Patio season isn’t over—there’s still time to refresh your outdoor space with trending furniture and accessories at a great price. From cozy bistro sets and spacious dining tables to practical storage solutions and outdoor lighting, these patio sale finds make it easy to create a comfortable setup to get the most out of the summer. Shop the best outdoor furniture deals from Article, Wayfair, Walmart, and more.

Outdoor Bistro Set 3 Piece Patio Bistro Set
This charming 3-piece bistro set was made for tea time and morning coffee. Made from sturdy high-strength aluminum, you’ll have this classic set for years to come. Versatile and compact, this little set compliments courtyards, gardens, balconies, patios, pool sides, and more.
$240.99 on Amazon (was $300)
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Alyah 6 - Person Metal Patio Dining Set with Rectangular Table
Turn your backyard into the ultimate entertaining space with this stylish eight-piece patio dining set. Complete with a spacious dining table, six 360-degree swivel chairs and a large UV-resistant umbrella. It comfortably seats up to six guests for everything from casual family dinners to summer barbecues.
$1,400.00 at Wayfair (was $1,687.35)

 

A classic patio set made for gathering, the Better Homes & Gardens River Oaks 5-Piece Patio Set gives the whole family a comfortable spot to relax. It features a spacious wicker sofa, comfortable swivel glider chairs, and stylish nesting tables, creating a classic outdoor seating setup.
$1,123.00 at Walmart (was $1,498.00)

 

Noah Outdoor Cement Side Table
Modern with subtle curve details, this side table is made from cement (so you know it’s sturdy!). Minimal in shape but bold in it’s presence, it’s a carefree outdoor piece that’ll hold your snacks or good reads.
$189 at Article (was $239)
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Decksplore 150 Gallons Water Resistant Resin Lockable Deck Box
Keep your patio, deck, or pool area organized with this spacious 150-gallon deck box, designed to store everything from outdoor cushions to gardening tools. Made from weather-resistant resin with a lockable, soft-close lid.
$229.99 at Wayfair (was $259.99)

 

Outsunny 10ft Offset Patio Umbrella with Base
This 10-foot offset patio umbrella is an easy way to add generous shade to your backyard, deck, or poolside setup while keeping seating areas clear. Designed with a durable powder-coated metal frame, UV- and water-resistant canopy, and a convenient crank lift, it also includes a cross base for added stability.
$119.99 at Walmart (was $259.99)

 

patio set article
Daphne Outdoor Coffee and Side Table Set - Eucalyptus
Crafted from unique natural eucalyptus wood, this nesting combo offers a sturdy yet light design that will gracefully age to a soft gray, making every piece one-of-a-kind.
$699 at Article (was $729)
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Govee Outdoor LED Strip Lights
These smart strip lights are a lighting solution that can display multiple colours at the same time. They’re waterproof and can be controlled through Alexa and Google Assistant, and even have a music sync feature that makes the lights react to sound (great for roofs, patios, and party spaces).
$139.99 on Amazon (was $179.99)

 

You may also like:

Long Box Planter – $179.99

Deluxe Patio Umbrella – $739.00

Outdoor Side Tables – $54.99

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