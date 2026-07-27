SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

The best home office essentials to make working from home easier

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted July 27, 2026 9:00 pm
1 min read
Consider this your desk-side edit: the home office finds from Moleskine, Article, Flexispot and more that are worth making room for. View image in full screen
Consider this your desk-side edit: the home office finds from Moleskine, Article, Flexispot and more that are worth making room for.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Organize your office, clear your mind, and make space for productivity. The right home office essentials are an investment that pays you back every day through greater comfort and focus. Whether you’re looking for a complete upgrade, or a few accessories to take your work from home routine to the next level, consider this your desk-side edit: the home office finds from Moleskine, Article, Flexispot and more that are worth making room for.

 

Office Desk Accessories
Start with the essentials and get all your must-have office tools in this premium pack. Staplers, tape dispensers, scissors, stapler removers, clips, and paper clips included.
$19.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Desk Whiteboard
Ditch the sticky pads. This desktop glass whiteboard gives you a glass writing surface with five built-in storage compartments to keep pens, markers, and other desk essentials organized. Its compact enough to also hold a phone or tablet and can even double as a keyboard stand.
$37.99 on Amazon

 

Cable Organizer Bag
Keep your cables, chargers, earbuds, hard drives, and other tech accessories neatly organized with this compact cable organizer bag. Made from waterproof, durable fabric, it features multiple pockets and elastic straps to prevent tangles and scratches.
$12.58 on Amazon (was $13.98)

 

FLEXISPOT Foldex Ergonomic Office Chair
If you work long hours and want to maximize on space, this ergonomic chair is a dream come true. With adjustable lumbar support, a supportive headrest, and a plush foam seat, it’s designed to keep you comfortable through marathon work sessions. Bonus: the foldable design lets you tuck it away when you need to reclaim your space.
$369.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

5 Pcs 0.5mm Japanese Black Ink Pens – $14.99

25 PCS Plastic Clear Drawer Organizer – $24.29

Memory Foam Ergonomic Mouse Pad Set

 

Office Desk Mat
Upgrade your pint-sized mousepads to a mat that protects your entire working space from scratches, spills, stains, and scuffs. It spaciously accommodates your keyboard, laptop, and mouse while doubling as a mouse pad that’s easy to wipe clean.
$20.99 on Amazon

 

Moleskine Classic Notebook
The Moleskine classic notebook with a soft cover features 240 ruled pages with a durable black cover and elastic closure, making it ideal for journaling, note-taking, or creative writing. Beloved by students, travelers, and bullet journalists – it’s the portable notebook that’s perfect for everyday use or ideas on the go.
$24.13 on Amazon (was $28.12)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Torme L-Shape Desk Set - Smoked Oak
Create the Scandi-inspired home office of your dreams with the Torme L-Shape Desk Set, featuring a sleek smoked oak finish, generous open storage, and soft-close drawers with hidden pulls that make your workspace stylish and functional.
$1949 at Article (was $2099)

 

Everlasting Comfort Foot Rest for Under Desk
If you spend long hours at your desk, this memory foam footrest helps elevate your feet and support a more comfortable sitting position while reducing pressure on your legs and back.
$37.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

 

Cute Retractable Box Cutters
Designed with retractable blades for opening envelopes, packages, and more, these cloud-shaped mini box cutters are super handy to keep in your pencil case, bag, or desk drawer for quick cutting tasks whenever you need them.
$5.9 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Aesthetic Daily Planner – $12.99

4 Tiers Stackable Desk Organizer – $38.00

Cute Keyboard Retro Round Keycap – $49.99

The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices