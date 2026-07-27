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Organize your office, clear your mind, and make space for productivity. The right home office essentials are an investment that pays you back every day through greater comfort and focus. Whether you’re looking for a complete upgrade, or a few accessories to take your work from home routine to the next level, consider this your desk-side edit: the home office finds from Moleskine, Article, Flexispot and more that are worth making room for.

Office Desk Accessories Start with the essentials and get all your must-have office tools in this premium pack. Staplers, tape dispensers, scissors, stapler removers, clips, and paper clips included. $19.99 on Amazon

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Desk Whiteboard Ditch the sticky pads. This desktop glass whiteboard gives you a glass writing surface with five built-in storage compartments to keep pens, markers, and other desk essentials organized. Its compact enough to also hold a phone or tablet and can even double as a keyboard stand. $37.99 on Amazon

Cable Organizer Bag Keep your cables, chargers, earbuds, hard drives, and other tech accessories neatly organized with this compact cable organizer bag. Made from waterproof, durable fabric, it features multiple pockets and elastic straps to prevent tangles and scratches. $12.58 on Amazon (was $13.98)

FLEXISPOT Foldex Ergonomic Office Chair If you work long hours and want to maximize on space, this ergonomic chair is a dream come true. With adjustable lumbar support, a supportive headrest, and a plush foam seat, it’s designed to keep you comfortable through marathon work sessions. Bonus: the foldable design lets you tuck it away when you need to reclaim your space. $369.99 on Amazon

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You may also like:

5 Pcs 0.5mm Japanese Black Ink Pens – $14.99

25 PCS Plastic Clear Drawer Organizer – $24.29

Memory Foam Ergonomic Mouse Pad Set

Office Desk Mat Upgrade your pint-sized mousepads to a mat that protects your entire working space from scratches, spills, stains, and scuffs. It spaciously accommodates your keyboard, laptop, and mouse while doubling as a mouse pad that’s easy to wipe clean. $20.99 on Amazon

Moleskine Classic Notebook The Moleskine classic notebook with a soft cover features 240 ruled pages with a durable black cover and elastic closure, making it ideal for journaling, note-taking, or creative writing. Beloved by students, travelers, and bullet journalists – it’s the portable notebook that’s perfect for everyday use or ideas on the go. $24.13 on Amazon (was $28.12)

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Torme L-Shape Desk Set - Smoked Oak Create the Scandi-inspired home office of your dreams with the Torme L-Shape Desk Set, featuring a sleek smoked oak finish, generous open storage, and soft-close drawers with hidden pulls that make your workspace stylish and functional. $1949 at Article (was $2099)

Everlasting Comfort Foot Rest for Under Desk If you spend long hours at your desk, this memory foam footrest helps elevate your feet and support a more comfortable sitting position while reducing pressure on your legs and back. $37.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Cute Retractable Box Cutters Designed with retractable blades for opening envelopes, packages, and more, these cloud-shaped mini box cutters are super handy to keep in your pencil case, bag, or desk drawer for quick cutting tasks whenever you need them. $5.9 on Amazon

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You may also like:

Aesthetic Daily Planner – $12.99

4 Tiers Stackable Desk Organizer – $38.00

Cute Keyboard Retro Round Keycap – $49.99