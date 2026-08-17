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The Curator

Your ultimate fall 2026 jacket trend report

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted August 17, 2026 8:00 pm
2 min read
Feast your eyes on fall's biggest jacket trends. View image in full screen
Feast your eyes on fall's biggest jacket trends.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Feast your eyes on fall’s biggest jacket trends–from sporty nylon designs and ladylike trenches to plush faux fur and plenty of suede. This season, it’s all about bringing more texture (read: personality) to your everyday wardrobe. Brands like QuinceAritzia and Simons are embracing the playful side of fall, with pieces that go well beyond the usual jeans-and-a-sweater uniform. Ahead, six fall jacket trends worth adding to your rotation.

 

Oh, she’s athletic

The sporty aesthetic is stepping outside the gym this fall. Lightweight, zip-up layers and athletic-inspired silhouettes are making their way into everyday wardrobes for a more casual feel. Look for cropped proportions and sleek technical fabrics that can be thrown on when temperatures start to dip.

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The splurge:

Always Effortless Classic-Fit Jacket
$168 at lululemon

 

The save:

Crisp Nylon Cropped Windbreaker Jacket
$89 at Simons

 

 

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Trench-tastic

No fall wardrobe feels complete without a trench. This season, designers are playing with the proportions and construction of the classic coat. Cropped cuts bring a more casual feel, while longline versions remain a go-to over everything from tailored trousers to chunky knits.

 

The splurge:

fall 2025 jacket trends
New Tabloid Trench Coat
$298 at Aritzia

 

The save:

Cropped Trench Coat
$69.76 on Amazon
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Jacquard dreams

Fall is making way for clothes with a little more pattern. Jacquard fabrics bring intricate motifs and woven texture to jackets and blazers, turning a classic layer into the focal point of an outfit. Wear yours with simple denim and boots, or lean into the look with tailored trousers and understated accessories.

 

The splurge:

Jacquard Jacket with Frogging Detail
$269.99 at Mango

 

The save:

Double-Breasted Jacquard Blazer
$139 at Zara
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You may also like:

Gold Polished Chunky Twisted Waterdrop Bangle – $19.98

Dream Pairs Women’s Chelsea Ankle Boots – $65.99

Mejuri Letter Bracelet – $268

 

 

Faux furmaxxing

Texture takes centre stage this season, with faux fur emerging as fall’s coziest outerwear trend. From cropped jackets to oversized coats, these statement pieces are a timeless take on fall fashion–perfect for layering over everything from slip dresses to knitwear.

 

The splurge:

fall 2025 jacket trends
Chamonix Coat
$248 at Aritzia
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The save:

Women's Faux Fur Coat
$72.99 at Walmart (was $145.98)

 

 

Croc ‘n’ roll

Croc-effect leather is getting a major moment this fall. The textured finish adds a hint of ’70s-inspired glamour to jackets and accessories, without requiring much styling. A cropped silhouette works particularly well with wide-leg jeans or a simple knit dress, while a longer leather layer can anchor an otherwise pared-back outfit.

 

The splurge:

Double-Breasted Leather Jacket
$449.99 at Mango
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The save:

Croc Faux Leather Cropped Jacket
$320 at Meshki

 

 

Sink or suede

Suede is sticking around for another season, and fall is the perfect time to lean into the buttery-soft fabric. While suede boots have been everywhere in recent months, we love a suede jacket moment. Look for classic biker shapes, relaxed fits and rich brown shades that pair particularly well with denim and autumn knits.

 

The splurge:

Veda Kendall Suede Jacket
$1,068 at Reformation
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The save:

100% Suede Biker Jacket
$275 at Quince

 

You may also like:

Slouchy Suede Shoulder Bag – $15.08

PrettyGarden Women Fall Oversized Sweater – $54.99

Coach Cherry Bag Charm – $120

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