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Feast your eyes on fall’s biggest jacket trends–from sporty nylon designs and ladylike trenches to plush faux fur and plenty of suede. This season, it’s all about bringing more texture (read: personality) to your everyday wardrobe. Brands like Quince, Aritzia and Simons are embracing the playful side of fall, with pieces that go well beyond the usual jeans-and-a-sweater uniform. Ahead, six fall jacket trends worth adding to your rotation.

Oh, she’s athletic

The sporty aesthetic is stepping outside the gym this fall. Lightweight, zip-up layers and athletic-inspired silhouettes are making their way into everyday wardrobes for a more casual feel. Look for cropped proportions and sleek technical fabrics that can be thrown on when temperatures start to dip.

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Trench-tastic

No fall wardrobe feels complete without a trench. This season, designers are playing with the proportions and construction of the classic coat. Cropped cuts bring a more casual feel, while longline versions remain a go-to over everything from tailored trousers to chunky knits.

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Jacquard dreams

Fall is making way for clothes with a little more pattern. Jacquard fabrics bring intricate motifs and woven texture to jackets and blazers, turning a classic layer into the focal point of an outfit. Wear yours with simple denim and boots, or lean into the look with tailored trousers and understated accessories.

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Faux furmaxxing

Texture takes centre stage this season, with faux fur emerging as fall’s coziest outerwear trend. From cropped jackets to oversized coats, these statement pieces are a timeless take on fall fashion–perfect for layering over everything from slip dresses to knitwear.

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Croc ‘n’ roll

Croc-effect leather is getting a major moment this fall. The textured finish adds a hint of ’70s-inspired glamour to jackets and accessories, without requiring much styling. A cropped silhouette works particularly well with wide-leg jeans or a simple knit dress, while a longer leather layer can anchor an otherwise pared-back outfit.

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Sink or suede

Suede is sticking around for another season, and fall is the perfect time to lean into the buttery-soft fabric. While suede boots have been everywhere in recent months, we love a suede jacket moment. Look for classic biker shapes, relaxed fits and rich brown shades that pair particularly well with denim and autumn knits.

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