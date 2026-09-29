Easy Thanksgiving hosting: Finds to simplify holiday entertaining

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Hosting Thanksgiving doesn’t have to mean a chaotic kitchen and a sink full of dishes. From freeing up oven space to giving every wine glass its own name, these handpicked finds solve the biggest hosting headaches without sacrificing style. Whether you’re the one carving the turkey or bringing a dish to someone else’s table, these are the pieces that make entertaining feel effortless — and most of them, you’ll reach for all year long.

The oven-space saver

Turkey Roaster Holds up to a 24 lb turkey and frees up your entire oven for sides, casseroles and pie. A holiday MVP that earns its keep the other 11 months too. $209.99 on Amazon

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The potluck lifesaver

Slow Cooker Set it, transport it, plug it in. A locking lid means no spills en route, and it keeps your dish warm without taking over the host’s stove or oven. $99.99 on Amazon

The travel companion

Slow Cooker Travel Bag Purpose-built to carry your slow cooker spill-free from the car to the counter. Pairs perfectly with the slow cooker above for stress-free potluck duty. $29.99 on Amazon

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The personalized touch

Ribbon Printer Print each guest’s name on a ribbon and tie it to their glass stem. No more abandoned drinks or extra dishes to wash — and it feels genuinely thoughtful. $37.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

You may also like:

Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte – $48.70

24 Pcs Happy Thanksgiving Decoration – $11.99

Deep Brown Paper Plates and Cutlery – $29.99

Ribbon for the printer

Satin Ribbon Set The refill ribbon that keeps your printer stocked and ready for every guest’s name. $29.99 on Amazon

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The festive icebreaker

Wine Glass Stickers An inexpensive way to add seasonal flair to the table at larger gatherings — cuts down on dishes and even sparks conversation as guests pick their sticker. These work on all glasses, so your non-drinking guests are covered too. $8.49 on Amazon

The polished (no-laundry) upgrade

Disposable Linen-Style Napkins Elevated enough for a set table, sturdy enough for a buffet — and no laundry required. Layer in your favourite napkin rings for an extra sophisticated touch. $16.72 on Amazon

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You may also like:

Home Cloth Napkins – $24.99

Divided Serving Tray Platter – $35.99

Condiment Server with Lid – $33.98