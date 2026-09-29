Easy Thanksgiving hosting: Finds to simplify holiday entertaining

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Hosting Thanksgiving doesn’t have to mean a chaotic kitchen and a sink full of dishes. From freeing up oven space to giving every wine glass its own name, these handpicked finds solve the biggest hosting headaches without sacrificing style. Whether you’re the one carving the turkey or bringing a dish to someone else’s table, these are the pieces that make entertaining feel effortless — and most of them, you’ll reach for all year long.
An inexpensive way to add seasonal flair to the table at larger gatherings — cuts down on dishes and even sparks conversation as guests pick their sticker. These work on all glasses, so your non-drinking guests are covered too.
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