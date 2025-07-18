Send this page to someone via email

We hate to break it to you, but Toronto’s air hasn’t been great lately—thanks to wildfire smoke making things worse than usual. Tiny particles, stubborn odors, and who knows what else are lurking in the air you’re breathing. Instead of booking a one-way ticket to the mountains, it might be time to check out the best air purifiers for every space and keep your home’s air clean and calm.

5 in 1 Air Purifier This air purifier from Wayfair is slim but powerful, removing over 99% of indoor pollutants in spaces up to 600 sq ft, with customizable covers to match any decor. $399.06 at Wayfair (was $679.99)

Coway Airmega 150 True HEPA Air Purifier with Air Quality Monitoring Meet the Airmega 150 – a little powerhouse that cleans up to 518 sq. ft. in just 30 minutes with its magic HyperCaptive Filtration system, trapping even the tiniest particles and odours. Its all-in-one cartridge means no mess when changing filters, while the easy-touch display and auto mode let you sit back and breathe easy. $234.23 on Amazon

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool This Dyson air purifier-humidifier hybrid is a sleek and powerful home appliance that keeps your space feeling crisp and comfortable all day long. $1099.99 on Amazon

LEVOIT Air Purifier Say goodbye to pesky pollen, dust, and pet dander with the Core Mini’s super-efficient filters that zap 99.97% of allergens and pollutants. Got funky odours? The activated carbon filter has you covered – plus, add your favourite essential oils for extra freshness. $84.22 on Amazon (was $89.99)

BLUEAIR Air Purifier Blueair’s Pure Max series quickly clears the air by removing 99.97% of particles with smart features and powerful, efficient performance for any space. $319.99 on Amazon

Mila Smart Home Air Purifier with Critter Cuddler H13 HEPA & Carbon Replacement Filter I’d been struggling to find a compact air purifier that wouldn’t throw off my home decor – until I found this smart air purifier from Mila. Sleek, quiet, and genuinely effective, it blends right in while keeping the air healthy and fresh. Every family with kids and pets needs one! $885.69 on Amazon

