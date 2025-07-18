The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
We hate to break it to you, but Toronto’s air hasn’t been great lately—thanks to wildfire smoke making things worse than usual. Tiny particles, stubborn odors, and who knows what else are lurking in the air you’re breathing. Instead of booking a one-way ticket to the mountains, it might be time to check out the best air purifiers for every space and keep your home’s air clean and calm.
Meet the Airmega 150 – a little powerhouse that cleans up to 518 sq. ft. in just 30 minutes with its magic HyperCaptive Filtration system, trapping even the tiniest particles and odours. Its all-in-one cartridge means no mess when changing filters, while the easy-touch display and auto mode let you sit back and breathe easy.
Say goodbye to pesky pollen, dust, and pet dander with the Core Mini’s super-efficient filters that zap 99.97% of allergens and pollutants. Got funky odours? The activated carbon filter has you covered – plus, add your favourite essential oils for extra freshness.
I’d been struggling to find a compact air purifier that wouldn’t throw off my home decor – until I found this smart air purifier from Mila. Sleek, quiet, and genuinely effective, it blends right in while keeping the air healthy and fresh. Every family with kids and pets needs one!
