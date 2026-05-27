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The Curator

Your ultimate capsule wardrobe for summer 2026

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted May 27, 2026 6:00 am
1 min read
Your summer capsule wardrobe, sorted. View image in full screen
Your summer capsule wardrobe, sorted.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Not all of us have the need—or the budget—to build the perfect 10- to 15-piece summer capsule wardrobe from scratch. Chances are, you already own a few warm-weather staples you love: a go-to pair of high-waisted denim, an effortless striped linen set for cottage weekends or chic leather sandals that look straight off a Céline runway. The key to mastering summer style in 2026 isn’t starting over—it’s investing in versatile, elevated pieces that refresh what’s already in your closet. From breezy basics at Aritzia to luxe-looking essentials from Quince and timeless staples from Simons, these wardrobe heroes will help you create your best-dressed summer yet.

Clean Cut Cotton

Women's Dressy Casual Basic T-Shirt
It almost sounds too basic, but a few fresh white tees, both classic and detailed – are almost a mandatory refresh necessity. And, let’s face it. The need for new white tees exists because of one word: salsa. I appreciate the cap sleeves and the loose-but-flattering fit, here.
$19.88 at Amazon
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PRETTYGARDEN Women's Long Sleeve
A black Henley should not just be viewed as a base layer for après. Tuck this into faded denim or parachute pants on a summer evening (with those Santorini sandals!) – and keep it crisp by never letting it hit the dryer.
$29.99 at Amazon

 

Stretch Twill Pleated Short Sleeve Shirt
I like the elegant detailing on this stretch twill shirt. Choose a bottom that is un-fussy and let this be your hero piece.
$70 at Quince

 

SUPIMA® cotton crew-neck T-shirt
Simons has such an excellent selection of both basic and elevated when it comes to the white tee. Case in point: this well-priced classic.
$29 at Simons
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The Midi

Tie-Belted Lightweight Nylon Maxi Skirt
The tan, midi skirt is like the Carrera marble countertop of the wardrobe world for me. A classic but also so easily adaptable to anything that’s trending. I also love how it tones so gorgeously with citrus orange, powder pink, denim blue – anything. To me this tie-belted skirt just says I live in Italy now. And I dig it paired with a slimline loafer.
$168 at Simons

 

Babaton Fluid Poplin Dress
This Fluid Poplin Dress reads like a midi skirt and a tucked-in tube, but it’s really just a one-and-done. Many colour ways available, this version is classic light birch and black.
$138 at Aritzia

 

You may also like:

Essie Nail Polish in Bordeaux – $9.86

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Cherry Bag Charm – $120

Mejuri Aurora Lab Grown Sapphire Eternity Ring – $198

 

100% European Linen Maxi Skirt
Elasticized waist, perfectly flowy and washes (on cold) like a dream. The Europena skirt also looks divine with its matching vest (also $60).
$60 at Quince

 

The Garnish

FURTALK Sun Visor Hat
Details, details. They really are the thing that takes your look over the top. Whether it’s a chunky turquoise ring, the perfect cloche hat or a short stack of gold anklets – the add-ons, especially in summer, are truly the frosting on the cake. You know what they say, you can’t have a perfect steak without a little sizzle. This bestseller is packable and ponytail-friendly – but my vibe would actually be a super messy topknot and a short, neon orange mani to go with.
$22.99 on Amazon
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Art Heart Button Earrings
I wear these Art Heart button earrings from Canadian accessories designer Jenny Bird almost every day – and they are the coolest. Not too heavy, one hundred percent charming and all about the love!
$138 at Jenny Bird

 

Aritzia Sunbeam Raffia Mini-Brim Hat
As much as I am a loyalist to my classic Cuban fedora, this Sunbeam raffia mini-brim hat is another silhouette I’m really into for this summer.
$58 at Aritzia

 

Women's Large Straw Shoulder Bag
I’m obsessed with the seersucker striping on this market bag that doubles as a beach tote–need I say more?
$31.99 on Amazon
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Double Amalfi Anklet
Frost that cake! Meet: The Double Amalfi anklet.
$118 at Jenny Bird

 

You may also like:

Brim Straw Panama Hat – $35.99

Shark ChillPill, The only 3-in-1 personal cooling system – $480.00

Kobo Libra Colour – $259.99 

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