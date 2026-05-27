Details, details. They really are the thing that takes your look over the top. Whether it’s a chunky turquoise ring, the perfect cloche hat or a short stack of gold anklets – the add-ons, especially in summer, are truly the frosting on the cake. You know what they say, you can’t have a perfect steak without a little sizzle. This bestseller is packable and ponytail-friendly – but my vibe would actually be a super messy topknot and a short, neon orange mani to go with.