The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Not all of us have the need—or the budget—to build the perfect 10- to 15-piece summer capsule wardrobe from scratch. Chances are, you already own a few warm-weather staples you love: a go-to pair of high-waisted denim, an effortless striped linen set for cottage weekends or chic leather sandals that look straight off a Céline runway. The key to mastering summer style in 2026 isn’t starting over—it’s investing in versatile, elevated pieces that refresh what’s already in your closet. From breezy basics at Aritzia to luxe-looking essentials from Quince and timeless staples from Simons, these wardrobe heroes will help you create your best-dressed summer yet.
It almost sounds too basic, but a few fresh white tees, both classic and detailed – are almost a mandatory refresh necessity. And, let’s face it. The need for new white tees exists because of one word: salsa. I appreciate the cap sleeves and the loose-but-flattering fit, here.
A black Henley should not just be viewed as a base layer for après. Tuck this into faded denim or parachute pants on a summer evening (with those Santorini sandals!) – and keep it crisp by never letting it hit the dryer.
The tan, midi skirt is like the Carrera marble countertop of the wardrobe world for me. A classic but also so easily adaptable to anything that’s trending. I also love how it tones so gorgeously with citrus orange, powder pink, denim blue – anything. To me this tie-belted skirt just says I live in Italy now. And I dig it paired with a slimline loafer.
Details, details. They really are the thing that takes your look over the top. Whether it’s a chunky turquoise ring, the perfect cloche hat or a short stack of gold anklets – the add-ons, especially in summer, are truly the frosting on the cake. You know what they say, you can’t have a perfect steak without a little sizzle. This bestseller is packable and ponytail-friendly – but my vibe would actually be a super messy topknot and a short, neon orange mani to go with.
Write a comment