The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Forget the “World’s Best Dad” mug–today’s dads deserve gifts that are as thoughtful, stylish and multi-faceted as they are. Whether he’s the kind of dad who never misses a tee time, the family DJ who always has the perfect playlist queued up, or the guy who somehow manages to make a baseball cap and chinos look effortlessly cool, Father’s Day is the perfect excuse to treat him to something he’d never buy for himself.

This year’s gift lineup proves that dad-approved doesn’t have to mean predictable. From performance staples by Lululemon and timeless shades from Ray-Ban to kitchen gadgets from Ninja that make healthy habits a little more fun, these are the gifts guaranteed to earn a genuine smile on Father’s Day.

Story continues below advertisement

Rad Dad

I think we can all agree – dads are anything but boring these days. Whether your dad or dad-figure is old school (I think analog dads who know how to dress are so cool), classic (briefcase Monday to Friday, old school baseball cap on weekends) or a quirky but charming prism of sports, music, business and the outdoors – Father’s Day is about celebrating your role model with something sweet that they wouldn’t normally spoil themselves with (because they’re too busy buying you things).

Snap Back Satiny Canvas Cap There’s always time, but I have yet to see a 20, 30, 40 or 50-something with questionable style wearing this Malbon Golf snapback in Vancouver. If his look needs help? Tell him to wear this cap, a black polo and chinos on the course. Done. $89 at Simons

Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt Even if he doesn’t golf, the Evolution polo is sweat-wicking, slim fit and cuts a flattering silhouette. Casual Fridays, weekend BBQ, life in general. And this hue, Cherry Ember, is trending. $98 at Lululemon

Story continues below advertisement

Happy-Go-Lucky Dad

Who better than Canadian crooner Michael Bublé for this part of the conversation? Fun-loving, up-for-anything dads are in exceptionally high demand these days – music-on-the-go, antioxidant breakfast smoothies and all.

Ninja BlendBOSS In 2026, fun-loving can also mean fit. Treat dad to a personal smoothie blender like this powerhouse from Ninja (I’ve had the same Ninja for a decade and it hasn’t failed me yet). The BlendBoss also comes with a 26oz travel tumbler (with chug spout!). $199.99 on Amazon

Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Bluetooth Speaker Nothing beats Bose for sound, imo. The SoundLink is a micro portable bluetooth speaker (2nd gen) with up to 12 hours of battery life and is waterproof (read: awesome for the boat!). Also available in sunset peach, twilight blue, sandstone grey and black. $149 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Super Dad Socks – $14

“My Favourite Child Gave Me This Mug” Mug – $14.99

Father’s Day Wrapping Paper – $18.96

Magnetic Wristband Tool Holder – $19.95

The Grillfather BBQ Apron – $19.99

Sports Dads

I’m super biased on this one, but sports dads are the best dads. Case in point: Canadian 2-time NBA MVP and all-round good guy Steve Nash. And he’s got mad style!

Moulyan Weekender Gym bag, duffel bag or backpack? Let Jason Bourne decide. $49.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

ABC Slim-Fit Fixed-Waist Golf Jogger While they are completely course-designed and appropriate, the ABC slim-fit fixed-waist golf jogger doesn’t just give golf vibes. This is a life-in-general kinda gift (and let’s be honest, he might never pick them out on his own). $158 at Lululemon

Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses It’s tough to mess with a classic. The Wayfarer by Ray Ban has been going strong since the mid 80’s on everyone from Justin Bieber to George Clooney for good reason. $182.4 on Amazon (was $228) $217 at Simons

Levi Round Sunglasses For a more budget-friendly alternative (and if you know he’ll just lose those Ray Bans), these Levi round shades are hip for pops at every age. $29 at Simons

Story continues below advertisement

Havaianas Men's Brasil Logo Flip Flop If he’s still wearing those grimy leather flip flops from ten years ago? It’s time to advocate on his behalf. These Havaianas will flatter tanned feet and look with slick with simple chinos. $59 on Amazon

Gallon Water Bottle with Straw and Time Marker Who doesn’t love a motivational water bottle? Perfect for the competitive dad who also happens to be under-hydrated. $24.98 on Amazon

You may also like:

Travel and Airplane Pillow – $59.99

Story continues below advertisement

Google Fitbit Inspire 3 – $129.94

Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Wireless Headphones – $129.99

UGG Men’s Ascot Slippers – $137.94

Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer – $142.99