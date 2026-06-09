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Forget the “World’s Best Dad” mug–today’s dads deserve gifts that are as thoughtful, stylish and multi-faceted as they are. Whether he’s the kind of dad who never misses a tee time, the family DJ who always has the perfect playlist queued up, or the guy who somehow manages to make a baseball cap and chinos look effortlessly cool, Father’s Day is the perfect excuse to treat him to something he’d never buy for himself.
This year’s gift lineup proves that dad-approved doesn’t have to mean predictable. From performance staples by Lululemon and timeless shades from Ray-Ban to kitchen gadgets from Ninja that make healthy habits a little more fun, these are the gifts guaranteed to earn a genuine smile on Father’s Day.
Rad Dad
I think we can all agree – dads are anything but boring these days. Whether your dad or dad-figure is old school (I think analog dads who know how to dress are so cool), classic (briefcase Monday to Friday, old school baseball cap on weekends) or a quirky but charming prism of sports, music, business and the outdoors – Father’s Day is about celebrating your role model with something sweet that they wouldn’t normally spoil themselves with (because they’re too busy buying you things).
Happy-Go-Lucky Dad
Who better than Canadian crooner Michael Bublé for this part of the conversation? Fun-loving, up-for-anything dads are in exceptionally high demand these days – music-on-the-go, antioxidant breakfast smoothies and all.
You may also like:
“My Favourite Child Gave Me This Mug” Mug – $14.99
Father’s Day Wrapping Paper – $18.96
Magnetic Wristband Tool Holder – $19.95
The Grillfather BBQ Apron – $19.99
Sports Dads
I’m super biased on this one, but sports dads are the best dads. Case in point: Canadian 2-time NBA MVP and all-round good guy Steve Nash. And he’s got mad style!
You may also like:
Travel and Airplane Pillow – $59.99
Google Fitbit Inspire 3 – $129.94
Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Wireless Headphones – $129.99
UGG Men’s Ascot Slippers – $137.94
Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer – $142.99
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