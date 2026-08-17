Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Meal prep doesn’t have to be a time-consuming chore. From clever chopping tools and reliable kitchen essentials to storage solutions that keep food fresh, these 12 products from brands like Bentgo Cutluxe and more can help you prep ingredients faster, stay organized and make cooking throughout the week a little easier.

10-in-1 Vegetable Chopper Make kitchen prep easier, whether you’re making dinner or meal prepping for the week. This versatile vegetable chopper features six interchangeable blades for slicing, dicing, grating, shredding and julienning a variety of ingredients, including potatoes, tomatoes, onions and cheese. The blades include fine and medium dicers, a grater, coarse shredder, julienne blade and slicer, all made from durable 420J stainless steel. $28.79 on Amazon (was $32.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Cutluxe 15 Piece Knife Set Every home cook needs a reliable set of kitchen knives to make everyday prep easier, from chopping vegetables and slicing meat to carving bread and everything in between. This set features ultra-sharp German stainless steel blades, full-tang construction, ergonomic handles, and a natural rubberwood block to keep it all organized. $84.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

Bentgo Glass All-in-One Salad Container The Bentgo Glass All-in-One Salad Container keeps lunches fresh and organized with a roomy glass bowl, separate compartments for toppings, and a sauce container that helps prevent soggy salads. More than just a salad bowl, it works well for meal prep, leftovers, and packed lunches with a durable design that can go from fridge to microwave. $32.99 on Amazon

20 Pack Reusable Freezer Bags Keep food fresh and your kitchen organized with these reusable storage bags, featuring extra-thick, leakproof construction and multiple sizes for storing everything from sandwiches and snacks to fruits, vegetables, and marinated meats. $29.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Titanium Cutting Board You’ll want the right surface for all your cutting and meal-prep needs, and this double-sided cutting board gives you plenty of room to chop, slice, and prep ingredients. It features a durable titanium side, food-grade PP side, built-in juice groove, and garlic grinding area. $39.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

6x2.7 Oz Salad Dressing Container No meal prep is complete without a convenient way to pack your favourite sauces and dressings. These reusable stainless steel containers are leakproof, dishwasher safe, and come in two handy sizes for everything from salad dressing and condiments to snacks and dips. $9.59 on Amazon (was $11.99)

2 in 1 Kitchen Scissors When counter space is limited, this clever 2-in-1 kitchen tool makes meal prep a breeze by combining a cutting board and stainless steel food scissors for quick, easy chopping and slicing. $19.98 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale For more precise meal prep, a kitchen scale can help you portion ingredients accurately and keep recipes consistent, and this scale measures in grams and ounces with a convenient tare function for weighing food directly in a container. $19.99 on Amazon (was $21.99)

Bag Sealer and Cutter Proudly Canadian since 1945, this handy little bag sealer keeps snacks fresh, cuts open packages with ease, and sticks right to your fridge–proof that smart, joyful kitchen tools really do come in small (and magnetic) packages. $11.76 on Amazon

Watermelon Slicer Cutter This windmill-style slicer has become a summer social media hit for turning a whole watermelon into perfect cubes in seconds. Just push and slice. It even includes a melon baller for snackable bites, making it a fun and functional viral kitchen tool. $24.51 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Ground Meat Masher This oddly satisfying tool is a TikTok favourite for breaking up ground beef, turkey or plant-based meat in seconds. The angled blades make crumbling meat faster and more even than a wooden spoon ever could, making it a must-have meal prep gadget for taco nights, pasta sauces and beyond. $11.96 on Amazon (was $13.29)

Nesco Deluxe Food VS-12 Vacuum Sealer With powerful 130-watt performance and double-line sealing for durability, this vacuum sealer has earned rave reviews from home cooks and bulk shoppers alike. Its customizable settings for dry or moist foods make it a go-to kitchen essential for preserving everything from fresh produce to proteins. $236.35 on Amazon

You may also like:

Waterproof Dishwashing Gloves – $15.90

Microfiber Cleaning Cloth $24.99

Story continues below advertisement

Scrub Daddy Self- Standing Soap Dispensing Dishwand – $18.99