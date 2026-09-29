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Fall beauty is taking a softer, more lived-in approach this season–according to the runways. Instead of ultra-glossy complexions and rigid hairstyles, fall 2026 is all about velvety skin, rich tonal makeup and hair with plenty of movement. Think satin-cloud complexions, spiced fig and burnt espresso hues, plush volume and undone ’90s-inspired blowouts. From Vasanti’s complexion-perfecting essentials and NARS’ autumn-ready colour to Marc Anthony’s volume-boosting haircare, there are plenty of ways to bring the season’s biggest beauty trends into your routine. Ahead, eight beauty products to help bring the season’s biggest makeup and hair trends into your routine.

Cloud nine

Glass skin is taking a backseat this fall–surprise! Yamima Issac, Beauty Director and Lead Makeup and Hair Artist at International Fashion Encounter, calls the new finish “satin-cloud” skin: soft-focus, dimensional and velvety without looking flat or overly matte.

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The key is to resist the urge to cover everything. “Swap heavy foundations for targeted coverage and precision setting,” says Issac. Instead, reach for a flexible, high-pigment concealer and apply it only where you actually need it.

Lit Up! High Coverage Concealer This creamy, Canadian-made formula delivers high coverage while keeping skin looking fresh, making it a fitting pick for the soft-focus complexion trend. Use it under the eyes or over redness and blemishes, rather than reaching for a full face of foundation. $29 on Amazon

Blur it out

Once your coverage is exactly where you want it, a little strategically placed powder can help create that velvety finish without taking away your skin’s dimension. “Use a brightening micro-milled powder to blur the centre of the face,” recommends Issac.

Rather than dusting powder everywhere, focus on areas prone to shine, like the T-zone and under the eyes. The result? A complexion that looks polished without tipping into a heavy matte finish.

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Laura Mercier Secret Brightening Under Eye Powder This fan-favourite loose powder sets makeup while helping blur the appearance of pores, fine lines and texture. Its lightweight finish keeps skin looking bright and softly matte rather than flat. $48 on Amazon

*Spice* things up

Fall makeup is getting a little moodier. Issac describes the season’s colour story as “monochromatic spiced warmth,” with shades like spiced fig, terracotta and burnt espresso appearing across the eyes, cheeks and lips.

The easiest way to get the look? Choose one warm shade and let it do the heavy lifting. A creamy pencil can be pressed onto the lips, tapped onto the cheeks and softly blended through the crease for a cohesive look.

NARS Powermatte High-Intensity Long-Lasting Lip Pencil Issac specifically recommends a soft-matte pencil for creating tonal harmony. Potency meets precision with this long-lasting lip pencil, a fully loaded matte lip formula charged with up to 12 hours of staying power. $42 at Sephora

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The new flush

Warmth doesn’t have to mean a full face of bronzer. A muted berry, terracotta or mauve blush can bring the season’s richer colour palette to your cheeks while still looking fresh.

For the most modern take, keep the application soft and diffused rather than sharply sculpted. The goal is a flush that looks like it belongs with the rest of your makeup.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush This terracotta matte shade is practically made for fall, adding warm colour without introducing extra shine to a satin-cloud complexion. The highly pigmented formula blends into skin with just a tiny amount, so start with one dot and build from there. $35 at Sephora

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Cetaphil Gentle Makeup Removing Wipes – $9.97

Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask Scrub – $39

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Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask – $499.99

Big blowout energy

The ’90s blowout is back, but this season it’s less about getting every strand perfectly into place and more about touchable, bouncy movement. “Hair is moving away from rigid, static slicked-back styles in favour of touchable, high-movement silhouettes,” says Issac.

Start with damp hair and build your volume in layers rather than relying on one heavy styling product.

Marc Anthony Grow Long Ultimate Blowout Another Canadian beauty brand that has our hearts, Marc Anthony’s heat-activated spray helps shield hair from heat while leaving it smooth and lightweight. Humidity protection helps keep a bouncy blowout looking soft, sleek and full of movement. $8.99 on Amazon (was $13.99) $11.94 at Walmart

Volume, please

If your idea of a fall hairstyle involves major ’90s bounce, mousse deserves a place in your routine. Issac recommends building body through the mid-lengths with a whipped volume mousse rather than loading up the roots with heavy product.

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The trick is flexible volume: hair should have lift and shape while still being touchable.

Let it move

The final step to an undone blowout? A hairspray that actually lets your hair move. Instead of freezing a style in place, Issac recommends a flexible formula that keeps the natural sway intact.

“Layer lightweight volume for flexible hold,” she says, finishing the look with a workable hairspray that allows hair to retain its movement throughout the day.

JVN Perfect Flexible Hold Hairspray Keep your blowout bouncy with this flexible hairspray that delivers up to 24 hours of touchable hold without leaving hair stiff or crunchy. Hydrolyzed quinoa helps strengthen strands, while advanced polymers tame frizz and keep styles in place while still letting hair move naturally. And the best part? It smells divine! $39.50 at Sephora

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Curl with it

The undone-hair movement doesn’t stop at blowouts. Fall 2026 is also embracing natural curl patterns and defined textures, with the focus on enhancing what your hair already does rather than forcing it into submission.

Issac says the season is about “embracing individual, defined curl textures” while keeping the overall effect soft and touchable.

Cake Beauty Curl Mousse Give curls a boost with this whipped mousse that adds volume, definition and flexible hold sans the crunch. Aloe vera and vitamin E help keep strands soft and hydrated, while built-in humidity and frizz protection keeps curls looking defined from morning to night. $10.97 on Amazon (was $13.99)

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Marc Anthony Anti-Frizz Shield Ultimate Blowout Spray – $13.38

Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm SPF 30 – $9.49

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Batiste Dark Dry Shampoo Spray – $18.68