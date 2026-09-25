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There’s nothing like an Advent calendar to usher in the holidays. Unboxing daily surprises sets hearts aglow–especially when skincare and makeup goodies are involved. With an abundance of boxes to choose from, this curated roundup is sure to have you, or those you love, jumping for holiday joy. Behold, the best beauty Advent calendars of 2026, including picks from top brands like L’Occitane, Lush and Tatcha.
Get ready to glow with this luxurious L’Occitane advent calendar. Containing a mix of new products and bestsellers (hello, shea butter collection!), this 24-piece calendar will gift you your best, most radiant skin yet.
Unlock 24 days of Benefit favourites, from brow and lash icons to lip and cheek must-haves. This playful advent calendar mixes full-size, mini and fun-size glam with exclusive merch and surprises from the limited-edition Holidays in Beneville collection.
A skincare treasure trove inspired by Japanese ritual, unbox Tatcha’s bestselling favourites this holiday season. From the brand’s Dewy Skin Cream to the Camellia Cleansing Oil, each formula delivers pure, luminous hydration–one radiant reveal at a time.
Get ready to fizz, soak and sparkle your way to Christmas. This 25-day advent calendar is packed with festive bath bombs and bubble bars, including six gift-exclusive treats and plenty of Lush favourites just *fizzing* with joy.
Count down to the holidays with 25 days of luxury beauty. This limited-edition advent calendar brings together skincare, makeup, haircare and fragrance from favourites like Estée Lauder, NARS, Clinique and Lancôme, with five full-size products and 20 minis worth $457.
Don’t forget your favourite guy! Give him eight scents to try and a full-size favourite to take home. This Sephora sampler features woody, spicy and fresh colognes from Burberry, Versace, Jo Malone London and more, plus a certificate redeemable for a full-size fragrance at no extra cost.
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