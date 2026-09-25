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There’s nothing like an Advent calendar to usher in the holidays. Unboxing daily surprises sets hearts aglow–especially when skincare and makeup goodies are involved. With an abundance of boxes to choose from, this curated roundup is sure to have you, or those you love, jumping for holiday joy. Behold, the best beauty Advent calendars of 2026, including picks from top brands like L’Occitane, Lush and Tatcha.

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L'Occitane 24 Day Advent Calendar Gift Set Get ready to glow with this luxurious L’Occitane advent calendar. Containing a mix of new products and bestsellers (hello, shea butter collection!), this 24-piece calendar will gift you your best, most radiant skin yet. $260 at L'Occitane

Sephora Collection Premium Advent Calendar 24 Days of Beauty Surprises Full-size makeup, skincare and accessory surprises await! Unbox coveted faves from the brand, including a lifting mascara, a gentle jelly cleanser and a scalp massage brush. $135 at Sephora

Yves Rocher Advent Calendar A daily dose of nature-inspired indulgence from La Gacilly for your vanity, this festive box features six full-size and 24 travel-size treasures, including shower gels, hand creams and beyond. $169 on Amazon

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Kitsch Holiday Advent Calendar Enjoy twelve days of full-sized beauty and hair delights from Kitsch. From hair pins and scalp oil to Kitsch’s bestselling satin pillowcase, this is a calendar you don’t want to miss. $209.07 on Amazon $231 at Kitsch

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Fragrance Oil Advent Calendar – $59.99

12 Days of Puzzles Christmas Countdown Advent Calendar – $27

Meri Meri x Laudree Advent Calendar – $95

Benefit Cosmetics The Hotel Beneville 24-day Makeup Advent Calendar Unlock 24 days of Benefit favourites, from brow and lash icons to lip and cheek must-haves. This playful advent calendar mixes full-size, mini and fun-size glam with exclusive merch and surprises from the limited-edition Holidays in Beneville collection. $227 at Sephora

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Lush 29 ½ High Street Advent Calendar Get ready to fizz, soak and sparkle your way to Christmas. This 25-day advent calendar is packed with festive bath bombs and bubble bars, including six gift-exclusive treats and plenty of Lush favourites just *fizzing* with joy. $225 at Lush

Shoppers Beauty 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar Count down to the holidays with 25 days of luxury beauty. This limited-edition advent calendar brings together skincare, makeup, haircare and fragrance from favourites like Estée Lauder, NARS, Clinique and Lancôme, with five full-size products and 20 minis worth $457. $150 at Shoppers Drug Mart

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Sephora Favourites Men's Cologne Sampler Set w/ Redeemable Voucher Don’t forget your favourite guy! Give him eight scents to try and a full-size favourite to take home. This Sephora sampler features woody, spicy and fresh colognes from Burberry, Versace, Jo Malone London and more, plus a certificate redeemable for a full-size fragrance at no extra cost. $124 at Sephora

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Spa Basket Advent Calendar – $52.99

Bibliophile Advent Calendar for Book Lovers – $53.76

Spice Advent Calendar – $79.95