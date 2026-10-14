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We’re looking ahead to make sure you’re prepared to shop the best 2026 advent calendars before they sell out, from beauty and food favourites to fun picks for kids and collectors (you’re welcome!). Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for a fun holiday gift, there’s an option for every kind of festive fan. We’ve rounded up the calendars worth adding to your list now, so you can snag your favourites before December arrives. Read on to discover highly anticipated calendars from Lush, Swarovski, Bonne Maman and more.

Beauty

Classic Advent Calendar For a beauty gift that keeps on giving, consider L’Occitane’s 24-day advent calendar, which features a mix of skincare, body care, hair care and fragrance favourites. It’s the perfect way to discover the brand’s bestsellers, including its Almond Shower Oil and Shea Butter Hand Cream, with a new treat to unwrap each day. $185.00 at l'occitane

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The 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar Unwrap a limited-edition collection of beauty favourites valued at $300+. Featuring must-haves from Caudalie, Sunday Riley, Supergoop! and more, this curated lineup brings together some of the beauty world’s biggest hits of the year. Behind each of the 24 doors, you’ll find a new surprise spanning skincare, fragrance, haircare, makeup and more. $108 at Anthropologie

Classic Beauty Advent Calendar If you swoon over refreshing shower gels, nourishing body butters, face masks, haircare essentials and hydrating hand care, The Body Shop advent calendar is packed with pocket-sized self-care treats. Behind every door is a little moment of pampering, with a mix of beauty and body-care essentials to discover. Valued at $192, it’s a gorgeous gift for yourself or someone special. $99.99 on Amazon $99.99 at The Body Shop

29 ½ High Street Advent Calendar Made in Canada, the Lush 29½ High Street Advent Calendar turns the countdown to Christmas into a daily bath-time treat, with 25 festive bath bombs and bubble bars to discover. Behind each door, you’ll find colourful, limited-edition favourites and gift-exclusive goodies, from Snow Fairy and Sugar Plum Fairy to playful reindeer, penguin and donkey-shaped bath bombs. $225.00 at Lush

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Premium Advent Calendar - Limited Edition Housed in an elegant storage case with reversible drawers, this premium advent calendar from Yves Rocher contains iconic products, new launches and limited editions in generous sizes. Worth $347.20, it features 24 beauty surprises spanning skincare, haircare, makeup, fragrance and accessories, including 16 full-size products. A festive treat for beauty lovers, it’s designed to be enjoyed throughout December and reused long after the holidays. $169.00 at yves rocher

Luxury

Annual Edition Advent Calendar 2026 Every jewellery lover’s paradise, the Swarovski Annual Edition Advent Calendar 2026 opens to reveal 25 sparkling surprises designed to bring a little crystal magic to the holiday season. Discover stars, snowflakes, moons, bells, ornaments, the beloved Kris Bear and four advent candles, all finished with Swarovski crystal effects and white grosgrain ribbons. $1,800 at Swarovski

Aspen Village Holiday Advent Calendar A little Christmas village you can bring home, the Aspen Village Holiday Advent Calendar turns the countdown to Christmas into a charming daily ritual. Handpainted with snowy trees, gingerbread houses, skiers and sledders, the picturesque display comes to life with 22 glowing LED lights on a timer. Fill its 24 pull-out drawers with tiny treats or surprises, then bring it back out year after year for a festive tradition. 699.00 at crate & barrel

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DIPTYQUE Advent Calendar For a truly indulgent countdown, Diptyque’s 25-piece advent calendar pairs scented candles, fragrances and body care with an artfully designed keepsake box inspired by an enchanted forest. It’s a splurge-worthy pick for fragrance lovers, with a reusable case that can be repurposed to store little treasures long after the holidays. $710 at Holt Renfrew

Food

24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar This gingerbread house-inspired tea advent calendar features 24 festive loose-leaf blends, from fruity and spiced flavours to classic black tea and soothing rooibos, with two servings of each to share or enjoy yourself. $69 at David's Tea

FERRERO COLLECTION GRAND ASSORTMENT Christmas 2026 Advent Calendar If you’re gifting a chocolate lover, this Ferrero Collection advent calendar serves up 24 individually wrapped confections in five flavours, from classic Ferrero Rocher to Raffaello and Ferrero Cappuccino. $24.79 on Amazon

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Gourmet Du Village Hot Chocolate 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar What says Christmas quite like a cup of hot chocolate? This advent calendar serves up 12 festive flavours, from candy cane to gingerbread and double truffle, making it a fun way to count down to the holidays or a thoughtful gift for the hot chocolate lover on your list. $24.98 at Well.ca

Candy of the World Advent Calendar For a countdown with a twist, this advent calendar features 96 sweets from around the world, with four treats from a different country to discover each day. It even includes a booklet with fun facts and a scorecard to rank your favourites as you taste your way through the collection. $51 at Uncommon Goods

12 Days of Freeze-Dried Ice Cream For something a little different from the usual chocolate advent calendar, this rocket-shaped design comes with 12 bags of freeze-dried treats in flavours like chocolate, mango and Sicilian pistachio. The space-inspired packaging makes it a fun gift for anyone who enjoys trying something new. $70 at Uncommon Goods

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Bonne Maman Advent Calendar 2026 For anyone who believes jam deserves its own holiday countdown, the Bonne Maman Advent Calendar 2026 serves up 24 mini jars of limited-edition seasonal spreads. Each little glass jar brings a different festive fruit combination, all made in France with real fruit and tucked behind a charming Christmas-themed door. Once the last spoonful is gone, the collectible jars can be reused for spices, tiny gifts or festive table settings. $134 on Amazon

Kids & family

Experiment A Day Science Advent Calendar For curious kids, this science advent calendar offers a fun alternative to the usual holiday treats, with a new experiment to try each day leading up to Christmas. Designed for ages eight and up, the 24 activities explore chemistry, biology and physics, making it a gift that combines hands-on fun with learning. $58 at Uncommon Goods

Squishmallows Original 24-Day Micromallows Holiday Plush Advent Calendar For 24 adorable holiday surprises, the Squishmallows Micromallows Holiday Plush Advent Calendar 2026 packs a whole lot of cuteness into one festive countdown. Behind each door is a 2.5-inch holiday Micromallow, including festive favourites like Brooke the Polar Bear and Manny the Snowman. $169.90 at Walmart

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LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026 For the Star Wars fan who can’t wait until Christmas morning, this LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026 reveals a new build-or-character every day of December. The 293-piece set includes festive minifigures like The Mandalorian and Grogu in holiday sweaters, plus eight mini vehicles, from an N-1 Starfighter to an X-wing. $59.98 on Amazon (was $62.99)

Holiday Dumpling Squishies Advent Calendar These adorable Holiday Dumpling Squishies come with 24 soft and squeezable surprises to discover behind each door. Fun for kids and adults, each one makes a cute fidget toy for work breaks, quiet evenings or whenever you need a little sensory distraction. $27.97 at Walmart (was $31.99)

Specialty

Clue Advent Calendar: Secrets Under Snowfall If your family loves a good mystery, this Clue advent calendar turns the countdown to Christmas into a 24-day detective game, complete with puzzles, secret passages and clues to uncover who committed the crime. It also includes six winter-themed character tokens and a surprise gift, making it a fun alternative to a traditional advent calendar for ages 10 and up. $34.95 on Amazon

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Serendipity Candles Advent Calendar Holiday Favourites For anyone who loves a beautifully scented home, this candle advent calendar features 24 days of seasonal surprises, from gingerbread to crisp winter-inspired notes. Made in Canada with soy wax tea lights, it also includes a special tin candle to open on Christmas Eve. $69.98 at well.ca

25-Day Countdown to Christmas QR Advent Ornament For a more interactive countdown, this wooden Christmas ornament uses a hidden QR code to unlock 25 days of holiday storytelling and daily activities. Kids can follow Doug the Elf’s North Pole adventure, with new story snippets and festive surprises revealed each day leading up to Christmas. $51 at Uncommon Goods

Bearhug Survival Advent Calendar for Men For the teen or outdoor enthusiast who prefers practical gear to sweets, this survival advent calendar reveals a different tool each day for 24 days, including a compass, fire starter, whistle and multi-function survival card. It’s a hands-on gift for anyone who enjoys camping, hiking or adding to their outdoor gear collection. $79.99 on Amazon

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Dr. Seuss for Pets How The Grinch Stole Christmas Dog Advent Calendar Your dog can join in on the Christmas countdown with this How the Grinch Stole Christmas advent calendar, featuring 12 surprises, including plush toys, squeaky toys and festive accessories. Designed for small to medium-sized dogs, it’s a fun gift for pet parents who want to include their four-legged family members in the holiday festivities. $68.09 on Amazon

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Watayo 45 Pcs Christmas Artificial Pine Branches – $21.99

ELEGANTPARK Personalized Christmas Stocking – $12.99

eos Holiday Collection Candy Cane Swirl and Pink Champagne Super Balm – $13.66