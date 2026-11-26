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Black Friday deals are finally here, and it’s the perfect excuse to upgrade your home (and celebrate the savings!). Whether you’re dreaming of a better coffee setup, upgrading your kitchen essentials or cleaning tools, we’ve rounded up the home deals worth adding to your cart. From beloved brands like Ninja, De’Longhi and KitchenAid to smart home tech, plush new bedding and more, these finds are a steal while they’re in stock. Plus, stay tuned for more Black Friday finds and our upcoming roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals. And don’t forget to subscribe to our newsletter to get first dibs on exclusive finds and curated deals. Happy shopping!

Kitchen deals

Ninja Cold Press Juicer Fun fact: Just one cup of carrot juice can provide more than 100% of your daily vitamin A needs. If you’re looking to add more fresh juice to your routine without paying a premium at the juice bar, this Ninja juicer makes it easy to whip up a glass at home. It features a powerful motor and pulp control, so you can customize each glass to your liking. $129.98 on Amazon (was $199.98)

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De'Longhi La Specialista Opera Espresso Machine Wake up every morning to a fresh cup, whether you love an iced coffee or a hot cappuccino. This machine makes espresso-making approachable while still giving you the satisfaction of crafting your drink exactly how you like it. Unlike fully automatic models, it offers more control over the grind, tamp, temperature, and milk texture, while the built-in technology helps keep every shot smooth and consistent. $799.99 on Amazon (was $1199.99)

KitchenAid® Artisan® Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer From cakes and cookies to fresh bread and homemade pasta, the KitchenAid stand mixer is a versatile kitchen staple that makes tackling your favourite recipes easier. With its powerful motor and range of compatible attachments, it handles everything from whipping cream to mixing dough. $349.98 at Walmart (was $579.98)

Ninja Crispi Glass Air Fryer Craving something crispy without the deep fryer? The Ninja Crispi uses powerful hot air to cook your favourite foods to golden, crunchy perfection with less oil, making everything from chicken wings to roasted veggies easy to whip up. $159.99 on Amazon (was $219.99)

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All-Clad HA1® Nonstick 5-Piece Pots & Pans Set Just in time for holiday hosting, pick up this five-piece All-Clad nonstick cookware set from the iconic American cookware brand known for its premium, professional-quality pots and pans. It’s currently on sale for 48% off and includes three fry pans with two glass lids. $149.99 on Amazon (was $291.19)

HENCKELS Forged Generation 14 Piece Knife Block Set Whether you’re chopping veggies for dinner, slicing fresh bread or prepping ingredients for your next big meal, this Henckels knife set has you covered. It comes with 14 pieces, including all the everyday knives you’ll need, kitchen shears and a handy block to keep everything in one place. $139.99 on Amazon (was $269.99)

TEAFIRST Set of 6 Cereal Storage Containers Get your pantry organized with these slim cereal containers, which make it easy to see exactly what you have at a glance. The built-in pour spout makes breakfast a breeze, while the airtight lids help keep cereal, snacks and other dry goods fresh. $59.99 at Walmart (was $199)

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Rosin 74.75 Inch Left Arm Banquette Set - Natural Oak and Hestia Gray Create the breakfast nook of your dreams with this modular Rosin banquette, made for everything from slow Sunday brunch to morning coffee. It has a solid wood frame, foam-padded seats and stain-resistant fabric that can handle everyday life. $1089 at Article (was $1788)

Home tech deals

Amazon Echo Show 11 Kitchen time just got better! The newest Amazon Echo Show 11 features a vibrant Full-HD display, spatial audio and built-in smart home controls. It’s currently on sale for 40% off, making it a great pick for following recipes, managing your shopping list, watching shows and making video calls. $214.99 on Amazon (was $359.99)

Anker eufy Security Video Smart Lock E330 Whether you’re expecting packages or looking for a little extra peace of mind, this eufy smart lock is a handy upgrade for your front door. It combines a fingerprint lock, video doorbell and 2K camera, so you can see who’s outside and unlock your door right from your phone. $209.99 on Amazon (was $379.99)

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Bedding deals

Bedsure King Blankets Soft, fluffy blankets at a discount? Sign me up! Just in time for cooler weather, this Bedsure fleece blanket is lightweight but wonderfully warm, so it’s perfect for curling up on the couch or adding an extra layer to your bed. It comes in a range of colours and sizes, so there’s something for every room. $34.71 on Amazon (was $59.99)

850 Loft Hutterite Goose Down Duvet New bedding is a simple way to refresh your sacred space, and this Canadian-made duvet is the perfect place to start. Filled with premium 850-loft Hutterite goose down, it’s fluffy and warm without feeling heavy, and it’s currently 30% off! $406 at Canadian Down & Feather (was $580)

Cleaning deals

Conair Steamer for Clothes & Upholstery Say goodbye to wrinkled clothes with this Conair handheld steamer, which heats up in just 40 seconds and delivers up to 20 minutes of continuous steam. It comes with three attachments to help care for everything from delicate fabrics to heavier materials. $52.22 on Amazon (was $79.99)

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Shark StainForce Stain & Odor Remover Carpet Cleaner A handy one to have tucked away for spills, pet accidents and those mystery stains that show up on the carpet. This cordless Shark cleaner sprays, scrubs and sucks up messes without needing to haul out a full-size carpet cleaner. $149.99 on Amazon (was $249.99)

Dyson V15 Detect Plus Cordless Vacuum If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your vacuum, Black Friday is a great time to snag this Dyson V15 Detect Plus for less. It reveals hidden dust with its built-in light, adjusts suction as you clean and even converts to a handheld for tackling stairs and upholstery. $699.99 on Amazon (was $999.99)

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