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Get ready to flex those deal-hunting muscles–Black Friday is here, and Canada’s sales are not holding back. Whether you’re eyeing a game-changing beauty gadget, cozy home upgrades or the tech toy you’ve been dreaming of, this roundup has it all. From beloved brands like Apple, Laneige and YOTO to hidden gems, we’ve done the deal-digging for you, curating only the crème de la crème of sales. Grab your coffee (or cocoa!), settle in, and let’s make your Black Friday shopping spree the best one yet. (Plus, stay tuned for our roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals–coming soon.)

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Best beauty & grooming deals

Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer The viral multi-styler that redefined at-home blowouts. With intelligent airflow and multiple attachments, it dries, curls, smooths and shapes with minimal heat damage–and maximum envy. $599.99 on Amazon (was $799.99)

Five Minute Morning MERIT’s bestselling routine-in-a-kit features everything you need for a polished, natural-looking glow in under five minutes, including the brand’s iconic complexion stick, mascara and flush balm. $193.60 on Meritbeauty.com (was $242)

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Philips OneBlade 360 Face & Body Philips OneBlade 360 Face & Body is the ultimate all-in-one groomer, designed to trim, edge, and shave any length of hair with ease. Its flexible 360 blade adapts to every contour for a closer, more comfortable finish–no nicks, no fuss. $54.95 on Amazon (was $69.99)

Tatcha The Water Cream A great everyday moisturizer for combination and oily skin, Tatcha’s Water Cream delivers lightweight hydration without feeling heavy or greasy. Formulated with Japanese coix seed to smooth skin texture, multi-weight glycerin to boost hydration and wild rose to visibly refine pores, it also helps soothe the look of redness. It’s dermatologist-tested and non-comedogenic, making it a lovely addition to your skincare routine. $69.75 on Tatcha.com (was $93)

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Set Give your lips a little extra TLC with this five-piece LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask set. Featuring bestselling Berry and Vanilla alongside limited-edition Lemon Sorbet, Mango and Watermelon Pop, these mini masks deliver long-lasting moisture to help leave lips feeling soft, smooth and supple. Apply before bed and wake up to a more hydrated pout. It’s also a lovely gift for the beauty lover on your list. $31 on Amazon

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Conair LED Red Light Therapy Facial Mask Bring the benefits of LED skincare technology into your beauty routine with this Conair Red Light Therapy Facial Mask. Combining red, amber and infrared LED light, it helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, dullness and uneven skin tone while promoting a firmer, smoother-looking complexion. Made from soft, flexible silicone, it contours comfortably to the face and delivers a quick six-minute treatment. It’s cordless, USB-rechargeable and an easy addition to your at-home self-care routine. $99.98 at Walmart (was $199.98)

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Best fashion deals

Dome Huggies Minimal meets luxe in these sleek, rounded huggie hoops. Perfect for everyday wear or stacking with other earrings, they bring just the right amount of shine and sophistication to any look. $126.40 at Mejuri (was $158)

Yellow Gold Diamond Ring A splurge, but a timeless addition to any jewellery collection, this yellow gold diamond ring makes a beautiful statement. Set with brilliant diamonds chosen for their exceptional sparkle, its elegant design catches the light from every angle. Whether marking a milestone or celebrating someone special, it’s a meaningful piece to treasure for years to come. $6,950 at Birks (was $13,900)

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The SuperPuff™ XtraShorty - Hi-Gloss Meet the shortest member of Aritzia’s bestselling Super Puff family. The Super Puff XtraShorty is designed to keep you warm in temperatures as low as -10°C, with lightweight insulation made from responsibly sourced 800+ fill-power premium down. Its glossy, water-repellent and wind-resistant finish adds a little extra style to your winter wardrobe, while the cropped silhouette makes it a fun alternative to a traditional puffer. $208.60 at Aritzia (was $298)

KNIX Super Leakproof High Rise Underwear A practical upgrade to your underwear drawer, KNIX’s Super Leakproof High Rise Underwear is designed to keep you comfortable and protected on heavier-flow days. The built-in absorbent liner holds the equivalent of up to two regular pads or four super tampons, helping prevent leaks from periods, light bladder leaks or sweat. With a high-rise fit, extended gusset and machine-washable design, they’re a reusable alternative to disposable period products. $28.80 at Knix (was $36)

Eloise Clutch A timeless accessory with plenty of styling versatility, the Eloise Clutch is crafted from smooth, supple premium leather. Its removable strap lets you wear it as a shoulder or crossbody bag, while the top handle offers the option of carrying it as a clutch. Compact enough for just the essentials, it’s perfect for everything from everyday errands to evening plans. $140 at Quince (Reg. $420)

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SAXX Men's Vibe Super Soft Boxer Briefs This three-pack of SAXX underwear features ultra-soft, moisture-wicking fabric, a slim fit, and patented pouch for chafe-free support. Built-in tech ensures ergonomic comfort and easy care for everyday wear. $61.77 on Amazon (was $102.95)

UGG Men's Scruff Slipper A cozy upgrade for his downtime, these UGG slippers feature a soft suede upper, plush 17mm UGGplush lining and a sheepskin insole for added comfort. Whether he’s lounging around the house or enjoying a slow weekend morning, they’re a welcome treat for his feet. $106.22 on Amazon (was $125)

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Best health & wellness deals

Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock Wake up gently with sunrise simulation and soothing sounds designed to support healthier sleep rhythms, courtesy of this app-powered wellness favourite. $183.99 on Amazon (was $229.99)

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lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28-inch If comfort is high on your workout wishlist, lululemon’s bestselling Align leggings are worth a look. Made from buttery-soft, lightweight Nulu fabric, they’re designed for unrestricted movement with four-way stretch, sweat-wicking properties and a high-rise waistband. There’s also a discreet pocket for stashing a card or key. $59 at Lululemon (was $108)

Traditional Matcha Essentials Kit Bring a little café-inspired ritual into your morning routine with this Traditional Matcha Essentials Kit from DAVIDsTEA. The giftable set includes organic Matcha Matsu, a mini matcha bowl, stainless steel spoon and mini whisk for preparing your own frothy cup at home. It’s a lovely starter set for anyone curious about making matcha the traditional way. $48.30 at David's Tea (was $69)

Google Fitbit Charge 6 The Fitbit Charge 6 is all about helping users maximize their workouts. It lets you sync real-time heart rate data to compatible gym machines and track over 40 exercise modes. And with Active Zone Minutes and daily readiness insights, this tracker ensures every move counts toward the goals you create. $169.94 on Amazon (was $189)

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Atomic Habits Small changes can lead to meaningful results, and that’s the idea behind James Clear’s bestselling book, Atomic Habits. The author breaks down the science of habit formation and shares practical strategies for building better routines, breaking unhelpful patterns and making lasting changes. It’s a worthwhile read for anyone looking for a fresh start. $23.55 on Amazon (was $36.00)

ZELUS Weighted Vest Weighted vests are the new power tool for neighbourhood walks and gym outings, whether you’re gaining strength or trying to burn a few extra calories. This well-reviewed model comes in a variety of weights to suit your personal needs and is designed for optimal comfort and convenience. There are storage pockets and adjustable features, and the weight is evenly distributed for an easy wear. $30.39 on Amazon (was $46.99)

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser A minimalist’s dream, this cult-favourite porcelain diffuser elevates any space with fragrant, spa-like mist–and it blends in beautifully with décor. $111.9 on Amazon (was $127.99)

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Oura Ring 5 Smart Ring What better gift than better health? The Oura Ring 5 offers discreet, 24/7 health tracking in a sleek, all-titanium design, monitoring sleep, stress, activity and more. With up to eight days of battery life, it’s a sophisticated, screen-free alternative to a traditional fitness tracker. $399 on Amazon (was $529.99)

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Best kids’ deals

Yoto Mini Big adventures come in small packages with the Yoto Mini, a portable, screen-free audio player designed for kids aged three and up. Simply pop in an audio card to play stories, music, podcasts and educational activities, with more than 1,000 cards to choose from. It also doubles as a bedtime storyteller, sleep sound machine and OK-to-wake clock. With up to 14 hours of battery life, parental controls and no cameras, microphones or ads, it’s a great travel companion for little ones. $74.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

Baby Softspun Waffle Polo Outfit Set An adorable outfit for little ones, this two-piece set from Gap features a soft, stretchy waffle-knit polo shirt and coordinating pull-on pants. Finished with allover stripes, a classic button-front collar and an embroidered Brannan Bear detail, it’s an easy-to-layer look that’s as comfortable as it is cute. Even better, it’s made with 95 per cent recycled polyester. $21 at GAP (was $54.95)

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Native Shoes Jefferson Print Kids Made for little adventurers, these lightweight Native Shoes Jefferson sneakers are an easy choice for everyday wear. The perforated EVA construction keeps little feet cool and comfortable, while the slip-on design makes getting dressed a breeze for kids learning to put on their own shoes. They’re also water-friendly, odour-resistant and easy to clean, making them a great pick for everything from backyard play to beach days. $26.21 on Amazon (was $32.81)

Eufy Baby Monitor This eufy Baby Monitor offers crisp 4K monitoring with pan-tilt control, smart alerts, and clear night vision, letting you check on your baby at home or on the go with or without Wi-Fi. Its portable battery-powered camera, privacy-focused local mode, and noise-reducing features make it a reliable choice for day and night care. $209.99 on Amazon (was $349.99)

LEGO Botanicals Daisies Bring a little garden-inspired fun to playtime with the LEGO Botanicals Daisies building set. Designed for kids ages nine and up, this 133-piece kit includes three large daisies, smaller daisy blooms, lavender stems and a tiny lucky ladybug. The adjustable stems let kids customize their arrangement, then display their finished bouquet as cheerful bedroom or shelf décor–no watering required. $14.23 on Amazon (was $19.99)

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CrunchLabs by Mark Rober Egg Drop Challenge Put engineering skills to the test with the CrunchLabs Egg Drop Challenge by Mark Rober. Kids can build a protective structure using tubes and connectors, add a parachute and see if their reusable slime-filled egg survives the fall. With opportunities to test, redesign and experiment with different drop heights, this hands-on kit introduces the science of impact protection, stability and shock absorption. QR code videos featuring Mark Rober offer step-by-step guidance and explain the science behind each challenge. $17.96 on Amazon (was $19.97)

Magna-Tiles A classic kids’ toy for a reason, Magna-Tiles encourage kids to explore shapes, patterns and 3D construction through hands-on play. This 100-piece set includes colourful translucent squares and triangles in various sizes, giving little builders plenty of ways to create everything from flat designs to elaborate structures. Great for solo play, siblings or classroom activities, it’s a set they’ll come back to again and again. $118.99 on Amazon (was $169.99)

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Best tech deals

Apple 2026 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M5 chip Unleash your creativity with the Apple 2026 MacBook Air, powered by the M5 Pro chip for lightning-fast performance. With its sleek design, 18-hour battery life and stunning liquid retina display, this laptop makes every task feel fun. $1839.99 on Amazon (was $2089.99)

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Beats Studio Pro Headphones Experience immersive sound with Beats’ Custom Acoustic Platform. With 40 hours of battery life and personalized spatial audio, these headphones offer seamless compatibility, crystal-clear calls and a ten-minute charge for four more hours of play. $399.99 at Best Buy (was $469.99)

Mini Power Bank Small but mighty, this compact charger keeps your essentials powered up on the go. Perfect for travel, commutes and emergencies, it slips easily into any pocket or bag without weighing you down. $27.99 on Amazon (was $36.99)

Samsung 65 inch The Frame TV Part TV, part art display, Samsung’s 65-inch The Frame is designed to blend seamlessly into your home. When you’re not watching your favourite shows, Art Mode transforms the screen into a digital gallery, with access to more than 5,000 curated artworks through the Samsung Art Store. Its anti-glare QLED display helps artwork look more like the real thing, while the slim, flush-to-wall design and customizable bezels give it the look of a framed piece. It also delivers impressive entertainment, with a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth, sharp viewing and gaming. $1398 on Amazon (was $1498)

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Smart BMI Scale With science-backed insights and a sprinkle of app-powered magic, hitting your health goals has never felt this easy. Grab this smart scale while it’s 32% off! $29.92 on Amazon (was $38.59)

FPD 10.1 inch WiFi Digital Photo Frame with Frameo App Keep favourite memories on display with this 10.1-inch Wi-Fi digital photo frame. Using the Frameo app, friends and family can send photos directly to the frame from their phones, making it easy to share new moments from anywhere. It’s a thoughtful gift for grandparents or loved ones who enjoy having family photos close by. $85.49 at Walmart (was $269.99)

Skylight 15-Inch Digital Calendar & Daily Planner Simplify family life with the smart family calendar. This 15-inch WiFi-connected HD touchscreen organizes events, chores, and schedules with colour-coded assignments for each family member. Easy to set up and compatible with major calendars, it syncs seamlessly and can be wall-mounted or displayed on a stand for effortless planning. $334 on Amazon (was $449)

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Best home deals

NutriBullet ZNBF30400ZC Blender Smoothies? Homemade almond butter? This NutriBullet blender might be a smoothie maker, or it might be the start of a whole new lifestyle change. With 1,200 watts of power, three speeds, a pulse function and an extract programme, it’s designed to make blending quick and easy for all your homemade creations. $114.01 on Amazon (was $139.99)

850 Loft Hutterite Goose Down Duvet Give your bed a luxe upgrade with this Canadian-made goose down duvet, filled with premium 850+ loft Hutterite down for exceptional warmth without feeling heavy. The soft, 500-thread-count cotton shell and baffle box construction make it a lovely investment for a comfortable night’s sleep. $406 at Canadian Down & Feather Co. (was $580)

Roborock 2026 New Qrevo S Pro Robot Vacuums and Mop Tired of constantly vacuuming and mopping? The Roborock Qrevo S Pro can take care of both with 18,500 Pa suction, anti-tangle brushes, smart obstacle avoidance and automatic mop lifting. Its all-in-one dock even empties the dustbin and washes and dries the mop pads, so there’s much less for you to worry about. $499.99 on Amazon (was $999.99)

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Our Place Perfect Pot If you’re looking for the pot that can do it all, Our Place’s Perfect Pot is an 8-in-1 wonder that can boil, bake, fry, roast, braise, strain, serve and store. Its ceramic nonstick coating is made without PFAS, and the clever lid has a built-in strainer for easy cooking. $149 on Amazon (was $210)

Ecobee New Smart Thermostat Stay cozy and save energy with the ecobee Smart Thermostat, designed to learn your preferences and adjust for the perfect temperature. With its sleek design and smart features, it’s like having a personal climate assistant right at home. $248.98 on Amazon (was $329.99)

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Automatic Espresso Machine Make your favourite coffee-shop drinks at home with the De’Longhi Magnifica Evo, which offers seven one-touch recipes, a built-in burr grinder and an automatic milk frother. With 13 grind settings and a customizable My Latte option, you can easily adjust your coffee to your liking. $599.98 on Amazon (was $999.99)

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Prima 6-Drawer Double Dresser - Walnut This walnut dresser is a beautiful way to add extra storage without sacrificing style. The curved drawer fronts and six soft-close drawers give it a simple, modern look that feels right at home in any bedroom. $1479 at Article (was $1849)

Candler Upholstered Platform Bed with Wingback Crafted with soft velvet and sturdy support, this platform bed will give you a luxurious sleep experience every night. Modern, chic and 75 per cent off! $146.99 at Wayfair (was $959.96)

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Best outdoor deals

Ring Floodlight Cam If you want a little extra peace of mind around the house, this Ring floodlight camera lets you keep an eye on your outdoor spaces with 1080p video, motion alerts and bright LED lights that turn on when movement is detected. $139.99 on Amazon (was $259.99)

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Muskoka 19.5 Make the most of evenings outdoors with this stainless steel fire pit, designed to produce up to 70% less smoke than traditional models. It assembles in minutes, leaves very little ash behind and comes with a protective cover for easy storage. $124 at Walmart (was $248)

Greenworks PRO 80V 20-Inch Brushless Cordless Snow Blower Make way for winter with this powerful cordless snow blower that clears driveways fast with its brushless motor and 20-inch path. $399.99 on Amazon (was $559)

YETI Roadie 32 Wheeled Cooler If you’re someone who likes to be prepared for weekend getaways, road trips or game days, this YETI cooler is a great one to have on hand. It has sturdy, puncture-resistant wheels and a retractable handle, making it easy to bring along without having to carry a heavy cooler. $350 on Amazon (was $500)

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Jackery Solar Generator A practical pick for winter power outages, this Jackery generator comes with two portable solar panels and a 2,042Wh battery. It can keep essentials like your fridge, laptop and Wi-Fi running when the power goes out. $1399 on Amazon (was $3279)

Veradek Outdoor Cooler Side Table A weather-resistant outdoor table that doubles as a cooler–perfect for patios and backyard hangouts. The Veradek Outdoor Cooler Side Table blends sleek design with practical storage for drinks and ice all season long. $114.74 on Amazon (was $134.99)

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Best travel deals

Travel Inspira Luggage Scale Avoid surprise overweight baggage fees with this compact luggage scale, which weighs bags up to 110 pounds and has a backlit display that’s easy to read. $12.18 on Amazon (was $18.99)

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Samsonite Omni 2 Carry-On A reliable travel companion, the Samsonite Omni 2 Carry-On combines a durable polycarbonate shell with a scratch-resistant finish to help keep it looking good trip after trip. Four dual spinner wheels make navigating busy airports easy, while the organized interior features a lining made with 95 per cent recycled PET. It also has a built-in USB charging port and a dedicated battery pocket, so you can keep your devices powered while on the go. $80.31 on Amazon (was $99.82)

8 Set Packing Cubes Luggage These bestselling packing cubes are a customer favourite, trusted by thousands of travellers for their smart design and reliable durability. Made from premium water-repellent nylon. $22.22 on Amazon (was $27.69)

Cosbarn Luggage Sets This five-piece luggage set gives you a suitcase for every kind of trip, plus a duffel and toiletry bag for the extras. The lightweight hard-shell cases have 360° spinner wheels, a TSA-approved lock and plenty of compartments to keep everything organized. $135.99 on Amazon (was $189.99)

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Travel Pillow Memory Foam for Airplane This memory foam travel pillow is designed to cradle your neck with 360° support, making it handy for getting some shut-eye on the plane or during a road trip. It features an adjustable strap, and includes an eye mask and earplugs for tuning out distractions. $33.43 on Amazon (was $74.99)

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