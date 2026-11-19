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I love a good deal! Especially when it’s something I’ve had my eye on! And guess what? No need to wait until Black Friday because Amazon‘s deals are already here! From tech and beauty to winter must-haves, there are some pretty fabulous finds worth checking out! Shether you’re getting a jump on your holiday shopping or just treating yourself (because why not?!), I’ve rounded up a few of my favourites–including items from Dyson, Apple and Kamik–that are definitely worth adding to your cart! You can thank me later!

Some Like It Hot (And Some Like It Cool!)

Dyson Hot+Cool™ HF1 Rapid-React Heater Fan (White/Silver) You know I love a product that can do double duty, and this Dyson is exactly that! It’s a heater and a fan all in one, so whether you’re trying to warm up on a chilly winter morning or cool things down when the temperature rises, you’ve got both covered! And when it comes to Dyson, you know you’re getting thoughtful design and quality. It’s sleek, easy to use, and the best part? You don’t have to pack it away when the seasons change! It’s one of those everyday essentials you’ll appreciate all year long. And with $150 off for Black Friday, that’s a deal worth getting excited about! $499.99 on Amazon (was $649.99)

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A Deal Worth Listening To!

Apple AirPods Pro 3 If you’ve had your eye on a pair of AirPods Pro, this is definitely a deal worth listening to! The new AirPods Pro 3 have some pretty impressive upgrades, including noise cancellation that’s up to twice as effective as the previous generation, a more comfortable and secure fit, and up to eight hours of listening time on a single charge. But here’s what I think is really cool — they can even track your heart rate during workouts! Who knew your earbuds could do that?! Perfect for everything from your favourite playlist to your morning workout, these make a fabulous holiday gift. Or maybe it’s time to upgrade your own! And at $259 for Black Friday, that’s music to my ears! $228.99 on Amazon (was $329)

These Boots Were Made for Winter!

Kamik Girls' Waterbug 5 Winter Boots We live in Canada, so let’s face it, a good pair of winter boots isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity! And when it comes to keeping your feet warm and dry, Canadian brand Kamik knows a thing or two about winter! The kids’ Waterbug 5 boots are easy to get on and off, with a secure fit that’s perfect for little snow explorers. $55.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

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15% off: DREO Space Heater – $54.99

35% off: Ninja BlendBOSS Personal Blender – $129.99

47% off: Fujifilm Instax Pal digital camera – $69.00

Kamik Nation Plus Men's Winter Boots The men’s Nation Plus boots are built to tackle everything from snowy sidewalks to shovelling the driveway! Whether you’re getting the kids ready for winter or replacing a well-loved pair of boots, this is one deal worth stepping into! $76.28 on Amazon (was $139.99)

Waffle Lotta Love!

Ninja Belgian Waffle Maker NeverStick Who doesn’t love a good waffle?! And this Ninja Belgian Waffle Maker makes it so easy to whip up thick, fluffy, delicious waffles right at home! What makes this one so clever is its unique vertical design! Not only is it sleek and stylish, but it takes up less counter space than a traditional waffle maker. You simply pour the batter in from the top using the included measuring cup, choose from five browning settings, and it even beeps when your waffle is ready! Plus, the nonstick surface makes cleanup a breeze. Perfect for lazy Sunday mornings, holiday brunches, or even breakfast for dinner (because why not?!). And with $50 off for Black Friday, this is one deal that’s pretty sweet! $79.99 on Amazon (was $129.99)

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Puffy Eyes? Not Today!

grace & stella Under Eye Patches OK, if you haven’t jumped on the under-eye patch trend yet, what are you waiting for?! These little beauty essentials have become a social media sensation, and I am HERE for it! They’re packed with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to help brighten, hydrate and reduce the appearance of puffiness. Pop them on while you’re having your morning coffee, getting ready for a night out, or just scrolling!! And here’s my favourite tip – keep them in the fridge for an extra cooling boost! You’re welcome. They’re fun, they’re fabulous, and they’re the little self-care moment everyone deserves! And at under $14 for 12 pairs, you might just want to grab a few. One for you, one for your bestie, and maybe a couple for those holiday stockings! $16.95 on Amazon (was $19.95)

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24% off: KitchenAid Nonstick Baking Sheet – $30.99

25% off: Philips Perfect Care 3000 Steam – $52.33

28% off: Canadian Down & Feather Co. All Season Duvet – $155.34

And there you have it! A few fabulous finds, some pretty great deals, and a little something for everyone! Whether you’re getting a jump on your holiday shopping or just spotted something you didn’t know you needed (we’ve all been there!), why wait? Black Friday starts NOW! Happy shopping!