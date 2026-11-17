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Are you a snowbird dreaming of your next vacay? With the Canadian winter looming ahead, we don’t blame you. Whether you’re picturing yourself lounging on the beaches of Cancún or wandering across European villages, one thing’s for sure: wherever you’re headed, having a suitcase you love makes packing up and heading out that much more exciting. From pretty carry-ons to spacious checked luggage, we’ve rounded up travel-ready styles from Monos, Lojel and Samsonite, along with other great finds worth taking on your next adventure.

What to look for when buying new luggage

Size & capacity

Consider how you typically travel. Carry-ons are ideal for weekend getaways, while medium and large checked suitcases offer more room for longer holidays. Expandable designs are a bonus for bringing home a few extra purchases.

Weight & durability

Look for lightweight materials that can withstand the demands of travel. Polycarbonate offers a good balance of flexibility and impact resistance, while aluminium provides a more premium, sturdy finish.

Wheels & manoeuvrability

Four-wheel spinner designs make it easier to navigate busy airports and narrow aisles. Double spinner wheels can offer added stability and smoother movement.

Interior organization

Compression straps, zippered compartments and laundry bags help keep clothing and travel essentials organized throughout your trip.

Security & smart features

TSA-approved locks are useful for international travel, while newer features like built-in USB ports and integrated tracking technology can make travelling more convenient.

Style & design

Your luggage is something you’ll use for years, so consider a colour and finish you love. Unique shades and recognizable designs can also make your suitcase easier to spot at baggage claim.

Lightweight carry-ons for quick getaways

Cubo Small Lite The Lojel Cubo Small Lite is designed with a sleek, slim profile. We especially like the magnetic front compartment, which gives you quick access to laptops, travel documents, and other essentials without needing to fully open the suitcase. Plus, the included 10-year warranty adds extra peace of mind that this carry-on is built to last. $450 at Lojel

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Samsonite Voltage DLX Spinner Carry-On Jetsetting for a weekend away? Whether you’re packing for a weekend or going international, this Samsonite carry-on has a unique exterior design that’s lightweight, with wheels that glide like butter. It even includes a built-in USB port for charging on the go. $345 at Samsonite

Hybrid Carry-On A hybrid suitcase combines the best of two materials — the strength of aluminum and the lightweight flexibility of polycarbonate — for durability without the extra weight. Sleek, durable, and designed for smooth travel, glide into your next vacation with this hybrid carry-on that has premium protection and fits in most overhead bins worldwide. It features TSA-approved locks, whisper-quiet wheels, and a metallic finish. $405 at Monos

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Roomy suitcases for escaping the cold

July Checked Expandable If you’re looking to pack a few extra outfits for your extended stays, this expandable luggage from July has 80L of space with an additional 10L when expanded, plus built-in tracking through Apple Find My and Google Find Hub. $525 at July

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Monos Carry-On Pro This carry-on from Monos is made for travellers who want quick access and serious durability, with a smart front compartment that keeps a 16 inch laptop secure and easy to reach. Not to mention the sleek polycarbonate shell, whisper-quiet wheels, and premium details (yes, please!). $355 at Monos

The Medium Check-In Roller A standout shade from the new collection, Glossy Mint gives The Medium Check-In Roller a fresh, eye-catching finish that’s easy to spot on the baggage carousel. Featuring it’s signature smooth 360° Hinomoto wheels and a hidden AirTag pocket, this is your trusty luggage for all your long-haul flights. $453.00 at Beis

Luggage sets worth checking in

Classic Checked Expandable Set This July luggage line is praised for having some of the best wheels in its category, making it easy to glide through airports and crowded spaces. Its 360-degree spinner wheels feel ultra-smooth and responsive, giving it an easy rolling experience. This set also has an overall lightweight feel and adjustable handle, so it’s the winning option for those who prioritize maneuverability above everything else. $920 at July

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Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set This pretty-in-pink luggage set has a few thoughtful details, including a scratch-resistant textured shell, soft peach-skin lining and an expandable carry-on for those extra outfit options. The three-piece set also features 360-degree dual spinner wheels and TSA-approved locks. $229.99 on Amazon

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Airplane Phone Holder – $16.99

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e.l.f. Jet Set Hydration Kit – $22.00

Luggage Expandable Suitcase – $89.99