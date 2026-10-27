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I finally booked the coveted Emirates business class seat everyone talks about, and here’s an honest look at what Emirates’ A380 business class offers from Toronto to Dubai, what’s worth knowing before you book, and some product picks to help you on your long-haul travel journey.

Getting there: The chauffeur service

The Emirates business class experience begins before you even reach the airport. Eligible business class fares come with a complimentary chauffeur service which you can easily book within minutes online. My advice: it’s worth arranging right when you book your ticket so it’s in the system.

Then came a pleasant surprise: my companions flying economy rode along with me. The service was tied to my ticket, but wasn’t limited to only me when I had booked, which turned out to be very handy. And the same chauffeur service waits on the other end in Dubai when you land.

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Pander Double Zipper Belt Bag This 1L belt bag keeps your phone, passport and cards close without bulky pockets, so you can walk through the airport hands-free. $22.78 on Amazon

Samsonite Omni 2 Spinner Large Luggage Business class on Emirates comes with a generous baggage allowance, up to two checked bags of 32 kg each from Toronto-Dubai, so a large expandable suitcase is just what you need. This Samsonite gives you extra space when you need it. $215.33 on Amazon (was $270)

Business Boarding and First Impressions

At Toronto Pearson, my business class ticket opened the door to the Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounge, a nice start to a long travel day. Then, boarding the Emirates Airbus A380-800 was a seamless experience, I headed up to the upper deck, where business class is laid out in a 1-2-1 pattern. This is one thing I appreciated; every seat had direct aisle access giving passengers privacy and space.

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My first thought was “wow, this is spacious”. There was room to settle in without feeling hemmed in, and extra storage that kept my handbag within reach.

Then the Emirates experience I had heard so much about began to unfold. Within minutes of settling in, I had a welcome drink, a dish of warm nuts and a hot towel in hand. The Emirates crew followed with handing out pajamas and the full in-flight menu. From the moment I sat down, I was so well taken care of, for a moment I forgot I was boarding a flight.

Physix Compression Socks Even in a lie-flat seat, a long-haul flight means hours of limited movement. Compression socks gently support circulation and blood flow, so you can step off the plane ready to explore. $15.29 on Amazon

Apple AirTag No matter what class you fly in, an AirTag offers a bit of reassurance at every step of the travel journey. You can easily track your luggage from your phone. $34.98 on Amazon (was $38.99)

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tomtoc Electronic Organizer Travel Case – $35

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Neutrogena All-in-One Makeup Removing Cleansing Wipe – $10

Lie-Flat Seats

Let’s get to the question everyone asks about Emirates business class: is the seat worth it? On a 13-hour flight from Toronto to Dubai, it’s the part of the trip that mattered most.

At between 70 to 79 inches long (depending on your seat choice), the bed has enough room for travellers to comfortably stretch out. The seat is built for long-haul and the difference shows up in the small adjustments. A control unit lets you shift between three main points: upright, relaxed recline, and fully flat. Beyond the recline, the seat has headrest and footrest, plus a reading light, and a side table beside the seat to hold any items such as laptop or food. Everything you need is within reach including a mini bar stocked with water and snacks.

The best moment came when it was time to sleep. While you slip into the soft pajamas Emirates provides, a crew member prepares the bed with a mattress. While the mattress was more like a topper, it was still nice to have additional cushioning along with a soft pillow and comforter.

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There was so much space that I was able to do my skin care routine which helped against the dry cabin air.

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Glass Skin Hydrogel Sheet Mask (4 Pack) Cabin air is famously dry, and a hydrogel mask is an easy way to add moisture mid-journey. Settle in while this turns clear, about 90 minutes, and you’ll step off the plane with dewy, hydrated glass skin and a little time to unwind. $29.98 on Amazon

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Skin Soothing Hydration Face Mist This ultra-fine mist adds a veil of dewy hydration, helping skin feel calm and comfortable while supporting its moisture barrier against dry cabin air $29 on Amazon

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Food and Onboard Lounge

On a long-haul flight, meals matter more, and Emirates seems to know it.The 13-hour flight was divided into distinct scheduled main meal services; lunch, breakfast and light bites plus a dedicated light bites and drinks menu you could order from whenever you wanted in between.

Before each meal, a crew member sets a tablecloth over the table which truly feels like sitting down at a restaurant more than anything except you’re cozied up in your seat. What made the dining experience feel more special was the crew behind it who go above and beyond with the service.

Lunch offered choices from steak, bass to arabic mezze, and breakfast had omelettes, paneer and pancakes as the main course along with other small bite and drink options in between to choose from.

What stood out was the freedom in between. If you want a change of scenery and a snack or drink, head to the onboard lounge at the back of the cabin. The spread is casual: cold sandwiches, hot snacks, savoury snacks and small desserts, with a crew member serving drinks at the bar while you socialize.

Amenities and Entertainment

Packing for a long flight usually means a carry-on full of “just in case” items. On Emirates business class, much of that list is already waiting at your seat. You get pajamas, slippers, an eye mask, and a Bvlgari toiletry kit. Let’s just say, the Bvlgari bag didn’t disappoint. It had the Bvlgari Omnia Crystalline body lotion, face emulsion, perfume, lip balm, deodorant, comb, dental kit, tissues, and a compact mirror—a full set for a long-haul flight.

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Tip: don’t overpack your personal toiletries kit because the Bvlgari bag is filled with great useful items.

Entertainment is just as easy. The 23-inch screen makes a movie or show feel closer to a home setup than a seatback. You get noise-canceling headphones and complimentary wifi helping you stay connected throughout. On a long flight, having both options to use the in-flight screen or your own device is great to switch anytime without feeling stuck.

Charmast Power Bank The plane is well equipped but a power bank is still handy when you want to wander and keep your phone close, plus you never know when you’ll need it on a long journey. $26.24 on Amazon (was $34.99)

Emirates Business Class Lounge at Dubai International AIrport

Dubai’s airport is home to Emirates’ very own business class lounge exclusively reserved for passengers flying business. It has plenty of seating so it’s easy to find a spot. The showers are a great perk to freshen up before a flight in comfort. For a caffeine fix, there’s a Costa Coffee shop inside with complimentary drinks and bites.

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The food was the highlight. Alongside multiple buffet stations spread across the lounge with different cuisines served—Arabic, Western, Mediterranean, Asian, fresh food is served live, there is an array of drinks, extensive dessert options and when I saw the gourmet ice cream stand, I was sold on sight.

Between the food, the showers and the space to unwind, it’s a lounge that makes the wait time feel like a perk. If a stopover has to happen somewhere, this is a very good place for it.

Reebok Womens Rhinestone Jogger Flying business means lounge time before boarding, and comfy clothes make it better. These sporty Reebok joggers are soft, easy to move in and stylish enough for the terminal, a cozy pick from lounge to gate to seat. $33.87 on Amazon

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Apear 16-in-1 Compact Travel Blanket – $92

Lojel Voja Small Carry-On – $350

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