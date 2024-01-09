23 essentials you need for your next long-haul flight

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Canadians are once again out and about, refusing to let the rising costs of travel (and everything else) stand in our way. According to the latest StatsCan indicator, Canadians traveling overseas increased by nearly 45% this September compared to last year.

It appears that we’re planning even more long-haul travels in 2024. Skyscanner’s 2024 trends report reveals that Canadians are budgeting to take the same number of trips in 2024 or more than in 2023. The top search destination is ‘Everywhere,’ indicating our deep desire to explore the world, wherever our dollars can take us.

With all this travel in our future, The Curator asks a crucial question: are we prepared? Specifically, are we flight-ready for a long-haul trip? After all, the journey to our destination is part of the vacation. A smartly packed personal bag can set the right tone for your trip and make it something to enjoy.

Here is a complete list of what to pack in your personal item bag for a long-haul flight.

1. Luggage Cup Holder

There are many things on this list to fit in one personal bag, but it can be done. Having the right tools will help you keep everything in order and easy to reach. Before you even board the plane, one item to seriously consider as a travel essential is a drink holder that attaches to your luggage. Keep a hand free and prevent catastrophic spills with one of these helpful cup holders.

riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder This cup holder can fit a cup of coffee and a tumbler. Additionally, it includes a sleeve for your passport and boarding pass. It can fit frontwards or backwards to accommodate your personal item bag. Choose from one of 19 colours. $21.99 on Amazon (was $35.99)

Walnew Luggage Travel Cup Holder This version can be folded when not in use for easy storage. One reviewer fit the strap around a cabin food tray for use on the plane $23.99 on Amazon

2. Passport wallet

Theoretically, you can pick up forgotten items at an airport before you take off. Your passport is the one item you can’t leave behind. A passport wallet will ensure it’s easily within your reach at any moment and not lost in your personal bag. Bonus—many passport wallets include other organizational features.

WALNEW RFID Blocking Passport Wallet Embossed with the Canadian crest, this bestselling passport wallet has room to carry a SIM, boarding passes, credit cards and ID. $14.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)

Family Passport Holder If you are the one carrying passports for every member of your family, this genuine leather wallet is a lifesaver. Not only can it tote up to four passports, but it also contains a secure Apple AirTag pocket. (Note: Apple AirTag not included.) $82.45 on Amazon

3. GPS Tracker

Trackers gained popularity post-pandemic as the incidence of lost and late luggage became more frequent. Whether you are an iOS or Android user, there is a tracking device to boost your confidence on your overseas adventure.

Apple AirTag Tracker It’s not just for checked luggage, the Apple AirTag can be used for your keys, wallet, or passport holder. Buy on Amazon

Belkin Apple AirTag Key Ring If you prefer a low-profile minimalist aesthetic, this pair of key ring holders will suit you perfectly. Designed to hold an Apple AirTag, this key ring can be attached to a backpack, purse, pet’s collar, and of course, your keys. $10.42 on Amazon (was $15.99)

Dovick-Waterproof Airtag Keychain Holder Case Beachbound? Invest in a waterproof key ring holder. It can save you from any mishaps on the plane and put in extra work when you reach your seaside destination. $12.99 on Amazon

Slim Card Cover Case for AirTag Discreet and durable, this neatly designed AirTag holder is the best option if you want to keep the tracker in your wallet. $13.99 on Amazon

tile Not an Apple user? Not a problem. You can use the tile tracker, which comes in a few fun colours and prints. $24.99 at Amazon $24.99 at tile

4. Pouches

Your personal item bag can handle more than you may think. A travel or accessory pouch can help store smaller items that can otherwise disappear in clutter.

MEC Mesh Sleeve 3-Pack Simple and lightweight, this set of colour-coded mesh bags is designed to keep its contents visible, making it easier to reach what you are looking for midway through a flight. $19.95 at MEC

FYY Zip Lock Bags 15-Pack If you carry a magical, Mary Poppins bag filled with everything you can possibly need, this set has you covered. There are three different sizes in this water-resistant set. $19.99 on Amazon

UGREEN Electronic Accessories Bag Traveling with electronics? It’s a challenge to keep track of all the cables, power banks, and memory cards you need to run your life. This handy travel pack will make staying connected a breeze. $26.99 on Amazon

5. Neck Pillow

Flying requires adapting to close quarters, and long-haul flights necessitate getting comfortable in those confined spaces so you can arrive at your destination ready to go. The ability to fall asleep upright is a gift, not a given. If you’re not in the first-class cabin, there’s little room in your seat for leaning or curling up in a ball. A neck pillow can be the key to getting even a few moments of rest.

TRTL Pillow Original What makes this pillow unique is its wrap-around design. At a glance, it looks like a neck warmer. Inside the pillow is something they call a FLIPPER that stretches to fit any shape of face, jaw, or shoulder. Plus it’s easier to carry than most neck pillows and it’s machine washable too. $58.49 at TRLT

Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Travel Pillow If you’ve grown accustomed to the conforming support of memory foam then this pillow will keep you comfortable and upright while you nap. $39.99 on Amazon

6. Earplugs

Aside from a supportive pillow to rest your head, earplugs can help you focus. Whether focussing on sleep, meditating, reading, or writing, a reliable pair of earplugs is a must for the noise-sensitive traveller.

Loop earplugs The Quiet loop earplugs are designed to protect your hearing. They are reusable and come with four interchangeable ear tip sizes so you can find the perfect fit. There are nearly 9,000 five-star reviews on their website, many of which talk about getting a good night’s sleep. $34.95 on Amazon $34.95 at Loop

Softvox Airplane Ear Plugs Pressure Relief For travellers who experience discomfort because of the altitude change in the cabin, this pair will regulate air pressure while reducing some of the noise in the cabin. One reviewer describes these earplugs as a “game changer for ear pressure relief.” $22.99 on Amazon

7. Compression Socks

Some airline passengers experience swelling in their legs and feet during a long-haul flight. Compression socks assist with circulation in your calves and feet and can play a role in reducing swelling. You can wear them to the airport or pull them out of your personal bag to wear before you board at the gate. Note: you may want to consult with your doctor before using compression socks, as their use may not be suitable for everyone.

Flight Compression Socks This full-length, graduated compression sock is designed by 2XU, a sportswear company headquartered in Australia that specializes in compression wear. $54.99 at 2XU

Copper Compression Socks Get four pairs of compression socks in a variety of colours and styles. This is a best seller on Amazon. $21.99 on Amazon

Danish Endurance Graduated Organic Compression Socks This sports and outdoor brand makes a range of compression socks. This cotton blend is geared towards airplane travel. Buy on Amazon

8. Sweatshirt

It can get cold on a plane, and being warm and cozy can lead you to a sweet slumber. A comfy sweatshirt, which can be layered if necessary, is essential on a long-haul flight.

Unisex Quarter-Zip French Terry Sweatshirt Classic and comfortable, this 100& cotton French terry will wrap you in warmth and style. $40 at KOTN

Minimalist Zip-Up Hoodie Keep it simple while looking good with this ultra-comfortable full-length zip-up hoodie made from organic cotton and a recycled poly blend. $49.95 at Simons

Horizontal stripes hooded sweatshirt Up the style quotient of your hoodie with stripes. Get this 100% organic cotton jersey in navy or patterned green, or both! $49.95

9. Eye Mask

Light can be enough of a stimulate to keep us awake. If you are trying to adjust to the time zone you are traveling to, making it feel like nighttime can help your body begin to adjust.

Slip Sleep Mask The Slipsilk mask is a premium option for those of us concerned with our beauty sleep. Its promise: anti aging, anti sleep crease, and anti bed head. They’ll never know you were on a plane for eight hours! $52.50 at Slip

Lights Out Eye Mask Regulate your circadian rhythms with an eye pillow made sustainable and plant-based materials. $18.60 at Sage

Zizwe 100% Blackout 3D Contoured Blindfold Eye Mask With its 3D design, this memory foam mask promises to block out all light and allow you to blink freely all so you can comfortably sit back in your seat and nod off. $14.99 on Amazon

10. Melatonin

The pillow, earplugs, eye mask, and cozy sweater are conspiring together to put you in a sleepy state of mind. If that doesn’t do the trick, a dose of melatonin can activate your sleep cycle and help prevent jet lag. Consult your doctor or pharmacist before taking this supplement.

Pure Encapsulations Melatonin Free from many allergens, vegan, and third-party tested, Pure Encapsulations Melatonin 3 is a good option for most people. $16.6 on Amazon

Jamieson Fast Dissolving Tablets If swallowing a pill is not an option for you, try these vegetarian-friendly, quick dissolve tablets. $6.89 on Amazon (was $7.99)

NutraChamps sleep Berry flavourred and vegan, these melatonin gummies include other herbs like L-Theanine and Chamomile extract. $20.40 at iHerb

11. Hydrate

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the low humidity levels in airplane cabins can lead to dehydration. You may notice that your throat, nose, and skin feel drier when flying because some of the air being circulated throughout the cabin is coming from outside the plane. At that altitude, the air is thin and dry. Don’t wait for the little cups of water that come around every few hours. Be prepared with a water bottle that you can refill right after you go through the security checkpoint, of course.

Stanley The Quencher H2.O Flow State Tumbler To be used with or without a straw, Stanley’s most compact tumbler can keep drinks cold or hot for hours. It will fit nicely in your new luggage cup holder too. $25.99 at well.ca

Memobottle It might not fit in a traditional cup holder but the memobottles sleek design is a space saver and can fit conveniently in your bag or jacket pocket. Memobottle is a B Corp with a mission to “change public perceptions of single-use bottle consumption.” There are a handful of models available made with Tritan plastic or stainless steel. You can add an extra lid, sleeve, or desk stand to your purchase. $42 on Amazon $43 at Memobottle

STOJO Collapsible Travel Cup If space is an issue, a collapsible, leak-proof cup, will be the most efficient choice. Choose from four calming colours. $25.89 on Amazon

12. Moisturize

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Hand Cream, Fragrance-Free Specially formulated for extra-dry hands, what makes this hand cream extra special is its lasting power. It can stand up to the additional rounds of washing sustained on a long-haul flight. $14.5 on Amazon

Systane Complete, Lubricant Eye Drops Be kind to your eyes. Between the dry air and the extended screen time, this tiny 10ml bottle will provide big relief. $10.77 on Amazon (was $13.99)

Salinex Nasal Spray Keep your nasal passages clear and save them from getting dry with this saline-based solution. $6.97 on Amazon

13. Vitamin C

In the weeks and days leading up to your trip, a regime of Vitamin C, D, and Zinc can help support your immune system. Continue the habit on the plane, you’ll not only get a boost of Vitamin C but also squeeze in an extra cup of water.

Thorne, Vitamin C with Falvonoids One of the highest rated Vitamin C supplements out there, likely because the Thorne brand is known for the quality of their ingredients and their commitment to testing their products. $24.95 at iHerb

Nutrazul Vitamin C Effervescent Tablets There’s something satisfying about dropping one of these tabs in water then watching and listening to it effervesce. It’s also gluten, sugar, lactose, and preservative free. What more can you ask for? Buy on Amazon

14. Hand Sanitizer

Germs can travel through the air but they can also spread through touch. That’s why a handwashing regime is so important. Take it up a notch on the airplane with some hand sanitizer.

Dr. Bronner’s Peppermint Organic Hand Sanitizer Made with fair trade and organic ingredients, including peppermint oil. It’s a revitalizing aroma that will also freshen the air around you. $5.79 at Well.ca

Baby Bum Hand Sanitizer Spray Made to be extra gentle, this travel sized antibacterial sanitizer is safe for kids so you know its going to be good for your hands too. Reviewers rave about the light scent, so you can be sure it won’t disrupt your air cabin neighbours. $5.99 on Amazon

15. Disinfecting Wipes

Aside from your hands, you want to be sure that the surfaces around you are clean as well. When you are in the plane, this means the tray table and seat. Minimize the spread of germs with some travel sized disinfecting wipes.

Natura Biodegradable Disinfecting Wipes This cleaning solution is less compact, but if you are looking for a biobased product, it will certainly still fit in your bag. $4.49 at real Canadian superstore

16. Massage ball

Sitting for hours on end can stiffen your muscles and cause some joint aches and pains. Traveling with a massager or even a tennis ball can ease some of that pain and promote circulation.

Foot Rubz Hand and Back Massage Ball Weighing in at 0.13 lbs, this tiny green rubber ball packs some surprising power. Some reviewers point out that the spikes can really apply pressure where needed. $23.99 on Amazon

Firm Lacrosse Massage Ball This is a bestseller on Amazon. If you are used to doing recovery work between workouts, you might have one of these mighty massagers in your gym bag. $13.99 on Amazon

17. Tummy tamers

Whether its the stress of travel or the airport cuisine, your stomach can be on its own adventure when you travel. Be prepared with some digestive defences and rest easy. Consult a doctor or pharmacist for advise on what solution would be suitable for you.

Flora Daily Maintenance Enzymes Highly rated for effectiveness and value, these digestive enzymes are suitable for vegan and gluten-free diets. Happy reviewers report reduced bloating. $25 on Amazon

Gravol Ginger Reduce all manners of stomach woes with this helpful and fast acting chewable losenge. All ingredients are naturally sourced and gluten-free. $8.48 on Amazon

18. Noise-cancelling headphones/earbuds

Catching up on the last season of your favourite show, seeing that movie you’ve been meaning to watch, or finally listening to that podcast everyone’s talking about can make the time pass far more quickly on an overseas flight. A great pair of noise-cancelling headphones that can block out sounds and immerse you into a different world.

Soundcore by Anker Q201 Wireless Noise cancelling headphones Reviewers of these headphones rave about how lightweight and comfortable they feel around your head. Its battery life is also impressive. You may make it to your destination without needing to recharge. $89.99 on Amazon

KZ ZSN Pro Hifi Earbuds If you prefer earbuds to headphones, this noise-cancelling wired pair is ergonomically designed for longer wear. This is a great value whether this is your primary listening device or backup set. $33.99 on Amazon

USB C to Headphone Jack This will be the adapter that Android users will want to pack in their electronic accessories bag. $12.99 on Amazon

19. E-reader

Kindle There’s nothing like escaping into an exciting novel to pass the time on a flight and set the tone for your vacation. The lightest and lowest profile Kindle now lasts up to six weeks with one charge. Your purchase includes three months of Kindle Unlimited. Load up on novels and interactive puzzles & games like 501 Questions: A Travel Game (Kindle Edition). $129.99 on Amazon

20. Personal wipes

Staying fresh on a long-haul flight doesn’t just happen. Packing a few of these extra items will make you look and feel like a new day when you land. What can you do to freshen up when you can’t shower? Campers and festival-goers know the answer.

Maude Wipe Water-activated and biodegradable, these compacted towels are not only convenient, but they are fragrance free and hypoallergenic. $16.50 at Sephora

Rael Organic Cotton Body Wipes This is a straightforward and simple wipe made of cotton and purified water, ideal for sensitive skin. Each wipe is packed individually, so you can pack some in your luggage and some in your personal bag. $19.98 on Amazon

21. Toothbrush + Toothpaste

There’s nothing that can leave you with that refreshing feeling more than brushing your teeth, particularly if there’s no shower around.

Philips One by Sonicare There’s no reason you need to go without an electric toothbrush. It’s a full sized toothbrush with a compact carrying case and comes in some vibrant vacation-mode colours. $28.99 on Amazon (was $34.99)

Greenzla Bamboo Toothbrush This eco-friendly set comes with four toothbrushes, floss, and one case. Your set for an entire year of long-haul flights. $18.99 on Amazon (was $21.99)

RADIUS Tour Travel Brush If you are looking for something ultra compact, this travel toothbrush is your perfect choice. The handle is not only reusable but it also doubles as a travel case. It’s also made with eco-friendly materials. $10.22 on Amazon

Marvis Toothpaste 7-pack Stock up on your travel toothpaste. If you are a frequent long-haul traveler, this cult-favourite from Italy will have you set for the year. $34.99 on Amazon

Himalaya Botanique Complete Care Whitening Toothpaste 10-pack If you are travelling with a group or family, this 10-pack of travel toothpaste will have you all covered. Himalaya Botanique uses Neem and plant-base enzymes to keep your smile sparkling. $19.99 on Amazon

22. Treat your Face

Erase the effects of a long-haul flight on your face with some extra care.

Tata Harper 5 Minute Facial for Megawatt Glow Revitalize your skin before its time to secure your seatbelts for landing with this clean beauty facial mask. Your seatmates will wish they had your glow. $25 at Sephora

23. Eye patches

Your ankles and feet are not the only body parts that experience a high-altitude puff. Your undereye area is vulnerable too. Don’t fret. Upon your descent sit back in your set with a pair of these. Prepare for the de-puff.

Stella Under Eye Mask 24 pairs These cooling and hydrating masks will not only de-puff under yet bags, they also work on the tell tale signs of sleep deprivation. $25.95 on Amazon

Wander Beauty Baggae Claim Eyes 6 pairs Another award winning option, these gold foiled eye masks target the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while moisturizing the under eye area $35.50 at Sephora