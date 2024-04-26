Is it Spring yet? 6 outdoor décor ideas to freshen up your space

Send this page to someone via email

Our outdoor spaces have increasingly become extensions of our homes. Creating cozy seating areas for entertaining and lounging, lighting to set the mood, and designated conversation or intimate areas just for yourself. It’s like extending your living room or creating a cozy nook right outside your door. Here are some inspiring outdoor décor ideas to refresh your backyard, garden, or outdoor space this spring.

Get cozy & stay awhile

We’re not aiming for hard patio chairs or lounges here. Outdoor seating areas with plush cushions, as seen here, provide you with comfortable seating to snuggle into, just like your comfy couch indoors.

5 Pieces Cushioned Rattan Patio Set This sectional offers various ways to separate the seating and footrest, providing you with different layout options. The set is made of weather-resistant high-quality PE rattan and the covers zip off for easy cleaning. $609.99 on Amazon

Patio Furniture Set Cover Don’t forget to invest in a cover for winter months or if you’re away on vacation. $75.68 on Amazon

Dukap Saman 4-piece FSC® Wood Frame Patio Set This wood-frame patio set embodies a classic yet modern aesthetic. Crafted with FSC-certified acacia wood and waterproof pillows, it’s weather-resistant and easy to clean. $1,059 at Rona

Outo outdoor rocking chair Enjoy your morning coffee or soak in a sunny afternoon in this modern rocking chair. Rain or water easily wick away, while wind passes through, making it resilient to various weather conditions. Add throw pillows for a pop of color and extra comfort. $319 at Simons

Cheap and cheerful

Throw pillows offer a simple way to refresh a space without breaking the bank. Incorporate a pop of color to transform your outdoor room into a tropical, modern, or classic oasis.

Outdoor Tropical Throw Pillow Covers Crafted from high-quality waterproof oxford cloth, these pillow covers (cushions not included) are outdoor-safe and add a super fun, on-trend pop of color to your outdoor space. Price includes two 18×18 covers. $31 on Amazon (was $36.31)

Multicolour geometry outdoor cushion Opt for a colorful geometric print to enhance the visual appeal of your solid-color patio furniture. These beauties aren’t just pretty faces; they’re made of 100% recycled plastic water bottles too. $25 at Simons

Set of 2 Striped Outdoor Throw Pillow Covers Available in a pack of two, these waterproof outdoor pillow covers add style and elegance, allowing you to mix and match with other complementary prints and patterns. Buy on Amazon

Outdoor Decorative Pillow Stripes Green and White Consider adding an accent pillow roll for visual interest, or take it a step further by pairing them alongside bright geometric patterns to bring a bold look to your space. The UV-treated fabric is safe for both indoors and outdoors. $24.99 at Rona

Tie it all together with an outdoor rug

An outdoor rug truly ties your outdoor living area together, akin to your indoor living room. Opt for a neutral rug to let your throw pillows or furniture take center stage, or experiment with patterns for a bolder look. Consider something that complements your setting without being too matchy-matchy.

5'X8' Reversible Area Rug Go bold! Add to your patio, porch, or deck for a punchy look. The size shown is 5’x8′. Offered in various sizes and made from fade-resistant, quick-dry, and easy-to-clean polypropylene. $59.99 on Amazon

Herringbone and latticework indoor-outdoor rug Alternatively, try subtle. It’s still visually interesting without added color. Offered in various sizes and made from fade-resistant, quick-dry, and easy-to-clean polypropylene. $148 at Simons

Finishing touches

Niza small indoor and outdoor floor lamp This indoor-outdoor light also comes with a wireless LED bulb, remote control, and USB charging cable. A full charge can provide you with 20 hours of use. $539 at Simons

Lane enlarged planter 24-in opening Whether you have room for a full garden or just enough space for planters, this wide and low black resin planter is eye-catching and offers plenty of planting options if you want to get creative. $70 at Simons