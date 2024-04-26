Menu

Is it Spring yet? 6 outdoor décor ideas to freshen up your space

By Catherine Gibson The Curator Team
Posted April 26, 2024 6:00 am
1 min read
Comfortable wicker garden furniture with grey pillows in beautiful backyard View image in full screen
Our outdoor spaces have increasingly become extensions of our homes. (Getty/File)
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Our outdoor spaces have increasingly become extensions of our homes. Creating cozy seating areas for entertaining and lounging, lighting to set the mood, and designated conversation or intimate areas just for yourself. It’s like extending your living room or creating a cozy nook right outside your door. Here are some inspiring outdoor décor ideas to refresh your backyard, garden, or outdoor space this spring.

Get cozy & stay awhile 

We’re not aiming for hard patio chairs or lounges here. Outdoor seating areas with plush cushions, as seen here, provide you with comfortable seating to snuggle into, just like your comfy couch indoors.

5 Pieces Cushioned Rattan Patio Set
This sectional offers various ways to separate the seating and footrest, providing you with different layout options. The set is made of weather-resistant high-quality PE rattan and the covers zip off for easy cleaning.
$609.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Patio Furniture Set Cover
Don’t forget to invest in a cover for winter months or if you’re away on vacation.
$75.68 on Amazon

 

Dukap Saman 4-piece FSC® Wood Frame Patio Set
This wood-frame patio set embodies a classic yet modern aesthetic. Crafted with FSC-certified acacia wood and waterproof pillows, it’s weather-resistant and easy to clean.
$1,059 at Rona
Outo outdoor rocking chair
Enjoy your morning coffee or soak in a sunny afternoon in this modern rocking chair. Rain or water easily wick away, while wind passes through, making it resilient to various weather conditions. Add throw pillows for a pop of color and extra comfort.
$319 at Simons
Story continues below advertisement

Cheap and cheerful

Throw pillows offer a simple way to refresh a space without breaking the bank. Incorporate a pop of color to transform your outdoor room into a tropical, modern, or classic oasis.

Outdoor Tropical Throw Pillow Covers
Crafted from high-quality waterproof oxford cloth, these pillow covers (cushions not included) are outdoor-safe and add a super fun, on-trend pop of color to your outdoor space. Price includes two 18×18 covers.
$31 on Amazon (was $36.31)

 

Multicolour geometry outdoor cushion
Opt for a colorful geometric print to enhance the visual appeal of your solid-color patio furniture. These beauties aren’t just pretty faces; they’re made of 100% recycled plastic water bottles too.
$25 at Simons
Story continues below advertisement

 

Set of 2 Striped Outdoor Throw Pillow Covers
Available in a pack of two, these waterproof outdoor pillow covers add style and elegance, allowing you to mix and match with other complementary prints and patterns.
Buy on Amazon

 

Outdoor Decorative Pillow Stripes Green and White
Consider adding an accent pillow roll for visual interest, or take it a step further by pairing them alongside bright geometric patterns to bring a bold look to your space. The UV-treated fabric is safe for both indoors and outdoors.
$24.99 at Rona
More Recommendations

 

Tie it all together with an outdoor rug

An outdoor rug truly ties your outdoor living area together, akin to your indoor living room. Opt for a neutral rug to let your throw pillows or furniture take center stage, or experiment with patterns for a bolder look. Consider something that complements your setting without being too matchy-matchy.

Story continues below advertisement

 

5'X8' Reversible Area Rug
Go bold! Add to your patio, porch, or deck for a punchy look. The size shown is 5’x8′. Offered in various sizes and made from fade-resistant, quick-dry, and easy-to-clean polypropylene.
$59.99 on Amazon

 

Herringbone and latticework indoor-outdoor rug
Alternatively, try subtle. It’s still visually interesting without added color. Offered in various sizes and made from fade-resistant, quick-dry, and easy-to-clean polypropylene.
$148 at Simons

 

Finishing touches

 

Niza small indoor and outdoor floor lamp
This indoor-outdoor light also comes with a wireless LED bulb, remote control, and USB charging cable. A full charge can provide you with 20 hours of use.
$539 at Simons
Story continues below advertisement

 

Lane enlarged planter 24-in opening
Whether you have room for a full garden or just enough space for planters, this wide and low black resin planter is eye-catching and offers plenty of planting options if you want to get creative.
$70 at Simons

 

Weathered Slate Rectangular Liquid Propane Outdoor Gas Fire Table
Gathering around a fire can bring warmth and add ambiance, making it an excellent addition to your outdoor seating area. This fire table is claimed to burn from 7 to 20 hours depending on the heat setting, perfect for cozy nights under the stars.
$1,528 at Rona (was $1699)

 

 

