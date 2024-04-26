Is it Spring yet? 6 outdoor décor ideas to freshen up your space

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Our outdoor spaces have increasingly become extensions of our homes. Creating cozy seating areas for entertaining and lounging, lighting to set the mood, and designated conversation or intimate areas just for yourself. It’s like extending your living room or creating a cozy nook right outside your door. Here are some inspiring outdoor décor ideas to refresh your backyard, garden, or outdoor space this spring.
Get cozy & stay awhile
We’re not aiming for hard patio chairs or lounges here. Outdoor seating areas with plush cushions, as seen here, provide you with comfortable seating to snuggle into, just like your comfy couch indoors.
This sectional offers various ways to separate the seating and footrest, providing you with different layout options. The set is made of weather-resistant high-quality PE rattan and the covers zip off for easy cleaning.
Enjoy your morning coffee or soak in a sunny afternoon in this modern rocking chair. Rain or water easily wick away, while wind passes through, making it resilient to various weather conditions. Add throw pillows for a pop of color and extra comfort.
Crafted from high-quality waterproof oxford cloth, these pillow covers (cushions not included) are outdoor-safe and add a super fun, on-trend pop of color to your outdoor space. Price includes two 18×18 covers.
Consider adding an accent pillow roll for visual interest, or take it a step further by pairing them alongside bright geometric patterns to bring a bold look to your space. The UV-treated fabric is safe for both indoors and outdoors.
An outdoor rug truly ties your outdoor living area together, akin to your indoor living room. Opt for a neutral rug to let your throw pillows or furniture take center stage, or experiment with patterns for a bolder look. Consider something that complements your setting without being too matchy-matchy.
Gathering around a fire can bring warmth and add ambiance, making it an excellent addition to your outdoor seating area. This fire table is claimed to burn from 7 to 20 hours depending on the heat setting, perfect for cozy nights under the stars.
