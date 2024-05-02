6 organization tips that will transform your entryway

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The entryway is one of the messiest areas in the home because it is a high-traffic zone, meaning there is a lot of activity that occurs in this location. Family members are constantly entering and exiting, and if there is no system put in place, items land on the ground and it becomes a chaotic dumping zone. Consider the following storage solutions to clear the clutter and create a welcome area that you are proud of and brings you a little ease and calm when you enter your front door.
Only house the in-season essentials
If you are working with a small square footage, consider only housing the in-season essentials to lighten the load and create breathing room in this zone. When all of your items and located in the entryway, it poses as a challenge to see and locate your belongings when you need them.
Pack away your winter essentials and only display your spring and summer.
This garment bag is perfect for storing your winter coat and outerwear accessories during the off season. This bag will keep your essentials organized so nothing gets lost over time and will protect your items from dust and other environmental factors.
Vacuum storage bags are great for storing your bulky winter gear, especially if you are tight on storage space. These bags can save up to 80% storage space and comes with an easy-to-use hand pump – no electricity needed!
This cabinet helps you organize your shoes and keep the floor space clear. Works perfect in the smallest of entryways because of the extremely shallow depth. This piece also adds a nice aesthetic to you space, as it looks like a stylish cabinet when all drawers are shut – no one would even know there are shoes inside!
This wall-mounted hanger is perfect for on-the go. When you are in and out of your home and need a quick place to hang your coat, hat, or bag – this is a great solution. Keeps things off the floor but still extremely easy to access.
A wood hanger is best for an entryway closet as it can take more weight of your outerwear. While not necessary, having uniformed hangers gives great structure and appeal to you space. The cohesive look of matching hangers can actually calm the brain and nervous system.
This basket works great for a shelf inside an entryway closet. It is recommended to have one basket per family member to store their personal items and seasonal wear. This helps keep the space tidy and also creates ownership for everyone to take responsibility of their belongings. Curator tip: Always measure your space before purchasing product to ensure items fit in your personal space.
A huge source of clutter in the entryway is paper! Mail, bills, forms, and letters often accompany us as we enter our home and either gets placed near the entryway or on the kitchen counters. Create a landing zone for paper on an empty wall near the door you enter and exit from. This is a temporary holding place for paper until you have time to sort through.
The entryway is a very important space to organize as it can become cluttered very quickly and is the first space that greets you when you enter your home. Allow this zone to meet you with a hug provide a little more calm in your day!
Megan is a home organization expert and the founder of H:OM ORGANIZING. She regularly appears on Global News Morning Toronto sharing her tips and tricks.
