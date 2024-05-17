Alberta RCMP to address media about 4 deaths in 1970s, possible link to serial killer

Alberta RCMP say their investigators now believe the deaths of four young women in the 1970s may be linked to “a now-deceased serial sexual offender and killer.”
In a news release issued Thursday, the RCMP said its historical homicide unit believes “there may be more unsolved homicides related to this individual.”
Police said they “tentatively” plan to hold a news conference at Alberta RCMP headquarters in Edmonton at 11:30 a.m. local time on Friday to speak to media about their investigation.
The Calgary Police Service announced that Insp. Kevin Forsen of the major crimes section will be speaking at a separate news conference about the same case at 1 p.m. local time in Calgary.
More to come
