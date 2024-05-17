Menu

Crime

Alberta RCMP to address media about 4 deaths in 1970s, possible link to serial killer

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 17, 2024 9:30 am
1 min read
A member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in red serge pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Thursday November 11, 2021. View image in full screen
A member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in red serge pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Thursday November 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Alberta RCMP say their investigators now believe the deaths of four young women in the 1970s may be linked to “a now-deceased serial sexual offender and killer.”

In a news release issued Thursday, the RCMP said its historical homicide unit believes “there may be more unsolved homicides related to this individual.”

Police said they “tentatively” plan to hold a news conference at Alberta RCMP headquarters in Edmonton at 11:30 a.m. local time on Friday to speak to media about their investigation.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Calgary Police Service announced that Insp. Kevin Forsen of the major crimes section will be speaking at a separate news conference about the same case at 1 p.m. local time in Calgary.

More to come

Cold Case: A look inside the Alberta RCMP’s Historical Homicide Unit
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

