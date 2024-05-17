Alberta RCMP to address media about 4 deaths in 1970s, possible link to serial killer

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP say their investigators now believe the deaths of four young women in the 1970s may be linked to “a now-deceased serial sexual offender and killer.”

In a news release issued Thursday, the RCMP said its historical homicide unit believes “there may be more unsolved homicides related to this individual.”

Police said they “tentatively” plan to hold a news conference at Alberta RCMP headquarters in Edmonton at 11:30 a.m. local time on Friday to speak to media about their investigation.

The Calgary Police Service announced that Insp. Kevin Forsen of the major crimes section will be speaking at a separate news conference about the same case at 1 p.m. local time in Calgary.

More to come