Serial killer Robert Pickton dead following beating in Quebec prison

Serial killer Robert Pickton has died at the age of 74 in Quebec.
Pickton, an inmate at Port-Cartier Institution, died in hospital following injuries resulting from an assault involving another inmate on May 19, 2024.
Pickton was convicted of six counts of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in 2007 after being charged with the murders of 26 women, many of them Indigenous.
Correctional Service Canada said Pickton’s family and the family of registered victims have been notified.
Following the news that Pickton was on life support in hospital, an Indigenous leader in B.C. said little has changed since his crimes.
Chief Marilyn Slett of the Heiltsuk Tribal Council in Bella Bella, B.C., said discussion about Pickton after the assault at a Quebec prison has revived painful memories for the Indigenous community.
Slett, who is also secretary-treasurer of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs, says Indigenous women still face a barrier of systemic racism when it comes to personal safety and access to the justice system when they are victims of crimes.
More to come.
