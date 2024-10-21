‘Closed until further notice’: Halifax Walmart shut down for 2nd day after death

Send this page to someone via email

Walmart Canada says one of its stores in Halifax is “closed until further notice” after an employee died at the site over the weekend.

Walmart said in a Facebook post that it will not be open to the public on Monday.

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a sudden death at the Walmart on Mumford Road that happened just before midnight on Saturday.

The force is expected to provide an update on its investigation later today.

Police have not released the circumstance surrounding the death, but in a statement, Walmart indicated the person who died was an employee. Information on that employee including age and gender was not released.

The store was closed on Sunday, and is shuttered to customers again for a second day.

Police were requesting people stay away from the area while they conducted their investigation. Multiple police cars remained at the Walmart throughout the day.

In the statement Sunday, Walmart said it was working with police and “cannot provide any additional information.”

“We are heartbroken and our deepest thoughts are with our associate and their family. We extend our sincerest condolences to those who were closest to them,” the statement reads. “We’re also supporting our associates during this incredibly difficult time and have provided access to 24/7 virtual care and will provide on-site support, including grief counselling.”

Global News reached out to police and Walmart on Monday morning for an update on the investigation and what exactly happened, but was provided no new or additional information.

The province’s labour department said in a statement it’s continuing to “engage with our partners” at Halifax police about the sudden death, but provided no new details.

“We are unable to share further information at this time,” the statement ended with.