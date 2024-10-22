Halifax Walmart worker was found dead inside bakery oven, police confirm

Send this page to someone via email

A Walmart employee who was found dead at a Halifax store on Saturday night was found inside a walk-in oven in the bakery department, police say.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) are also imploring the public to be sensitive when sharing information online, and to think of the impact it can have on the victim’s family and colleagues.

“We urge the public to be mindful of sharing speculative information on social media,” HRP said in a Tuesday release.

First responders were called to the Walmart store on Mumford Road at around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a “sudden death.” The store was evacuated and has remained closed since.

The employee was a 19-year-old woman, and had recently moved to Canada from India. Members of the local Sikh community said they are devastated by the loss.

“It’s very sad for us, for her family as well, because she came for a better future and she lost her life,” said Anmolpreet Singh, with the Maritime Sikh Society.

The society is meeting to see how they can best support the family. Meanwhile, police said their investigation is ongoing.

“It is important to note that the investigation has not yet reached a point where the cause and manner of death have been confirmed,” HRP said in the release, adding that the investigation is “complex and involves several partner agencies.”

Nova Scotia’s medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death, and the province’s Department of Health and Safety is taking part in the investigation.

In a statement, Walmart Canada said the company is heartbroken and their thoughts are with the woman’s family. They directed all further questions to police, and added that 24/7 virtual care and grief counselling was being made available to staff.