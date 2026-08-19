Man accused of U.S. Consulate bomb threat in Halifax hit with new charge

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A 54-year-old man arrested in connection with a bomb threat made against the U.S. Consulate in Halifax earlier this month is facing a new charge.

Ali Assakereh, who was already charged with uttering threats and public mischief, is now being charged with threatening an internationally protected person under section 424 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

At 6:15 p.m. Aug. 9, Halifax police said it was made aware of a threat against the consulate, located in Purdy’s Wharf on Upper Water Street.

It wasn’t until approximately 8:10 a.m. Aug. 10 that police located a suspect vehicle in the parkade of Purdy’s Wharf, though the suspect was not present.

Members of the explosives disposal unit responded after police alleged a propane tank and containers believed to contain flammable liquid were seen inside the vehicle.

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This prompted police to evacuate several streets in the downtown core until the vehicle and its contents could be safely approached and inspected. A bag that police considered suspicious was also found nearby.

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By 2 p.m., the evacuation order had been lifted and the roads were reopened.

Federal Crown attorney Lee-Ann Conrod was in Halifax Provincial court Wednesday morning alongside provincial prosecutor Brennan McDonald.

Assakereh has been in custody since his arrest Aug. 10. On Friday, his legal aid lawyer, Lonny Queripel, said the ongoing police investigation has complicated his efforts to seek bail for his client. Previous bail hearings were adjourned on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A federal charge means the onus now rests on Assakereh’s legal team to prove he should be released on bail.

In a conversation with Global News last week, Assakereh’s family said they are still in shock and don’t understand why he would allegedly want to threaten the Consulate. The family, originally from Iran, moved from Malaysia to Halifax two years ago.

“We’re still trying to get our bearings,” the family member, who Global News is not naming for safety and privacy reasons, said. “We weren’t filled in by [Assakereh] and are not quite sure the reasoning behind it.”

They said they were unable to access their home for about 12 hours while police searched it.

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“It’s a shock,” the family member said.

— with files from Sean Previl and The Canadian Press