Bomb threat prompts evacuation for parts of downtown Halifax, man arrested

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A man has been arrested in Halifax after police allege he made a bomb threat involving parts of downtown, prompting an evacuation order.

Halifax Regional Police said around 8:45 a.m. Monday that the Purdy’s Wharf parkade had been evacuated due to a suspicious vehicle being searched as part of its response to the threat.

The man was arrested on Thomas Raddall Drive near the Canada Games Centre. Police said at about 1:30 p.m. there is no ongoing threat for this area, though a small police presence in the area would remain as the investigation continues.

Earlier in the day, at about 10:15 a.m., police provided an update saying they were expanding the evacuation area to include several streets. In their 1:30 p.m. update, they said these areas would remain under the evacuation order.

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This includes:

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Closing the intersection of Barrington Street and Almalway Way.

Closing Upper Water Street.

Brunswick Street and Dr. Aldred Waddell Street to Brunswick Street and Cogswell Street.

Closing vehicle traffic for Duke Street and Barrington Street down to Upper Water Street.

They added that nearby side streets outside the evacuation zone could be closed as required.

Businesses and pedestrians in these areas have also been ordered to leave. Police said businesses outside the area can remain open.

Police said more information will be released when available, but have provided a map showing the evacuation order in red and streets that are closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic in yellow.