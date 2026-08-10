Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Bomb threat prompts evacuation for parts of downtown Halifax, man arrested

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted August 10, 2026 12:13 pm
1 min read
Police tape ropes off an area of downtown Halifax as Halifax Regional Police investigate bomb threats made Aug. 10, 2026. View image in full screen
Police tape ropes off an area of downtown Halifax as Halifax Regional Police investigate bomb threats made Aug. 10, 2026. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man has been arrested in Halifax after police allege he made a bomb threat involving parts of downtown, prompting an evacuation order.

Halifax Regional Police said around 8:45 a.m. Monday that the Purdy’s Wharf parkade had been evacuated due to a suspicious vehicle being searched as part of its response to the threat.

The man was arrested on Thomas Raddall Drive near the Canada Games Centre. Police said at about 1:30 p.m. there is no ongoing threat for this area, though a small police presence in the area would remain as the investigation continues.

Earlier in the day, at about 10:15 a.m., police provided an update saying they were expanding the evacuation area to include several streets. In their 1:30 p.m. update, they said these areas would remain under the evacuation order.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This includes:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Closing the intersection of Barrington Street and Almalway Way.
  • Closing Upper Water Street.
  • Brunswick Street and Dr. Aldred Waddell Street to Brunswick Street and Cogswell Street.
  • Closing vehicle traffic for Duke Street and Barrington Street down to Upper Water Street.

They added that nearby side streets outside the evacuation zone could be closed as required.

Businesses and pedestrians in these areas have also been ordered to leave. Police said businesses outside the area can remain open.

Police said more information will be released when available, but have provided a map showing the evacuation order in red and streets that are closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic in yellow.

A Halifax Regional Police-provided map shows the evacuation zone in red related to threats allegedly made Aug. 10 by a man now in custody. The yellow-shaded zone is the streets closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. View image in full screen
A Halifax Regional Police-provided map shows the evacuation zone in red related to threats allegedly made Aug. 10 by a man now in custody. The yellow-shaded zone is the streets closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Halifax Regional Police

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices