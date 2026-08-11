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Crime

Co-accused in Ryan Wedding drug case to be extradited to U.S.

By Trevor Popoff Global News
Posted August 11, 2026 11:56 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario man accused in Ryan Wedding case denied bail'
Ontario man accused in Ryan Wedding case denied bail
An Ontario man accused of laundering hundreds of millions of dollars in assets for an international drug smuggling ring allegedly led by former Olympian Ryan Wedding has been denied bail – Feb 20, 2026
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An Ontario jeweller, poker player and procurer who was arrested in an investigation targeting associates of Olympic snowboarder-turned-alleged drug kingpin Ryan Wedding will be extradited to the United States.

Rolan Sokolovski consented to surrender to American authorities under the Extradition Act in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday.

Sokolovski is accused of laundering money for Wedding’s criminal organization through his Toronto jewelry store.

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He is also accused of acquiring multiple luxury items for the former Olympian, including a rare $13-million Mercedes.

With Sokolovski’s consent obtained, the federal minister of justice will now have to issue a surrender order. It is not clear how quickly that will happen.

According to the U.S. indictment, Sokolovski is sought by American authorities for conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to export cocaine and conspiracy to launder money.

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Wedding was arrested earlier this year in Mexico City and flown to California, where he pleaded not guilty to numerous drug trafficking and murder charges.

— with files from Catherine McDonald and The Canadian Press

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