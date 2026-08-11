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Crime

Regina police investigating after 2 found dead on Elphinstone Street

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted August 11, 2026 2:04 pm
1 min read
Regina police said it is investigating after two people were found dead. View image in full screen
Regina police said it is investigating after two people were found dead. Heywood Yu / THE CANADIAN PRESS
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Police are investigating after two people were found dead in Regina early Tuesday morning.

The Regina Police Service said officers arrived at the 1100 block of Elphinstone Street at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

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“Upon arrival, officers located two deceased individuals in the vicinity,” police said in a news release, adding that at this time, it would not be releasing the names of the individuals who died.

It said its major crime unit and forensic identification unit are investigating the deaths alongside the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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