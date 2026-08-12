Tiffany Haddish avoids jail time by pleading guilty in DUI case

Send this page to someone via email

Girls Trip actor Tiffany Haddish avoided additional jail time Tuesday after pleading guilty to a misdemeanour alcohol-related driving charge stemming from her 2022 arrest in Georgia.

The 46-year-old actor and comedian entered her plea by video and was placed on 12 months’ probation, according to The Associated Press.

Haddish was also told to avoid drugs and alcohol, complete a substance abuse evaluation, along with 40 hours of community service and a DUI counselling program.

She was credited for the less than four hours she spent in jail following her arrest in January 2022.

1:36 Who bit Beyonce?

During the hearing, Judge Jason Thompson asked Haddish if she was going to “freely and voluntarily enter into a plea that your lawyers have negotiated on your behalf?”

Story continues below advertisement

“I would like to fuss a little, but in order to get out of your hair, cause it’s been four years,” Haddish responded, in the video obtained by The Associated Press. “And I’d love to take my hair off, I’m gonna go ahead and just agree.”

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Thompson said that Haddish’s lawyers had already noted that she planned on fulfilling her 40 hours of community service by doing advocacy work for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

“That’s why I wanna get this done so this can get done,” Haddish responded. “I know it’s gonna change lives. I’m very excited.”

Haddish’s charges stemmed from an incident on Jan. 14, 2022, when someone called 911 to report seeing a person who appeared to be asleep in the driver’s seat of a white Ford Explorer with their foot on the brake in Peachtree City, about 48 kilometres south of Atlanta, according to a court filing.

An officer spotted an SUV that matched the description given by the caller and stopped Haddish as she pulled into a neighbourhood, according to a police report.

In May, Haddish’s lawyers asked a judge to dismiss the case and argued that waiting more than four years for the case to be resolved had caused the actor personal and professional difficulties and violated her right to a speedy trial.

Story continues below advertisement

Thompson had found that Haddish and her legal team had requested some of the delays and rejected their arguments.

Haddish had also been arrested in November 2023 in California on suspicion of driving under the influence after police received a call alleging she appeared to be slumped over the wheel of a vehicle while the engine was still running.

The Night School actor reached a plea deal with prosecutors in that case in February 2024 after she pleaded no contest to a vehicle code violation and two misdemeanour DUI charges against her were dropped, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Haddish was also placed on a year of probation and ordered to complete a driver’s education program, the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Victim Impact Program, as well as 40 hours of community service, the outlet reported.

—With files from The Associated Press