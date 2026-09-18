Cher’s son, Elijah Blue Allman, indicted on felony charge: report

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Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman has been indicted on a felony criminal mischief charge in connection with an alleged break-in at a New Hampshire home earlier this year, according to multiple U.S. reports.

In March, Allman was arrested and accused of breaking into a house in the town of Windham.

The indictment, obtained by Rolling Stone, WCVB and ABC affiliate WMUR, alleges that Allman “purposely damaged the property of (the alleged victim) by breaking a glass window, having no right to do so.”

Global News has not independently viewed the indictment.

The Rockingham County grand jury found that the property loss to the victim appeared to be in excess of US$1,500, Rolling Stone reports.

In March, police previously said that they received a 911 call from a woman who said someone had broken into her home and she was hiding in a closet.

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An officer said they found fresh footprints in the snow leading to the back door. They noted that the door had been shattered and broken glass was spread on the ground and inside the home.

When the officer walked inside, they said they found Allman “seated on the living room couch smoking a cigarette.”

Allman, 50, reportedly claimed that he had permission from the homeowner to break the door and come inside the house.

Police spoke with the woman and her husband, who both said they did not permit Allman to enter the home.

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The woman told police that nothing in their home seemed to be missing and said a pack of cigarettes and a lighter on their table did not belong to them. A police officer reportedly noticed a fresh cigarette burn on a rug in the living room.

Allman was arrested and charged with burglary, two counts of criminal mischief and breach of bail from his previous arrest.

At the time, had been released on bail following his arrest on Feb. 27 for “acting belligerently” at a New Hampshire private high school, police said.

Allman was charged with four misdemeanours and one violation: two counts of simple assault and one count each of criminal trespass and criminal threatening. Allman, whose father was the late musician Gregg Allman, was also charged with a violation of disorderly conduct, which is illegal in the state but not considered a crime.

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Concord police responded to reports that Allman, who reportedly had no association with the school, was disturbing people in the dining hall of St. Paul’s School.

Allman is due to be arraigned on the new indictment on Oct. 2 in Rockingham Superior Court in Brentwood, N.H., Rolling Stone reports.

His legal troubles come after his mother Cher reportedly claimed that her daughter-in-law, Marieangela King-Allman, was involving herself in Allman’s guardianship battle “on a quest for money and/or a bit of fame.”

The 80-year-old singer filed a supplemental brief in Los Angeles court on Aug. 28 arguing against the appointment of King-Allman as her son’s potential appointed guardian.

“The New Hampshire State Hospital, and the rest of the family remain adamantly opposed to Mrs. King-Allman serving given her estrangement from Elijah as evidenced by the previously pending divorce, her refusal and failure to assist Elijah and Kayti Pease while he was struggling before he was arrested in New Hampshire, and/or because the family believes that she is inserting herself back into the picture on a quest for money and/or a bit of fame,” according to court documents, viewed and obtained by People.

Global News has not independently viewed the documents.

King-Allman shared a statement on social media Wednesday, saying she has her husband’s “best interests at heart.”

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“As Elijah’s wife of 13 years, I love him and want what is best for him, which is a robust and long-term treatment plan,” she said. “My husband and his mother have been estranged for many years, and she has repeatedly blocked my efforts to get him help. If she is in control of who becomes conservator, I believe it would jeopardize his chances of a hopeful recovery.”

Allman is currently in custody at a psychiatric hospital in New Hampshire, where he is awaiting criminal charges in the two separate cases for felony burglary, criminal mischief, simple assault, criminal trespass and breach of bail, according to court documents.

The New Hampshire State Hospital initiated a guardianship for Allman on July 7, according to Cher’s filing.

She reportedly wanted Allman’s half-brothers Chaz Bono and Devon Allman to be appointed guardians.

Due to a “dispute” about who should be appointed, a hearing was scheduled earlier this month to decide if King-Allman “can or should serve.”

The judge has now moved the hearing date to Dec. 1, People reports.