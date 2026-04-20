Cher files for conservatorship over son Elijah Blue Allman after arrests

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Cher is seeking a conservatorship over her adult son, Elijah Blue Allman, following his back-to-back arrests in New Hampshire earlier this year.

In court documents filed on April 17 and obtained by Rolling Stone, People and USA Today, Cher, 79, has requested a temporary conservatorship for her son’s estate.

A conservatorship, known in some states as a guardianship, is an involuntary status usually reserved for elderly or very ill people who are suffering from dementia or are otherwise incapacitated and unable to make decisions for themselves.

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Cher nominated private fiduciary Jason Rubin to be Allman’s conservator. She is asking the court to allow Rubin to oversee her son’s finances, including receiving distributions from Allman’s trust fund, managing a conservatorship account for his money and paying expenses on Allman’s behalf, the outlet reports.

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“Elijah has no concept of money and is unable to manage his financial resources and is unable to withstand fraud or undue influence,” Cher’s lawyer, Justin B. Gold, wrote in the filing. “Regarding his financial affairs alone, Elijah spends any money he gets immediately and almost exclusively on drugs, expensive hotels and limousine transportation.”

The filing also noted that Allman, 49, is currently “in custody in the State of New Hampshire in a locked psychiatric hospital, in an attempt to restore him to competency to face criminal charges across two New Hampshire counties for: felony burglary, criminal mischief, simple assault, criminal trespass, and breach of bail.”

“Since the proposed conservatee is currently in custody in a psychiatric hospital in New Hampshire, this application does not seek a conservatorship of the person. However, the facts underlying this petition are not only relevant to establish the proposed conservatee’s total inability to manage his finances, but the facts also establish that he is gravely disabled,” the request states, according to Rolling Stone.

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The documents say Allman is still receiving US$120,000 a month via a trust that his father, Gregg Allman of the Allman Brothers Band, set up prior to his death.

View image in full screen Cher and Gregg Allman at the Georgetown Inn on Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The monthly payment is then “immediately squandered without regard for his liabilities or well-being,” the filing says.

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“There is a clear pattern in Elijah’s behavior,” Cher alleges in the legal documents. “After he receives his trust distribution, he checks into a hotel, usually the Chateau Marmont, buys and does drugs until he runs out of money, ends up in the hospital, or overdoses. Based on this pattern, if Elijah were to receive his trust distribution, he will use it to buy drugs.”

Allman’s sister, Devon Allman, also submitted a declaration in support of the conservatorship request, Rolling Stone reports.

“It is my opinion that he is currently a danger to himself and unable to manage his life, and any funds that would become available to him,” she wrote. “My recent visit to check in on him brought me unfortunate and profound sadness that took weeks of my life to process. His condition, both physical and mental, was appalling and delusional, respectively.”

A hearing is scheduled for April 24, according to the filing.

Allman was arrested for the second time in three days on March 1 following a break-in at a New Hampshire home.

Police said that they received a 911 call from a woman who said someone had broken into her home and she was hiding in a closet, CBS News reports.

An officer said they found fresh footprints in the snow leading to the back door. They noted that the door had been shattered and broken glass was spread on the ground and inside the home.

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When the officer walked inside, they said they found Allman “seated on the living room couch smoking a cigarette.”

Allman reportedly claimed he had permission from the homeowner to break the door and come inside the house. Police spoke with the woman and her husband, who both said they did not permit Allman to enter the home.

The woman told police that nothing in their home appeared to be missing and said a pack of cigarettes and a lighter on their table did not belong to them. A police officer reportedly noticed a fresh cigarette burn on a rug in the living room.

Allman was arrested and charged with burglary, two counts of criminal mischief and breach of bail from his previous arrest.

He was arrested a few days prior for “acting belligerently” at a New Hampshire private high school, police said.

Concord police responded to reports that Allman, who reportedly had no association with the school, was disturbing people in the dining hall of St. Paul’s School around 7 p.m. local time on Feb. 27.

Allman was charged with four misdemeanours and one violation: two counts of simple assault and one count each of criminal trespass and criminal threatening. Allman was also charged with a violation of disorderly conduct, which is illegal in the state but not considered a crime.

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This is the second time Cher has filed for a conservatorship over her son.

In December 2023, Cher filed over claims that his life was “at risk” due to “severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

View image in full screen Elijah Blue Allman and Cher during the 2002 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. SGranitz/WireImage

The court documents, which were submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court in December 2023, said the conservatorship was “urgently needed” for Allman. Through her lawyers, Cher argued that her son could not manage his financial resources or protect his property from loss or injury.

The documents for the proposed conservatorship said Allman was entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his late father. However, Cher was “concerned” that her son would spend the money on drugs, “leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

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By September 2024, Cher had withdrawn her original bid as the two had “reached a private agreement” after a nine-month legal battle, People reported.

— With files from The Associated Press