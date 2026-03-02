Menu

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Entertainment

Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman arrested, charged with assault, trespassing

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted March 2, 2026 12:17 pm
2 min read
Cher and her son Elijah Blue Allman at the 'Stuck on You' premiere in New York City on December 3, 2003. View image in full screen
Cher and her son Elijah Blue Allman at the 'Stuck on You' premiere in New York City on Dec. 3, 2003. Jim Spellman/WireImage
Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman was arrested on Friday for “acting belligerently” at a New Hampshire private high school, police say.

Allman, 49, was charged with four misdemeanours and one violation: two counts of simple assault and one count each of criminal trespass and criminal threatening. Allman, whose father was the late musician Gregg Allman, was also charged with a violation of disorderly conduct, which is illegal in the state but not considered a crime.

Concord police responded to reports that Allman, who reportedly had no association with the school, was disturbing people in the dining hall of St. Paul’s School around 7 p.m. local time on Friday. After charging Allman at Merrimack County Jail, police said he was released on bail as his case works through the court system.

This Feb. 26, 2016 file photo, shows the entrance to St. Paul’s School in Concord, N.H. View image in full screen
This Feb. 26, 2016 file photo, shows the entrance to St. Paul’s School in Concord, N.H. AP Photo/Jim Cole, File

He is set to be arraigned on April 20 at Concord District Court, local outlet WMUR reports. Allman and his mother, Cher, have not released a statement about the ongoing investigation.

Allman’s legal troubles come a few years after Cher filed for a conservatorship of her son over claims that his life was “at risk” due to “severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

The court documents, which were submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court in December 2023, said the conservatorship was “urgently needed” for Allman. Through her lawyers, Cher argued that her son could not manage his financial resources or protect his property from loss or injury.

The documents for the proposed conservatorship said Allman was entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his late father. However, Cher was “concerned” that her son would spend the money on drugs, “leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

Elijah Blue Allman and Cher. View image in full screen
Elijah Blue Allman and his mother, Cher, attend the fifth annual Fire and Ice Ball to Benefit Revlon UCLA Women Cancer Center on Dec. 7, 1994, in Century City, Calif. Ron Davis/Getty Images
Through her lawyers, Cher went on to argue that Allman’s estranged wife, Marieangela King, was unfit to be his conservator. The legal filing cited “a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises” as the reason.

Cher said she had “worked tirelessly” to try to get Allman into treatment. She concluded by saying she “loves Elijah immensely and has always acted with his best interests in mind.”

By September 2024, Cher had withdrawn her bid for conservatorship over her son as the two had “reached a private agreement” after a nine-month legal battle, People reported.

“The team successfully defended Elijah, resulting in Cher voluntarily dismissing her petition. This outcome allows the parties to focus on healing and rebuilding their family bond, a process that began during mediation and continues today,” a statement shared with People from Allman’s lawyers, Avi Levy and Steven Brumer of Cage & Miles, LLP, read.

— With files from Global News and The Associated Press

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

