Ontario influencer killed outside home, OPP join hunt for murder suspect

Ontario Provincial Police are joining the hunt for a murder suspect after a woman was stabbed to death while leaving a home earlier this month.

At roughly 9:30 p.m. March 3, police in LaSalle, Ont., were called to a home on Todd Lane, near Malden Road, for reports of an individual in distress.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was taken to hospital, where she later died.

Investigators later learned the woman was at the home earlier that evening, and as she was leaving, she was confronted by someone who stabbed her multiple times. Officers believe they then fled in a vehicle that was parked in a laneway on the extension of 10th Street, north of Todd Lane.

They have yet to be found.

In the days that followed, LaSalle police executed search warrants at the home and the victim’s residence in Windsor. The occupants of the home on Todd Lane are not persons of interest, police said.

OPP said they were asked to help with the probe on Wednesday. Members of the canine unit were brought in earlier to help track the suspect.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Nancy Grewal, a Punjabi social-media influencer who had posted videos speaking out against Khalistan extremism.

The Khalistan movement, which seeks independence for India’s Sikh-majority Punjab region, has been at the heart of high tensions between India and Canada in recent years.

Relations between India and Canada soured in 2023 when then-prime minister Justin Trudeau said Canadian intelligence agencies had credible evidence linking agents of the Indian government to the assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar was murdered on June 18, 2023, when two gunmen opened fire on his pickup truck as he was leaving Surrey’s Guru Nanak Sikh Temple, where he was president.

Narendra Modi’s government had long accused Nijjar of leading what it calls a terrorist group behind attacks in India, although no credible evidence was ever produced. India had repeatedly pressed Canada for his arrest over the years.

India denied any involvement in his murder, and while Prime Minister Mark Carney has worked to smooth relations between the two nations, multiple Sikh leaders in Canada have said they’ve received notice from police their lives could be in imminent danger.

The motive behind Grewal’s slaying is under investigation, LaSalle police Chief Michael Pearce said.

“Investigators are confident this was not a random act of violence. Ms. Grewal’s murder is being investigated as an intentional act against her. All information is being considered,” he said in a statement.

“While we recognize the significant public interest in this case, we will not share information that will compromise the investigation, including leads, tips, and investigative avenues.”

Grewal’s Instagram remains active through joint-author posts, some of which described her as a “beautiful soul” who was “stolen from us.”

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in obtaining information, dashcam or surveillance video regarding the getaway vehicle between 8:45 and 9:30 p.m. that day.

“This vehicle may have been visible to drivers who travelled northbound on 10th Street towards Todd Lane,” the OPP said in a news release Thursday.

“Investigators are also interested in speaking to anyone that saw any vehicles parked in that laneway in the weeks prior to Tuesday, March 3, 2026.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP, LaSalle police or Crime Stoppers.