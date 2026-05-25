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World

Ebola epidemic is outpacing response efforts, WHO chief says

By Vincent Mumo Nzilani and Sfundo Parakozov Reuters
Posted May 25, 2026 12:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ebola cases continue to rise'
Ebola cases continue to rise
Ugandan health authorities report two new Ebola cases, as the number of suspected cases reached 900 in neighbouring Congo, where the outbreak originated. Dr. Joanne Liu, Director of the Pandemic and Emergency Readiness Lab and Professor of Global and Public Health with McGill University, joins Miranda Anthistle to discuss the latest details on this growing health crisis.
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The head of the World Health Organization said on Monday that the fast-moving Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda was outpacing response efforts, giving the latest number of suspected deaths as 220.

Addressing an online meeting of the African Union about the outbreak, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a delay in detecting Ebola cases meant responders were now “playing catch-up” and the epidemic was likely to get worse before it gets better.

Tedros said he would travel to Congo – the epicenter of the outbreak – on Tuesday with another senior WHO official responsible for addressing health emergencies, Chikwe Ihekweazu.

Click to play video: 'Canadian health officials on high alert amid rapidly spreading Ebola outbreak'
Canadian health officials on high alert amid rapidly spreading Ebola outbreak

Earlier on Monday neighboring Uganda reported two more Ebola cases, taking its total number of confirmed cases to seven, and Tedros said other countries bordering Congo were at high risk and should take immediate action.

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The WHO has declared the outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola a public health emergency of international concern.

Tedros said containing the fast-moving outbreak was complicated by the fact that Congo’s Ituri and North Kivu provinces were highly insecure and there were no approved vaccines for Bundibugyo virus.

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