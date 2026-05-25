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Brits bask in scorching sun as record-high temperatures beat down

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted May 25, 2026 11:22 am
2 min read
Visitors enjoy the hot weather at Bournemouth beach, on May 25, 2026 in Bournemouth, England. View image in full screen
Visitors enjoy the hot weather at Bournemouth beach, on May 25, 2026 in Bournemouth, England. Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images
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Brits are basking in an unprecedented spout of May bank holiday sunshine as authorities report record-high temperatures for this time of year and warn against dangerously high UV rays.

A heat wave, which the Met Office — the U.K.’s national meteorological service — called an “exceptional spell of warmth for May,” is beating down across the country, with highs of 35 C expected this week in Lincolnshire, in the East of England, through the Midlands, western parts of East Anglia and the London area, it said in a statement Monday.

Click to play video: 'Tips to stay cool as heatwave approaches B.C. interior'
Tips to stay cool as heatwave approaches B.C. interior
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“Temperatures exceeding 30°C are expected from southern parts of northern England southwards and westwards into eastern Wales,” the service added.

The U.K. rarely sees such scorching heat, especially in spring and even in summer, when average temperatures in the south of England tend to linger between the high teens and the mid-to-low 20s.

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Monday was the hottest May day in the U.K. in more than 80 years; the last record was set on May 29, 1944, at Camden Square in London and in Tunbridge Wells in Kent, and before that, in 1922, when temperatures hit 32.8 C.

In the second half of the 20th century, the U.K. experienced highs of 35 C or more all year only once a decade, according to a 2025 BBC report.

“Overall, the pattern is clear,” the Met Office wrote. “May 30°C events are sporadic rather than regular, typically separated by many years.”

Several health alerts are in effect in large parts of England as UV levels hover around seven, which is considered high and warrants limiting time spent outdoors, though it didn’t stop sun-starved locals from flocking to the beach.
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WEYMOUTH, ENGLAND - MAY 24: Crowds of visitors are seen at the beach, on May 24, 2026 in Weymouth, England. An exceptional bank holiday heatwave is currently bringing record-breaking weather to England with temperatures forecast to climb into the low 30s by Monday. The intense high pressure has prompted the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to issue rare, amber heat alerts across multiple regions due to the health risks for vulnerable people and extreme UV levels. View image in full screen
Crowds of visitors are seen at the beach on May 24, 2026, in Weymouth, England. An exceptional bank holiday heat wave is currently bringing record-breaking weather to England, with temperatures forecast to climb into the low 30s C by Monday. Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images
Recent data shows an increase in the frequency of warm springs in the U.K., as indicated by the Met Office’s overall mean temperature records.

The three warmest springs on record have all occurred since 2017, in a series dating back to 1884, it says.

“So, while the daily threshold of 30°C in May remains an infrequent occurrence, the temperatures experienced in spring overall have shown a rising trend,” the agency added.

The hottest day ever recorded in the U.K. was July 19, 2022, when temperatures reached 40.3 C. Summer 2025 was officially the warmest on record in the U.K., with a mean temperature of 16.10 C, surpassing the previous record of 15.76 C set in 2018.

Meanwhile, in Canada, following a bitterly cold winter, spring has sprung ahead of what will likely be among the hottest years on record, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s latest global mean temperature forecast, driven by the El Niño weather system.

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Environment Canada says the phenomenon “can be distinguished when the surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific extending westward from Ecuador become warmer than average.”

“The changing pattern of the Pacific Ocean causes a shift in the atmospheric circulation, which then impacts weather patterns across much of the earth,” and is likely to exacerbate Canada’s wildfire season.

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