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2 comments

  1. InternetGuy
    June 15, 2026 at 5:12 pm

    Sure would be nice to… you know… KNOW WHAT HAPPENED.

  2. Roy Stephenson
    June 15, 2026 at 5:06 pm

    Hopefully all those children are safe and not seriously injured. Will the RCMP be checking teachers phones records during the incident to make sure they were being properly supervised.

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12 people treated, 2 airlifted following ‘incident’ at water park in Cultus Lake

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 15, 2026 3:20 pm
1 min read
Cultus Lake Waterpark is seen from the road. View image in full screen
Cultus Lake Waterpark is seen from the road. Google Street View
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Multiple people were injured at a water park in Cultus Lake on Monday morning, according to the RCMP.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed they received a call at 11:17 a.m. about the incident.

“Multiple resources including several ambulances with primary care paramedics, an ambulance and response unit with advanced care paramedics, two air ambulances with critical care paramedics, a link and referral unit, a paramedic supervisor and an area manager responded,” paramedic public information officer Brian Twaites said in a statement.

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BCEHS said that 12 patients were treated. Two were transported to hospital by air ambulance and 10 other patients were transported to hospital by ground ambulance.

Chilliwack RCMP said they were called at 11:20 a.m. to the water park.

RCMP did not provide the number of victims or their ages.

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Police remain on scene as the investigation unfolds.

Global News received word that multiple air ambulances were called to Cultus Lake Waterpark, which is closed to the public, but hosts school groups during the week as the end of the school year approaches.

It is not known if any children were injured at this time.

More to come.

 

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