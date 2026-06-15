12 people treated, 2 airlifted following ‘incident’ at water park in Cultus Lake

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Multiple people were injured at a water park in Cultus Lake on Monday morning, according to the RCMP.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed they received a call at 11:17 a.m. about the incident.

“Multiple resources including several ambulances with primary care paramedics, an ambulance and response unit with advanced care paramedics, two air ambulances with critical care paramedics, a link and referral unit, a paramedic supervisor and an area manager responded,” paramedic public information officer Brian Twaites said in a statement.

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BCEHS said that 12 patients were treated. Two were transported to hospital by air ambulance and 10 other patients were transported to hospital by ground ambulance.

Chilliwack RCMP said they were called at 11:20 a.m. to the water park.

RCMP did not provide the number of victims or their ages.

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Police remain on scene as the investigation unfolds.

Global News received word that multiple air ambulances were called to Cultus Lake Waterpark, which is closed to the public, but hosts school groups during the week as the end of the school year approaches.

It is not known if any children were injured at this time.

More to come.