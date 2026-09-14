Regina police employee accused of improperly accessing information in databases

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A Regina Police Service (RPS) employee is accused of improperly accessing internal police databases.

Katrina Caza has worked at RPS as a civilian employee for four years, according to a police news release. A random audit of employee database access last spring revealed six instances of improper access by Caza from 2023-2025, police said.

“Two of the accesses were related to media releases that our service sent out and four of the accesses were related to information pertaining to someone that she had a relationship with,” said Regina police Chief Lorilee Davies. She said the relationship-related information was regarding “family matters” while speaking at the news conference Monday.

Saskatchewan’s Attorney General opted not to recommend a criminal charge but authorized an offence under the province’s Local Authority Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (LAFOIP).

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Caza was charged Monday for accessing personal information outside of the scope of what is deemed necessary for her to do her job. If convicted, she could be subject to a maximum $50,000 fine, one year in prison, or both, according to the LAFOIP.

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Caza remains employed at the RPS but cannot access police databases in her new role, Davies said, noting a final decision on her access is expected after the conclusion of the accused’s court and disciplinary proceedings. Regina police told Global News in an email it cannot provide Caza’s current or former job titles at the RPS.

Davies said she’s been clear with the service’s staff that instances of privacy invasion will be “dealt with harshly.” She pointed to the oath of secrecy new employees must take when hired.

“Days like this are never easy. We all know that when one employee of our service is charged that (it) gives us all a black eye, so to speak,” the police chief continued.

“This shows, to me, that our program is working, that we detected this through an audit. I mean that’s what the public expects that we’re safeguarding their information.”

Davies estimated around 150 civilian professionals can access internal police databases.

Caza’s first court appearance is set for Regina provincial court on Oct. 20.