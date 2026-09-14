Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Dave
    September 14, 2026 at 5:20 pm

    Cops do the same all the time
    They get protection though

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina police employee accused of improperly accessing information in databases

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted September 14, 2026 4:53 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Regina Police privacy breaches under fire from concerned citizens'
Regina Police privacy breaches under fire from concerned citizens
RELATED: Regina Police privacy breaches under fire from concerned citizens – May 26, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Regina Police Service (RPS) employee is accused of improperly accessing internal police databases.

Katrina Caza has worked at RPS as a civilian employee for four years, according to a police news release. A random audit of employee database access last spring revealed six instances of improper access by Caza from 2023-2025, police said.

“Two of the accesses were related to media releases that our service sent out and four of the accesses were related to information pertaining to someone that she had a relationship with,” said Regina police Chief Lorilee Davies. She said the relationship-related information was regarding “family matters” while speaking at the news conference Monday.

Saskatchewan’s Attorney General opted not to recommend a criminal charge but authorized an offence under the province’s Local Authority Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (LAFOIP).

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Caza was charged Monday for accessing personal information outside of the scope of what is deemed necessary for her to do her job. If convicted, she could be subject to a maximum $50,000 fine, one year in prison, or both, according to the LAFOIP.

Story continues below advertisement

Caza remains employed at the RPS but cannot access police databases in her new role, Davies said, noting a final decision on her access is expected after the conclusion of the accused’s court and disciplinary proceedings. Regina police told Global News in an email it cannot provide Caza’s current or former job titles at the RPS.

Davies said she’s been clear with the service’s staff that instances of privacy invasion will be “dealt with harshly.” She pointed to the oath of secrecy new employees must take when hired.

“Days like this are never easy. We all know that when one employee of our service is charged that (it) gives us all a black eye, so to speak,” the police chief continued.

“This shows, to me, that our program is working, that we detected this through an audit. I mean that’s what the public expects that we’re safeguarding their information.”

Davies estimated around 150 civilian professionals can access internal police databases.

Caza’s first court appearance is set for Regina provincial court on Oct. 20.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices